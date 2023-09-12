Hands-on with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9

We’ve gotten to hold the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9, which Apple just revealed at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday.

The new Apple Watches look a lot like their predecessors, so there’s not much surprising on that front. The Ultra 2 still has that rugged look and titanium shell, and the Series 9 has the same general design as many of Apple’s recent smartwatches.

The tech specs have a few nice jumps, though. Both are equipped with a new S9 SiP (System in Package) and a new ultra wideband chip. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 jumps up to a screen brightness as high as 3,000 nits, while the Apple Watch Series 9 can max out at 2,000 nits. Both will also support a double tap feature to help you do things like answer phone calls.