The iPhone 15 lineup has arrived, and here’s everything you need to know about it

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have officially launched. The biggest change this year is that Apple is finally switching from a Lightning port to a USB-C port, meaning the phones will probably be that much easier to integrate into your charging ecosystem. But the devices have some other notable upgrades as well.
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have switched from stainless steel on their exteriors to titanium, and that translates to lighter devices that should be easier to hold in your hand. Apple also replaced the mute switch in the Pro phones with a new Action Button that you can customize to open the camera, turn on the flashlight, and more. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have some notable upgrades, too, including the Dynamic Island that debuted with last year’s Pro lineup and a matte finish on the back glass.
Here’s all of our coverage of Apple’s newest phones. We’ve already learned a lot of fascinating things about the devices, including an entirely new battery setting.
TODAY, 20 minutes agoTim Cook literally opened Apple’s Fifth Avenue store today.
Seriously, he had to unlock the door to greet customers. Amusing start to iPhone 15 launch day.
TODAY, 30 minutes agoThe iPhone 15 Pro’s killer new feature is a fart button.
Smelt it dealt it.
(The app to do it is call Thwip.)
TODAY, Two hours agoCalling all Shortcuts sickos.
The iPhone 15 Pro is shipping today and I want to know what y’all are doing with the Action Button. Mine runs a shortcut that orders my favorite fall coffee beverage — but what will you do with your one, wild, and precious Action Button? Set it to dispense treats from your automatic pet feeder? Program it to unleash the robot vacuums?
Reply in the comments on this quickpost or hit me up on Threads, and I’ll round up Verge readers’ best, most unhinged Action Button shortcuts next week.
TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC
You asked, and we answered your burning iPhone 15 questions
Ever since our reviews for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro went up on Tuesday morning, you’ve had a ton of questions to ask about the phones — in comments, on The Vergecast, on Threads, an Instagram App, and in a live Q&A.Read Article >
So we thought we’d put all that information together in a nice little smorgasbord of nerdy tidbits and philosophical pondering and pick out a few favorites in the process.
- The titanium edges of the iPhone 15 Pro can get discolored by your hands, but Apple says not to worry.
According to an Apple support document, you just need to wipe the edges with a lint-free cloth to get things looking good again (via MacRumors):
For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look.
The iPhone 15 has a new optimized charging setting — here’s how it works
Apple has detailed how the iPhone 15’s new 80 percent charging limit setting works in an update to a support document.Read Article >
Here’s Apple’s explanation of what you can expect if you enable the setting:
Sep 21
An early iPhone 15 Pro teardown looks inside Apple’s new flagship phone
Want to get a look at the inside of the iPhone 15 Pro? The flagship handheld hasn’t even started shipping yet, but the folks over at PBKreviews have already taken apart the device, revealing the redesigned midframe chassis, along with all the components nestled beneath the iPhone 15 Pro’s screen and glass backing.Read Article >
The video starts with the careful removal of the display using a screen disassembly device and a plastic pick. From there, PBKreviews disconnects the screen from the body of the phone and removes a series of cables. That’s when we get a good look at the iPhone 15’s camera assembly, which has three Phillips screws holding it down.
Sep 21
How to customize the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button
If you pick up an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, you’ll notice one thing missing: the mute switch. It’s been a fixture on iPhones since the very beginning, but the 15 Pro models have swapped it out for a new button that’s dubbed the Action Button.Read Article >
Like the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra series, you can customize it to do almost anything you want. It can open up a specific mode on your camera, turn on your flashlight, and, if you’re crafty, even order your favorite seasonal beverage from your neighborhood Starbucks.
Sep 21
Apple’s failure to develop its own modem detailed in new report
Apple recently extended its deal for Qualcomm modems despite years of effort to develop its own — now we know why. According to a detailed report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple’s attempt to develop its own in-house 5G modem has been stymied by issues resulting from the iPhone maker underestimating the complexity and technical challenges of the task, and a lack of global leadership to guide the separate development groups siloed in the US and abroad.Read Article >
Apple’s motivation to develop its own modems is reportedly two-fold. First, developing its own silicon had helped improve device performance and increase profit margins. Second, the company wanted to break from Qualcomm, which Apple sued in 2017 over excessive patent fees. “They hate Qualcomm’s living guts,” says Edward Snyder, a wireless industry expert and managing director of Charter Equity Research, in comments reported by the WSJ. After settling its dispute with Qualcomm in 2019, Apple quickly acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business, along with a few thousand engineers to help advance its development efforts.
Sep 20
The new FineWoven iPhone cases are very bad
Folks, what you’ve heard so far is true. Apple’s new FineWoven iPhone cases and accessories are bad. Like, really bad. I’ve been puzzling over them for the past week, looking at them from different angles. Picking them up, setting them down, petting them. Seven days later, I still can’t make sense of them and have no other choice but to say it out loud: FineWoven is very bad.Read Article >
FineWoven is a new fabric option you’ll find on iPhone 15 cases, AirTag holders, and MagSafe wallets. Apple calls it a “luxurious and durable microtwill.” It’s silky, almost slippery to the touch, and costs $59 for any of the phone cases, $35 for an AirTag holder, and $99 for one of the new watch bands — not the most expensive phone cases you can buy, but pretty darn pricey.
Sep 20The iPhone 15 can charge other iPhones... and even Androids.
Marques Brownlee shows off this capability in his iPhone 15 unboxing video, where he uses the device to charge a Lightning-equipped iPhone, another iPhone 15, and even a Pixel Fold and Galaxy device — it’s just a bit more inconsistent on non-Apple devices.
