The iPhone 15 lineup has arrived, and here’s everything you need to know about it

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have officially launched. The biggest change this year is that Apple is finally switching from a Lightning port to a USB-C port, meaning the phones will probably be that much easier to integrate into your charging ecosystem. But the devices have some other notable upgrades as well.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have switched from stainless steel on their exteriors to titanium, and that translates to lighter devices that should be easier to hold in your hand. Apple also replaced the mute switch in the Pro phones with a new Action Button that you can customize to open the camera, turn on the flashlight, and more. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have some notable upgrades, too, including the Dynamic Island that debuted with last year’s Pro lineup and a matte finish on the back glass.