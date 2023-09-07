New Castlevania: Nocturne trailer is all about Bloodlines

Netflix has just released a new trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne, and it’s all about the Bloodlines.

The new trailer features more of Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), the new scion of the Belmont house, as he does what his family does best: kill vampires. Nocturne is set during the French Revolution as a new vampire cult rises around a so-called vampire Messiah, Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), who has pledged to do her bloody, bitey bidding. To stop her, Richter will need the help of his new friends, some of whom will be familiar to longtime Castlevania fans.

Netflix’s tweet promoting the new trailer mentions the characters Maria, Annette, Olrox, Drolta, and Edouard. In the games, Annette is Richter’s love interest who will definitely have a greater role in Nocturne beyond her first appearance as a damsel in distress in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. Maria is Maria Renard, another one of Castlevania’s many female heroes who also first appeared in Rondo of Blood. However, unlike Annette, Maria is a playable character both in Rondo of Blood and later in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Drolta is Drolta Tzuentes, a witch from Castlevania: Bloodlines who has a connection to Noctune’s vamp villainess Erzsebet Báthory. In Bloodlines, the game Nocturne seems to be taking its main story beats from, Drolta summons her vampire mistress, Elizabeth Bartley, and together, the two attempt to raise Dracula from the dead.

Orlox actually doesn’t appear in this trailer but was featured in the first one as the looming vampire menacing a young Richter Belmont. Orlox has seemingly been reimagined from his origins as a low-level boss in Symphony of the Night into a fully fledged vampire companion for Richter and his dhampir dueling dudes. Meanwhile, Edouard is the show’s wholly original character, an opera singer and Annette’s companion.

Nocturne is set to premiere later this month on September 28th. As a part of the new trailer reveal, Netflix announced that fans would have the opportunity to see the first episode a day early on Twitch.