Sep 20
The iPhone 15 will now tell you how many charge cycles are on its battery
The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have several features that aren’t on past iPhones, and now we can add new battery information and control features to the list. As pointed out in this post by @Tech_Reve, a new section in the iOS 17 “About” screen shows how many charge cycles your battery has been through as well as its manufacturing date and when it was first used (via MacRumors).Read Article >
Those on older phones still have third-party options like CoconutBattery for the Mac to get more information about the battery, but it would be nice to just, you know, have it already there. iOS Shortcuts are also an option for accessing this information, though Verge editor Dan Seifert says the one he’s been using for years no longer works after updating his phone to iOS 17.
Sep 19About the iPhone 15 Pro’s battery limits.
In response to a question from MacRumors writer Joe Rossignol during our iPhone 15 Pro Q&A, our reviewer Allison Johnson listed off the options from their charging menu, including one clearly labeled “80 percent limit,” which you’d think would mean a hard stop to reduce wear and tear on the battery.
However, in our testing so far, the new phones still don’t always stop charging once they reach 80 percent, even with the setting enabled. We’ve contacted Apple about the behavior and are doing some more tests — we’ll let you know what we find out.
Sep 19Final Cut Pro now supports the iPhone 15 Pro’s log-encoded video.
That’s according to today’s update notes for Final Cut Pro and other video-editing apps — even iMovie! (via MacRumors).
The iPhone 15 Pro’s log-encoded video is ideal for video editors because it has no baked-in color profile. That means it records washed-out, low-contrast video, but you can tune the color to your liking in post.
Here, let The Verge’s Vjeran Pavic show you.
Sep 19
Resident Evil Village on the iPhone 15 Pro actually looks pretty good
In a recent interview with IGN, an Apple executive claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro was “going to be the best game console.” I was skeptical; although Apple boasted about the capabilities of its new GPU in its A17 Pro chip and said high-fidelity games like Resident Evil Village, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Death Stranding would all be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro, I didn’t believe they would run very well in practice.Read Article >
But after actually seeing footage of Resident Evil Village in action on an iPhone 15 Pro, I’m coming around to the idea that Apple’s vision isn’t as far out as I thought.
- Got any questions about the iPhone 15 Pro? Let’s answer them!
I just reviewed the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and I’m sitting down to answer all your burning questions about the new iPhone. USB-C port, action button, new camera lenses, you name it.
Just leave your question in the comments of this quickpost and I’ll be answering them from 3-4PM ET today. I’ll USB-C you then! (Sorry, couldn’t help it.)
Sep 19
Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus review: mainstream crossovers
There probably isn’t much you don’t know about the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Much like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 models repackage many, but not all, of the features found in last year’s Pro lineup at a lower price. There’s the Dynamic Island instead of a notch, a higher-resolution 48-megapixel camera, the A16 Bionic processor pulled from the iPhone 14 Pro, and an all-new USB-C port in place of the Lightning connector.Read Article >
But the $799 iPhone 15 or $899 iPhone 15 Plus isn’t for the person who is cataloging every spec and feature difference year after year. It’s not for the person demanding the absolute best camera, most cutting-edge processor, and fanciest design; that person should just buy the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max review: by the numbers
There are very few surprises from new smartphones these days. Breakthrough new features? Astounding new camera hardware? Get out of here. That’s the stuff of early 2010 mobile technology.Read Article >
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are no exception to recent trends: they’re not seismic shifts; they’re just a bit better than the things that came before them in a lot of small but meaningful ways.
Sep 13
How the new iPhone 15 models differ from one another (and the iPhone 14)
To the surprise of no one, Apple announced the new iPhone 15 during its Wonderlust event on Tuesday, introducing it alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and an updated pair of AirPods Pro that come with a USB-C charging case. That means, as of today, Apple’s iPhone lineup consists of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, as well as the last-gen iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and the third-gen iPhone SE. The iPhone 15 lineup won’t be available until September 22nd, but you can preorder the phones on September 15th, starting at $799.Read Article >
Every phone in the new iPhone 15 lineup comes with a USB-C port and does away with the notch in favor of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature. Meanwhile, the more premium phones — specifically the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — come equipped with the new A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and 10Gbps transfer speeds.
Sep 13
Here’s how Apple’s new iPhone 15 models compare to some of the best Android phones
Apple finally got with the program and put USB-C on its new iPhones, but how do they compare to Android phones from the likes of Samsung and Google, where USB-C is nothing but old hat?Read Article >
The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models Apple announced at its “Wonderlust” keynote have various other updates and niceties aside from a new port — like new cameras, Dynamic Islands up and down the line, Roadside Assistance through the satellite function, and an Action Button and lighter titanium build on the Pros — but these still look quite like iPhones until you plug in a charger. And just like many years prior, USB-C represents yet another iPhone adoption that Android phones have had for years.
Sep 12
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the first smartphones with Thread
The latest iPhones will be the first Thread-enabled smartphones, according to Apple. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (but not the iPhone 15) will support the open-source smart home protocol Thread to “open up future opportunities for Home app integrations,” the company announced during its iPhone 15 event in Cupertino.Read Article >
How exactly this will impact Apple’s smart home isn’t immediately clear. The Verge asked around on the ground at the event, and it doesn't seem like even Apple is sure what the Thread radio will do yet.
Sep 12
Apple’s India-made iPhones to be available at launch for the first time
Apple will reportedly hit a major milestone regarding its global supply chain with the expected launch of the iPhone 15 later today. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is set to make India-built iPhone 15 units available to purchase in India and “some other regions” on the first day of sales — arriving at the same time as the China-made ones for the first time.Read Article >
While the vast majority of the global iPhone 15 stock will still come from China, this milestone highlights that Apple’s attempt to scale production in India is finally bearing fruit as it moves away from its reliance on Chinese-based manufacturing. Apple first started assembling existing generations of iPhones in India back in 2017.