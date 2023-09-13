How to create a QR code using a browser

QR codes can be very useful, especially when it comes to getting to a webpage quickly and easily. (For example, I’m always resorting to the QR codes at NYC bus stops to find out that I just missed the bus two minutes ago and the next one is due in about 20 minutes.) If you want to guide somebody quickly to your website or to a webpage that they need, you can create a QR code for that page.
There are a variety of QR code generator apps out there that you can access. (Keep in mind that it’s wise to be careful which one you choose since a less-than-honest app can include tracking or other code with the generated QR.) In addition, some online services, such as Instagram, may offer their own QR code generation. But for a good general solution, you can easily create a QR code via Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge.
Using Chrome on Android
Since the Chrome browser is built into Android, this one is easy:
- Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
- Tap the three dots in the upper right corner and select Share...
- At the bottom of the Share pop-up, there will be a QR code icon (swipe left if you don’t immediately see it). Tap on the icon.
- A QR code will be immediately created. Tap Download if you need to use it later.
Using Chrome on iOS
You can also use the Chrome browser on your iPhone to create a QR code (it’s in the App Store). Interestingly, with iOS, you’ve got even fewer steps to go through than with the Android version of Chrome.
- Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
- Tap the upload icon in the upper right corner.
- In the pop-up menu, select Create a QR Code.
- A QR code will be immediately created. Tap the Share... button if you want to download the QR code or share it.
Using the Chrome browser on a desktop
Again, if you use a Chrome browser on any desktop computer — a Mac or a Windows PC — you can use it to create a QR code.
- Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
- Click on the Share this page icon in the address bar and select Create QR Code.
- You’ll get a drop-down box that contains a QR code, the URL that the code represents, and buttons to let you Copy or Download it.
Using the Edge browser on a desktop
The Edge browser is the default for Windows computers (and, in fact, Microsoft sometimes makes it a bit difficult not to use Edge). That being said, it’s very easy to create a QR code.
- Open the Edge browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.
- Right-click anywhere on the page and select Create QR Code for this page.
- You’ll get a drop-down box that contains a QR code, the URL that the code represents, and buttons to let you Copy or Download it.