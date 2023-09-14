Another Code remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch in January

Nintendo is giving Another Code: Trace Memory and its sequel, Another Code: R, a remake for the Switch. Both games will return “fully enhanced” as part of the Another Code: Recollection bundle that will release on Nintendo Switch on January 19th, 2024.

Another Code: Trace Memory first launched as a point-and-click adventure on the Nintendo DS in 2005. It follows 13-year-old Ashley Mizuki Robbins as she searches for her father on Blood Edward Island, with the DS version prompting you to complete puzzles along the way using the handheld’s touchscreen.