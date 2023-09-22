Skip to main content
The iPhone 15 lineup has arrived, and here’s everything you need to know about it

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have officially launched. The biggest change this year is that Apple is finally switching from a Lightning port to a USB-C port, meaning the phones will probably be that much easier to integrate into your charging ecosystem. But the devices have some other notable upgrades as well.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have switched from stainless steel on their exteriors to titanium, and that translates to lighter devices that should be easier to hold in your hand. Apple also replaced the mute switch in the Pro phones with a new Action Button that you can customize to open the camera, turn on the flashlight, and more. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have some notable upgrades, too, including the Dynamic Island that debuted with last year’s Pro lineup and a matte finish on the back glass.

Here’s all of our coverage of Apple’s newest phones. We’ve already learned a lot of fascinating things about the devices, including an entirely new battery setting.

Highlights

  • Jay Peters

    TODAY, 20 minutes ago

    Jay Peters

    Tim Cook literally opened Apple’s Fifth Avenue store today.

    Seriously, he had to unlock the door to greet customers. Amusing start to iPhone 15 launch day.


  • Dan Seifert

    TODAY, 30 minutes ago

    Dan Seifert

    The iPhone 15 Pro’s killer new feature is a fart button.

    Smelt it dealt it.

    (The app to do it is call Thwip.)


  • Allison Johnson

    TODAY, Two hours ago

    Allison Johnson

    Calling all Shortcuts sickos.

    The iPhone 15 Pro is shipping today and I want to know what y’all are doing with the Action Button. Mine runs a shortcut that orders my favorite fall coffee beverage — but what will you do with your one, wild, and precious Action Button? Set it to dispense treats from your automatic pet feeder? Program it to unleash the robot vacuums?

    Reply in the comments on this quickpost or hit me up on Threads, and I’ll round up Verge readers’ best, most unhinged Action Button shortcuts next week.


  • Allison Johnson

    TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC

    Allison Johnson

    You asked, and we answered your burning iPhone 15 questions

    The iPhone 15 Pro in hand.
    Who you gonna call when you have very specific questions about the new iPhone?
    Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

    Ever since our reviews for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro went up on Tuesday morning, you’ve had a ton of questions to ask about the phones — in comments, on The Vergecast, on Threads, an Instagram App, and in a live Q&A.

    So we thought we’d put all that information together in a nice little smorgasbord of nerdy tidbits and philosophical pondering and pick out a few favorites in the process.

    Read Article >
  • Jay Peters

    Sep 21

    Jay Peters

    The titanium edges of the iPhone 15 Pro can get discolored by your hands, but Apple says not to worry.

    According to an Apple support document, you just need to wipe the edges with a lint-free cloth to get things looking good again (via MacRumors):

    For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look.


    The side of an iPhone 15 Pro showing smudges from fingerprints.
    You should be able to just wipe off the fingerprints, Apple says.
    Photo: Nilay Patel / The Verge
  • Jay Peters

    Sep 21

    Jay Peters

    The iPhone 15 has a new optimized charging setting — here’s how it works

    The iPhone 15 Pro in hand.
    You can limit the battery charge to 80 percent on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro. This is apparently in response to complaints about the iPhone 14 Pro’s battery capacity issues.
    Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

    Apple has detailed how the iPhone 15’s new 80 percent charging limit setting works in an update to a support document.

    Here’s Apple’s explanation of what you can expect if you enable the setting:

    Read Article >
  • Emma Roth

    Sep 21

    Emma Roth

    An early iPhone 15 Pro teardown looks inside Apple’s new flagship phone

    Want to get a look at the inside of the iPhone 15 Pro? The flagship handheld hasn’t even started shipping yet, but the folks over at PBKreviews have already taken apart the device, revealing the redesigned midframe chassis, along with all the components nestled beneath the iPhone 15 Pro’s screen and glass backing.

    The video starts with the careful removal of the display using a screen disassembly device and a plastic pick. From there, PBKreviews disconnects the screen from the body of the phone and removes a series of cables. That’s when we get a good look at the iPhone 15’s camera assembly, which has three Phillips screws holding it down.

    Read Article >
  • Allison Johnson

    Sep 21

    Allison Johnson

    How to customize the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button

    Hand holding an iPhone will illustrations in back.
    Illustration: Cathryn Hutton / The Verge

    If you pick up an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, you’ll notice one thing missing: the mute switch. It’s been a fixture on iPhones since the very beginning, but the 15 Pro models have swapped it out for a new button that’s dubbed the Action Button

    Like the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra series, you can customize it to do almost anything you want. It can open up a specific mode on your camera, turn on your flashlight, and, if you’re crafty, even order your favorite seasonal beverage from your neighborhood Starbucks. 

