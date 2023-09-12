The Fall of the House of Usher looks like it might be Mike Flanagan’s darkest Netflix series yet

As has become a near-annual tradition, Mike Flanagan’s next horror series is about to drop on Netflix just in time for spooky season. The latest is called The Fall of the House of Usher, and it’s based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe — and if the first trailer is anything to go by, it could also be the darkest show yet from Flanagan. The eight-episode-long series starts streaming on October 12th.
Flanagan’s relationship with Netflix kicked off with The Haunting of Hill House in 2020 and has since expanded with series including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and last year’s Midnight Club. In addition to being thematically similar, the shows also feature a number of recurring cast members who appear in multiple series as different characters. The Fall of the House of Usher is no different — in fact, it features a huge number of past collaborators.
Here’s the main cast: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyliegh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.
Unfortunately for fans, this will likely be the last of this thread of shows from Flanagan, at least on Netflix. Last year, he and collaborator Trevor Macy signed an exclusive TV deal with Amazon Studios, and they’re also working on adapting Stephen King’s fantasy epic The Dark Tower into a series.