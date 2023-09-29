New York Film Festival is often a strong mix of high-profile directors and newcomers making their debut. Some are still seeking distribution, while others already have their theatrical runs scheduled with hopes that they can stand out in the crowded autumn. While NYFF may not have the prestige of Cannes or the indie spirit of Sundance, it is the last big push as the industry moves into awards season. Ongoing labor disputes with actors and writers mean that the festival itself will be largely star-free. But directors will be picking up the promotion slack.

This year’s main slate screens new works from venerable directors Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), Todd Haynes (May December), and Michael Mann (Ferrari). But perhaps more exciting are the international features making their way stateside for the first time, including films by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Evil Does Not Exist), Aki Kaurismäki (Fallen Leaves), Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), and two new movies by the prolific Hong Sangsoo (In Water, In Our Day). Also making its US debut is Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, recently acquired in Toronto by Netflix for a record-breaking $20 million.