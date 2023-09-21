Skip to main content
Lego’s awesome $60 Super Mario Piranha Plant just earned a spot in my brick garden

More affordable than most detailed Lego Mario sets.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

|

A chomping plant built out of lego bricks, complete with green warp pipe underneath
You can put Lego Mario coins inside!
Image: Lego

For the past few years, Lego has been releasing a collection of intricate, affordable sets for adults who want a touch of green in their lives without pruning or watering, like the Lego Bonsai Tree, Orchid, and Succulents. Now, there’s a Mario set fit to join them.

Lego’s just introduced the Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant, a $60 540-piece set that looks absolutely fantastic without breaking the bank. It kinda-sorta is a bank, too: you can hide at least a couple coins inside! Two Mario coins come with the set.

Image: Lego

You can open up its chompers, pose its stem and leaves, and Lego says you can literally build it from the ground up — “so the Piranha Plant emerges as if it’s growing out of the pipe,” reads the company’s press release.

It’s coming November 6th, and my wife has informed me in no uncertain terms that it will arrive at our house by Christmas.

Click for high-res image.
Image: Lego
Click for high-res image.
Image: Lego
It’s no Ultra Mimic, but the teeth look fun.
Image: Lego
Click for a very, very high-res image.
Image: Lego

