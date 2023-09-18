How to install iOS 17 on your iPhone

Okay, it’s time — Apple is rolling out iOS 17 to everyone today. While it’s been possible to download the developer and public betas of iOS 17 for a while, you can now download and install this latest version of Apple’s new mobile operating system, which is stable and ready to go.

But first, an important reminder: whenever you play with your operating system, it never hurts to first back up your device’s data — just in case.

What new features come with iOS 17?

The new iOS offers a wide range of cool new features. These include new safety features, AirTag sharing, a new nightstand mode, better contact cards, improved autocorrect and voice transcription, and Live Voicemail. Not to mention updates to stickers and AirDrop, keyboard updates, and the ability to just say “Siri” without the extra “Hey!”

Which devices support iOS 17?

iOS 17 works on the following devices:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

iPhone SE (second generation or later)

It is not available for the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or earlier phones.

How to install iOS 17

To update your iPhone to iOS 17:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update .

. If you don’t immediately see the update notice, wait a minute or so to see if it appears. If it doesn’t, you may want to do something else for a while and then come back to it.

It’s possible you’ll see a notice asking if you want to upgrade at the bottom of the screen; if so, select that first. Either way, once you see Install Now or Download and Install , tap that and follow the instructions from there. (You’ll also get a choice to Download Tonight in case you need your phone and would prefer it to update while you’re asleep.)

or , tap that and follow the instructions from there. (You’ll also get a choice to in case you need your phone and would prefer it to update while you’re asleep.) You will probably have to enter your passcode and agree to the usual long list of terms.