Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Dbrand’s Arachnoplates arguably look better than Sony’s Spider-Man PS5

Dbrand’s Arachnoplates arguably look better than Sony’s Spider-Man PS5

/

Depends on what you’re going for, though.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A black and red PS5 with creeping webs and dark matter.
The Dbrand Arachnoplates, for PS5.
Image: Dbrand

Would you rather have a spider-tastic PS5 designed to promote a very specific game or one that looks like a work of art? Dbrand pitches its new Arachnoplates as a substitute for Sony’s sold-out Spider-Man 2 console covers — but I actually think they look better!

Here are the original Sony plates, as a refresher:

Image: Sony

Now, here’s Dbrand’s Arachnoplates again:

Image: Dbrand
Image: Dbrand
Image: Dbrand

It’s a bit more graphic novel, a bit more obviously Spider-Man vs. Venom, and without any corporate logos in the way. No easter eggs this time, either, says CEO Adam Ijaz — “the product is strictly focused on better execution than anyone else in the market.” Read: you won’t be secretly flipping off Sony the way the Zelda skin flipped off Nintendo.

Related

You’ll pay the same $65 that Sony charged for its limited-edition plates — though that doesn’t include the middle skin ($15) or color-changing red light strips ($10) that complete the look. They’ll ship October 20th with free shipping to the US and Canada, though they’ll also ship around the world.

Dbrand’s still selling its transparent Retro Darkplates for PS5, too, as well as its jet black ones. None of them have the same “popped collar” look as Sony’s, because lawyers.

More from Gaming