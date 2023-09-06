How to get started with Cinebench 2024

In early September, Maxon announced the release of a major update to its Cinebench benchmark, Cinebench 2024. The big change is that that the new Cinebench tests GPU power in addition to CPU power, whereas the previous version was CPU-only.

If you’d like to see how your PC performs on the new test, it’s now free and available for download. And if you’ve never benchmarked your device before but want to try it out, Cinebench 2024 is a great place to get started. Here’s how:

Go to Maxon’s website and click the menu in the top left.

Go to Products > Cinebench > Download from Maxon .

. Select the version that matches your operating system (Windows, macOS, or Windows on ARM).

Cinebench 2024 supports X86 and X64 systems.

Once you’ve got the program downloaded and opened:

Click Start next to CPU (Multi Core) to run the 10-minute multicore benchmark.

next to to run the 10-minute multicore benchmark. Click Start next to CPU (Single Core) to run the 10-minute single-core benchmark.

next to to run the 10-minute single-core benchmark. Click Start next to GPU to test your GPU.

If you want to run the test for longer than 10 minutes, you’ll want to go to File > Advanced Benchmark and change the minimum test duration.

