Dbrand’s Arachnoplates arguably look better than Sony’s Spider-Man PS5

Would you rather have a spider-tastic PS5 designed to promote a very specific game or one that looks like a work of art? Dbrand pitches its new Arachnoplates as a substitute for Sony’s sold-out Spider-Man 2 console covers — but I actually think they look better!

Here are the original Sony plates, as a refresher:

Image: Sony

Now, here’s Dbrand’s Arachnoplates again:

Image: Dbrand

Image: Dbrand

Image: Dbrand

It’s a bit more graphic novel, a bit more obviously Spider-Man vs. Venom, and without any corporate logos in the way. No easter eggs this time, either, says CEO Adam Ijaz — “the product is strictly focused on better execution than anyone else in the market.” Read: you won’t be secretly flipping off Sony the way the Zelda skin flipped off Nintendo.

You’ll pay the same $65 that Sony charged for its limited-edition plates — though that doesn’t include the middle skin ($15) or color-changing red light strips ($10) that complete the look. They’ll ship October 20th with free shipping to the US and Canada, though they’ll also ship around the world.