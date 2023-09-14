Princess Peach: Showtime! debuts on Nintendo Switch next year

Earlier this year, Nintendo teased that it had a Princess Peach game in the works. With Thursday’s September Nintendo Direct, we finally know more about the game, which is officially titled Princess Peach: Showtime!

Peach will be able to put on different outfits to transform into new versions of Peach with different powers, like Detective Peach and Kung-Fu Peach. During the Direct, Nintendo hinted that there were more transformations than what was shown, so I bet there are some fun surprises in store. The game is scheduled to release on March 22nd, 2024.

Princess Peach has been a playable character in numerous Super Mario games going all the way back to the ’80s. Though her initial appearance in the Mario series cast her as the damsel in distress, since then, she’s been anything but. Her first game as a playable character was Super Mario Bros. 2, in which she ran, jumped, and butt-bounced right alongside Mario, Luigi, and Toad. She plays golf, tennis, volleyball, baseball, and soccer. She’s a world traveler, a mean kart racer, a formidable fighter, and even a consummate baker. But despite being a multi-hyphenate talent on top of being literally a world leader, she’s only ever had one starring role in Super Princess Peach on the Nintendo DS.