Here’s a look at the expanded New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will come with an even bigger map. The developers behind the sequel — Insomniac Games — have announced they’re “nearly doubling” the size of Marvel’s New York.

With the expanded map, you’ll get to swing your way past the East River and web your way across Queens and Brooklyn while completing story missions, side quests, and city activities along the way. There are also new “Web Wings” that help you get across the city faster.

You’ll also get to switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales “near-instantly,” with both characters having different side stories and quests. The game will feature 65 different suits, along with a new Suit Styles feature that lets you apply different color shaders for some suits.