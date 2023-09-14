Three classic Tomb Raider games are launching on the Switch

If you’re a fan of the classic Tomb Raider series, today’s Nintendo Direct had something special for you. Lara Croft makes her triumphant return to the console as well as PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with a remaster of her first three games in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.

The three games are all coming to the Switch with improved graphics and, hopefully, improved control schemes. Lara Croft’s classic trilogy has been rereleased on PC and mobile, but the PC release suffered from lackluster controls that made it difficult to raid tombs properly.

If you’ve only experienced Tomb Raider through the more recent Square Enix reboots, you’re in for a treat. The original Tomb Raider games had every bit of the action, platforming, and puzzle solving as its successors but with a bit more wackiness that I’ve come to miss in the later games. There were dinosaurs, mystic dragons, exploring underwater shipwrecks, and Area 51.

I’m super excited to relive my childhood playing these games on the original PlayStation blocky graphics and all, as the game will include a toggle to switch between the original remastered graphics. (Know that I will be playing with the original graphics.) Also, the developers, Aspyr, have added new secret levels to each game as a treat for me.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft steals onto the Switch on February 14th. It’s also coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. I cannot wait to lock Winston in the freezer again.