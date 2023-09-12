A first look at the new iPhone 15 with USB-C and a big camera upgrade

Apple has just announced its new iPhone 15 models, and the big news is USB-C, a camera upgrade, the addition of the Dynamic Island, and even some improvements to the display.

We’ve just managed to get a first look at the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, and the new colors look great. The matte back and rounded sides are noticeably nicer to hold than the prior models, and it’s essentially the great parts of the iPhone 14 Pro in a lighter, nice-to-hold casing.

Yes, it really is USB-C on an iPhone. Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Apple is finally moving to USB-C on the iPhone 15, which means you can finally use a single cable to charge your MacBook and your iPhone. Apple confirmed last year that it would make the change to USB-C to comply with the European Union’s upcoming regulations, and the iPhone 15 is now the first iPhone to make the switch.

There’s not much to say about the USB-C port from our brief hands-on the device, but we’ll certainly be digging into exactly how USB-C works on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in our reviews soon.

The iPhone 15 now has the Dynamic Island. Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

The iPhone 15 also gets the Dynamic Island found on iPhone 14 Pro models. That’s the pill-shaped cutout that provides a new way to see certain notifications and interact with apps. It looks and works just like it did on the iPhone 14 Pro, and we’re hoping more developers update their apps to support it now the base iPhone 15 models have the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 15 also has an improved OLED Super Retina display, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in sunlight, double that of the iPhone 14. It’s difficult to tell how improved the display is inside Apple’s hands-on area, but we certainly noticed how nicer the iPhone 15 feels to hold more.

The rear of the iPhone 15. Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

The last big upgrade on the iPhone 15 is the camera system. The main camera sensor is moving to a 48-megapixel one, up from the 12-megapixel one found on the previous iPhone 14. There’s also a 12-megapixel ultrawide that’s capable of telephoto, and improvements to the portrait mode mean you won’t have to manually switch to portrait mode anymore.

We’ll have to wait on our full iPhone 15 review to really dig into all the camera improvements here, as the hands-on area at Apple isn’t the most ideal location to test the strengths and weaknesses of Apple’s latest iPhone camera.