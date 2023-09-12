Apple iPhone 15 event: the seven biggest announcements

Apple’s iPhone 15 event has come to an end. As expected, the iPhone 15 wasn’t the only major reveal that Apple made during the showcase.

From an updated smartwatch lineup to a shift toward USB-C charging, here’s a roundup of all the big announcements Apple made at its Wonderlust event.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

Apple has taken the wraps off of the heavily rumored iPhone 15 lineup. Not only do the new devices come with USB-C for the first time but they also feature the Dynamic Island that initially only came with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

The new iPhone 15 also has the A16 chip that Apple included with the 14 Pro. While the iPhone 15 will come in a size of 6.1 inches, the iPhone 15 Plus will feature a 6.7-inch display. Both come with a 48MP main camera, “all-day battery life,” and a second-gen ultra wideband chip.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799, and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899. You can preorder the devices on September 15th, and they’ll begin shipping on September 22nd.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

There are even more upgrades in store for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, which include a USB-C port alongside a new customizable Action Button that replaces the mute toggle. It also comes with thinner bezels and a lighter design thanks to a titanium build.

Apple is adding a more efficient A17 Pro processor to the device, along with faster USB-C charging when compared to the base iPhone 15. In addition to a 48MP main camera, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 5x telephoto camera.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at a more expensive $1,199. The new phones will be available to preorder starting on September 15th and will start shipping on September 22nd.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

Apple has revealed the new Watch Series 9, which comes with an ultra wideband chip and an upgraded S9 processor, allowing for “all-day” battery life. The watch also features a “double-tap” gesture that involves tapping your index finger and thumb together twice to do things like answer calls or snooze an alarm.

The Watch Series 9 will also come in a new pink color option, along with stainless steel case options. Additionally, Apple is moving away from leather watch bands (and phone cases) to reduce its carbon footprint. The Watch Series 9 starts at $399 with GPS (or $499 with GPS and cellular). You can order them starting today with availability on September 22nd.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

Apple also showed off its second-gen Apple Watch Ultra. Similar to the Watch Series 9, it will come with an ultra wideband chip and an S9 processor that enables the double-tap gesture. The new Watch Ultra 2 will also come with an upgraded 3,000-nit display, while still getting 72 hours of battery life on a single charge in low-power mode.

Apple also showed off a new watchface called Modular Ultra that uses the display’s outer edges. The Ultra 2 costs $799 with GPS and cellular. It’s available to preorder today and will ship on September 22nd.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

In addition to the iPhone 15 getting a USB-C charging port, Apple also announced that the AirPods Pro will now come with a USB-C charging case. The company will start shipping its wired EarPods with the option as well and says you can charge the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro through the iPhone 15.

Release dates for iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, and more

Image: Apple

During its event, Apple revealed when it will release its next round of updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Apple plans on launching iOS 17, watchOS 10, and iPadOS 17 on September 18th, but it’s leaving macOS Sonoma for September 26th.

Image: Apple

Apple is expanding its Emergency SOS via satellite feature to include roadside assistance in partnership with AAA. With the new feature, users can text Roadside Assistance to get help with a flat tire, a stuck vehicle, and more. Apple says it’s making the service available for free for the first two years with the iPhone 15.