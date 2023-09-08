Skip to main content
Godzilla returns in Apple’s first trailer for the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters TV series

The first two (of 10) episodes of the Apple TV Plus Monsterverse series will premiere on November 17th.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

You’re never too old to enjoy watching giant monsters having a punch-up.

Apple TV Plus has released its first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a 10-episode series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise that features iconic kaiju-like Godzilla, King Kong, and King Ghidorah. The first two episodes will be released globally to the streaming platform on November 17th, followed by a single episode each week until January 12th.

The trailer itself doesn’t give much away regarding what else we can expect. There are a few snippets of Bill Randa (played by John Goodman) who featured in Kong: Skull Island (2017), flashes of various giant beasties, and of course, an ominous soundscape underpinning shots of all the glorious destruction they’ve likely caused. If, like me, you’re a Monsterverse fan because you just love watching giant creatures battling like apocalyptic pokémon, then it’s looking pretty promising so far.

A still photo from the TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

1/3

The show is set across three generations and will feature Kurt and Wyatt Russell playing the same character.
Image: Apple

The series picks up after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), following two siblings as they explore their family’s connection to Monarch — the mysterious organization that’s been meddling with Godzilla, King Kong, and other primordial titans. Set across multiple time periods, the siblings’ journey leads them to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by both Kurt Russell and his real-life son Wyatt Russell) and explores his involvement with Monarch since the 1950s.

Also starring Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters aims to explore “the question of who the true monsters are“ in a world where humanity is trying to co-exist with a newly discovered population of giant titans.

It’s nice to see that Warner Bros. and Toho are still dedicated to their shared Monsterverse project. The next movie in the franchise — Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — is scheduled to be released in the US on April 12th next year, so we won’t have too long to wait before we can get another titan-fighting fix in theaters.

