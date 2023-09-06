Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

How to get started with Cinebench 2024

How to get started with Cinebench 2024

/

There’s a new Cinebench test in town, and you can download it right this very second.

By Monica Chin, a senior reviewer covering laptops and other gadgets. Monica was a writer for Tom's Guide and Business Insider before joining The Verge in 2020.

|

Share this story

A screenshot of Cinebench 2024 in the middle of rendering the multi-core benchmark.
Here’s what you’ll see.
Image: Maxon

In early September, Maxon announced the release of a major update to its Cinebench benchmark, Cinebench 2024. The big change is that that the new Cinebench tests GPU power in addition to CPU power, whereas the previous version was CPU-only.

If you’d like to see how your PC performs on the new test, it’s now free and available for download. And if you’ve never benchmarked your device before but want to try it out, Cinebench 2024 is a great place to get started. Here’s how:

  • Go to Maxon’s website and click the menu in the top left.
  • Go to Products > Cinebench > Download from Maxon.
  • Select the version that matches your operating system (Windows, macOS, or Windows on ARM).
A screenshot of Maxon’s website with the Download Cinebench menu open, showing download options for Windows X64/X86, Windows Arm64, and macOS.
Cinebench 2024 supports X86 and X64 systems.

Once you’ve got the program downloaded and opened:

  • Click Start next to CPU (Multi Core) to run the 10-minute multicore benchmark.
  • Click Start next to CPU (Single Core) to run the 10-minute single-core benchmark.
  • Click Start next to GPU to test your GPU.

If you want to run the test for longer than 10 minutes, you’ll want to go to File > Advanced Benchmark and change the minimum test duration.

A screenshot of Cinebench 2024 showing available start buttons next to CPU Multi Core and CPU Single Core,
My MacBook Pro doesn’t have enough memory to run the GPU benchmark.

Note that in order to run the GPU benchmark, your system must include a GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM. This can be either an Nvidia GPU with CUDA compatibility (in the case of a Windows computer) or an AMD Navi or Vega GPU with HIP compatibility. (Maxon has a list of these on its website, along with other system requirements, so don’t worry.) Mac computers running Apple silicon need 16GB of memory in order to run the GPU benchmark, though the CPU test can run on systems with eight or 12.

More from this stream Our favorite benchmarks for testing PCs and how to use them

See all 8 stories