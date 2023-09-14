Skip to main content
Another Code remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch in January

Another Code: Trace Memory and its sequel that was never released in North America are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

Nintendo is giving Another Code: Trace Memory and its sequel, Another Code: R, a remake for the Switch. Both games will return “fully enhanced” as part of the Another Code: Recollection bundle that will release on Nintendo Switch on January 19th, 2024.

Another Code: Trace Memory first launched as a point-and-click adventure on the Nintendo DS in 2005. It follows 13-year-old Ashley Mizuki Robbins as she searches for her father on Blood Edward Island, with the DS version prompting you to complete puzzles along the way using the handheld’s touchscreen.

Its sequel, Another Code: R, came out on the Wii in 2009 but was never released in North America. The sequel takes place two years after the events of the original game and has Robbins embarking on yet another mystery. With the launch of Another Code: Recollection, Nintendo is finally giving fans outside of Europe and Japan the ability to continue the series — or experience it for the first time.

