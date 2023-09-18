Good Burger 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on November 22nd

I bet you forgot or, like me, had completely missed that there’s a Good Burger sequel coming out. Well, it’s coming to Paramount Plus this Friday, September 22nd. Good Burger 2 stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in a reprisal of their roles as fast-food employees Dexter Reed and Ed.

Some other original cast members are back, too. Josh Server plays Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg is Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra returns as Roxanne. The movie centers on a modern-day version of the fictitious chain restaurant and sees Dexter return to Good Burger after a failed invention. The film’s synopsis says Dexter comes up with a scheme that then puts the business at risk. There’s no word if Mondo Burger will return.

Good Burger has floated in the ether since the first 1997 movie. Thompson and Mitchell did a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015, and Mitchell later played Ed in the 2019 reboot of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That, which spawned the original film. The two announced that the sequel was officially underway on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March.