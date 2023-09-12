The Fall of the House of Usher looks like it might be Mike Flanagan’s darkest Netflix series yet

As has become a near-annual tradition, Mike Flanagan’s next horror series is about to drop on Netflix just in time for spooky season. The latest is called The Fall of the House of Usher, and it’s based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe — and if the first trailer is anything to go by, it could also be the darkest show yet from Flanagan. The eight-episode-long series starts streaming on October 12th.