Virtual tickets to the Code Conference are now on sale

If you can’t make it out to attend this year’s Code Conference in person, here’s another option: virtual tickets are now available. Virtual ticket holders will be able to tune in for main-stage programming and get live access to the event’s biggest interviews, including sit-downs with X CEO Linda Yaccarino, GM CEO Mary Barra, and Max content leader Casey Bloys.

This year’s Code Conference is hosted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media & tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. There’ll also be special guest speakers, including Code Conference co-founder Kara Swisher.

The event will feature interviews with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, Roblox founder David Baszucki, Allen Media Group founder Byron Allen, Artifact co-founder Mike Krieger, Getty Images CEO Craig Peters, Monarch Tractors CEO Praveen Penmetsa, and other leaders from across the tech industry.