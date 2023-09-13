Skip to main content
How to create a QR code using a browser

If you want to make it simple for someone to find a webpage, a QR code can help.

By Barbara Krasnoff, a reviews editor who manages how-tos. She’s worked as an editor and writer for almost 40 years. Previously, she was a senior reviews editor for Computerworld.

QR code against illustrated background
Illustration by Cath Virginia / The Verge

QR codes can be very useful, especially when it comes to getting to a webpage quickly and easily. (For example, I’m always resorting to the QR codes at NYC bus stops to find out that I just missed the bus two minutes ago and the next one is due in about 20 minutes.) If you want to guide somebody quickly to your website or to a webpage that they need, you can create a QR code for that page.

There are a variety of QR code generator apps out there that you can access. (Keep in mind that it’s wise to be careful which one you choose since a less-than-honest app can include tracking or other code with the generated QR.) In addition, some online services, such as Instagram, may offer their own QR code generation. But for a good general solution, you can easily create a QR code via Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge.

Using Chrome on Android

Mobile screen with The Verge in background and a pop-up share menu at bottom.
You can use Chrome’s Share feature to create a QR Code.
Mobile screen with QR Code and a Download button beneath it.
Once generated, you can download the QR Code.

Since the Chrome browser is built into Android, this one is easy:

  • Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
  • Tap the three dots in the upper right corner and select Share...
  • At the bottom of the Share pop-up, there will be a QR code icon (swipe left if you don’t immediately see it). Tap on the icon.
  • A QR code will be immediately created. Tap Download if you need to use it later.

Using Chrome on iOS

Mobile screen with a screenshot from The Verge on top, and a pop-up menu with several app icons across the top and a menu including Create a QR Code below that.
On an iPhone, just share to Create a QR Code.
QR Code for The Verge with a Share button underneath.
Once you have a QR Code, you can use your iPhone’s Share button.

You can also use the Chrome browser on your iPhone to create a QR code (it’s in the App Store). Interestingly, with iOS, you’ve got even fewer steps to go through than with the Android version of Chrome.

  • Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
  • Tap the upload icon in the upper right corner.
  • In the pop-up menu, select Create a QR Code.
  • A QR code will be immediately created. Tap the Share... button if you want to download the QR code or share it.

Using the Chrome browser on a desktop

A web page from The Verge with an overlay containing a QR Code, the codes URL beneath it, and two buttons to copy and download.
The Chrome browser creates a QR code and then lets you copy or download it.

Again, if you use a Chrome browser on any desktop computer — a Mac or a Windows PC — you can use it to create a QR code.

  • Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
  • Click on the Share this page icon in the address bar and select Create QR Code.
  • You’ll get a drop-down box that contains a QR code, the URL that the code represents, and buttons to let you Copy or Download it.

Using the Edge browser on a desktop

A web page from The Verge overlaid by a long list of features, including Refresh, Print, and Create QR Code for this page.
To get a QR Code on Edge, you just have to right-click.

The Edge browser is the default for Windows computers (and, in fact, Microsoft sometimes makes it a bit difficult not to use Edge). That being said, it’s very easy to create a QR code.

  • Open the Edge browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
  • Right-click anywhere on the page and select Create QR Code for this page.
  • You’ll get a drop-down box that contains a QR code, the URL that the code represents, and buttons to let you Copy or Download it.

