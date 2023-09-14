Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes out in February

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes out in February

/

Gold Saucer never looked so good.

By Ash Parrish, a reporter who has covered the business, culture, and communities of video games for seven years. Previously, she worked at Kotaku.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has a new trailer and a February release date. To close out a rather tame State of Play, Sony knew it had to bring out the big guns. So it did... with the Sister Ray.

Junon’s big-ass gun was only one of the many new glimpses of the open world we got with FFVII Rebirth’s new trailer. We also got a first look at Cosmo Canyon and Gold Saucer, and Cait Sith finally makes his appearance.

While FFVII Remake and Rebirth diverge significantly from the story laid out in the original Final Fantasy VII, Rebirth looks like it’s still going to add a lot of the side activities that made escaping Midgar on FFVII’s first disc so dang cool. Cloud’s zipping around Costa del Sol on a Segway; he’s playing fighting games in the Gold Saucer arcade. He’s also racing chocobos while totally ignoring Cosmo Canyon in the distance. Speaking of chocobos, I was so pleased to see all the different-colored chocobos roaming the world map climbing mountains and crossing water just like they did in the original.

Rebirth offers a heavy dose of nostalgia, but I feel it’s also going to take the game in a totally new direction just like the first. We’ll find out all the wild and wacky plot twists Square Enix has in store when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hits PS5 on February 29th. And if you buy a physical copy, the game will span two discs.

More from this stream PlayStation State of Play September 2023: all the news and trailers

See all 14 stories