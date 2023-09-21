Lego’s awesome $60 Super Mario Piranha Plant just earned a spot in my brick garden

For the past few years, Lego has been releasing a collection of intricate, affordable sets for adults who want a touch of green in their lives without pruning or watering, like the Lego Bonsai Tree, Orchid, and Succulents. Now, there’s a Mario set fit to join them.

Lego’s just introduced the Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant, a $60 540-piece set that looks absolutely fantastic without breaking the bank. It kinda-sorta is a bank, too: you can hide at least a couple coins inside! Two Mario coins come with the set.

Image: Lego

You can open up its chompers, pose its stem and leaves, and Lego says you can literally build it from the ground up — “so the Piranha Plant emerges as if it’s growing out of the pipe,” reads the company’s press release.

It’s coming November 6th, and my wife has informed me in no uncertain terms that it will arrive at our house by Christmas.