Mario and Donkey Kong face off in Game Boy Advance remake

He’s the leader of the bunch; you know him well. He’s finally back to kick some Mario tail in Mario vs. Donkey Kong.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong seems to be a remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance game. In it, Mario must complete a series of platforming puzzles to reach Donkey Kong and thwart his theft of windup Mario toys.
Though it seems like an out-of-the-blue announcement, we did have some hints that a new Donkey Kong game of some stripe was coming. Pyoro, a prolific (and often accurate) Nintendo leaker, started dropping hints earlier this month that a DK game would be announced at this Direct.
Turns out, they were right again, with their clever hint accurately predicting that it wouldn’t be a standalone Donkey Kong game but one in which the ancient rivalry between the Kong and the Plumber would finally be revived.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches on the Switch on February 16th.