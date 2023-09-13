How to create a QR code using a browser

QR codes can be very useful, especially when it comes to getting to a webpage quickly and easily. (For example, I’m always resorting to the QR codes at NYC bus stops to find out that I just missed the bus two minutes ago and the next one is due in about 20 minutes.) If you want to guide somebody quickly to your website or to a webpage that they need, you can create a QR code for that page.

There are a variety of QR code generator apps out there that you can access. (Keep in mind that it’s wise to be careful which one you choose since a less-than-honest app can include tracking or other code with the generated QR.) In addition, some online services, such as Instagram, may offer their own QR code generation. But for a good general solution, you can easily create a QR code via Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge.

Using Chrome on Android

You can use Chrome’s Share feature to create a QR Code. Once generated, you can download the QR Code.

Since the Chrome browser is built into Android, this one is easy:

Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner and select Share...

At the bottom of the Share pop-up , there will be a QR code icon (swipe left if you don’t immediately see it). Tap on the icon.

, there will be a (swipe left if you don’t immediately see it). Tap on the icon. A QR code will be immediately created. Tap Download if you need to use it later.

Using Chrome on iOS

On an iPhone, just share to Create a QR Code. Once you have a QR Code, you can use your iPhone’s Share button.

You can also use the Chrome browser on your iPhone to create a QR code (it’s in the App Store). Interestingly, with iOS, you’ve got even fewer steps to go through than with the Android version of Chrome.

Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.

Tap the upload icon in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. In the pop-up menu, select Create a QR Code .

. A QR code will be immediately created. Tap the Share... button if you want to download the QR code or share it.

Using the Chrome browser on a desktop

The Chrome browser creates a QR code and then lets you copy or download it.

Again, if you use a Chrome browser on any desktop computer — a Mac or a Windows PC — you can use it to create a QR code.

Open the Chrome browser and go to the website you want to create the code for.

Click on the Share this page icon in the address bar and select Create QR Code .

icon in the address bar and select . You’ll get a drop-down box that contains a QR code, the URL that the code represents, and buttons to let you Copy or Download it.

Using the Edge browser on a desktop

To get a QR Code on Edge, you just have to right-click.

The Edge browser is the default for Windows computers (and, in fact, Microsoft sometimes makes it a bit difficult not to use Edge). That being said, it’s very easy to create a QR code.