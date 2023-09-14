Mario and Donkey Kong face off in Game Boy Advance remake

He’s the leader of the bunch; you know him well. He’s finally back to kick some Mario tail in Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong seems to be a remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance game. In it, Mario must complete a series of platforming puzzles to reach Donkey Kong and thwart his theft of windup Mario toys.

Though it seems like an out-of-the-blue announcement, we did have some hints that a new Donkey Kong game of some stripe was coming. Pyoro, a prolific (and often accurate) Nintendo leaker, started dropping hints earlier this month that a DK game would be announced at this Direct.

Turns out, they were right again, with their clever hint accurately predicting that it wouldn’t be a standalone Donkey Kong game but one in which the ancient rivalry between the Kong and the Plumber would finally be revived.