    Read Article >
  • Thomas Ricker

    Sep 21

    Thomas Ricker

    Apple’s failure to develop its own modem detailed in new report

    iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max on a background of metal textures.
    Apple wanted the iPhone 15 to use custom-built modems, but failed.
    Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

    Apple recently extended its deal for Qualcomm modems despite years of effort to develop its own — now we know why. According to a detailed report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple’s attempt to develop its own in-house 5G modem has been stymied by issues resulting from the iPhone maker underestimating the complexity and technical challenges of the task, and a lack of global leadership to guide the separate development groups siloed in the US and abroad.

    Apple’s motivation to develop its own modems is reportedly two-fold. First, developing its own silicon had helped improve device performance and increase profit margins. Second, the company wanted to break from Qualcomm, which Apple sued in 2017 over excessive patent fees. “They hate Qualcomm’s living guts,” says Edward Snyder, a wireless industry expert and managing director of Charter Equity Research, in comments reported by the WSJ. After settling its dispute with Qualcomm in 2019, Apple quickly acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business, along with a few thousand engineers to help advance its development efforts.

    Read Article >
  • Allison Johnson

    Sep 20

    Allison Johnson

    The new FineWoven iPhone cases are very bad

    Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 Pro case showing visible scuffs in the fabric.
    This is not good.
    Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

    Folks, what you’ve heard so far is true. Apple’s new FineWoven iPhone cases and accessories are bad. Like, really bad. I’ve been puzzling over them for the past week, looking at them from different angles. Picking them up, setting them down, petting them. Seven days later, I still can’t make sense of them and have no other choice but to say it out loud: FineWoven is very bad.

    FineWoven is a new fabric option you’ll find on iPhone 15 cases, AirTag holders, and MagSafe wallets. Apple calls it a “luxurious and durable microtwill.” It’s silky, almost slippery to the touch, and costs $59 for any of the phone cases, $35 for an AirTag holder, and $99 for one of the new watch bands — not the most expensive phone cases you can buy, but pretty darn pricey.

    Read Article >
  • Emma Roth

    Sep 20

    Emma Roth

    The iPhone 15 can charge other iPhones... and even Androids.

    Marques Brownlee shows off this capability in his iPhone 15 unboxing video, where he uses the device to charge a Lightning-equipped iPhone, another iPhone 15, and even a Pixel Fold and Galaxy device — it’s just a bit more inconsistent on non-Apple devices.


  • Wes Davis

    Sep 20

    Wes Davis

    The iPhone 15 will now tell you how many charge cycles are on its battery

    The iPhone 15 Pro (blue titanium) and 15 Pro Max (white titanium) standing next to one another.
    Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

    The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have several features that aren’t on past iPhones, and now we can add new battery information and control features to the list. As pointed out in this post by @Tech_Reve, a new section in the iOS 17 “About” screen shows how many charge cycles your battery has been through as well as its manufacturing date and when it was first used (via MacRumors).

    Those on older phones still have third-party options like CoconutBattery for the Mac to get more information about the battery, but it would be nice to just, you know, have it already there. iOS Shortcuts are also an option for accessing this information, though Verge editor Dan Seifert says the one he’s been using for years no longer works after updating his phone to iOS 17.

    Read Article >
  • Richard Lawler

    Sep 19

    Richard Lawler

    About the iPhone 15 Pro’s battery limits.

    In response to a question from MacRumors writer Joe Rossignol during our iPhone 15 Pro Q&A, our reviewer Allison Johnson listed off the options from their charging menu, including one clearly labeled “80 percent limit,” which you’d think would mean a hard stop to reduce wear and tear on the battery.

    However, in our testing so far, the new phones still don’t always stop charging once they reach 80 percent, even with the setting enabled. We’ve contacted Apple about the behavior and are doing some more tests — we’ll let you know what we find out.


  • Wes Davis

    Sep 19

    Wes Davis

    Final Cut Pro now supports the iPhone 15 Pro’s log-encoded video.

    That’s according to today’s update notes for Final Cut Pro and other video-editing apps — even iMovie! (via MacRumors).

    The iPhone 15 Pro’s log-encoded video is ideal for video editors because it has no baked-in color profile. That means it records washed-out, low-contrast video, but you can tune the color to your liking in post.

    Here, let The Verge’s Vjeran Pavic show you.


  • Jay Peters

    Sep 19

    Jay Peters

    Resident Evil Village on the iPhone 15 Pro actually looks pretty good

    A photo of Resident Evil Village mirrored from an iPhone 15 Pro on an external monitor.
    Screenshot from Vincent Zhong’s iPhone 15 Pro review.

    In a recent interview with IGN, an Apple executive claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro was “going to be the best game console.” I was skeptical; although Apple boasted about the capabilities of its new GPU in its A17 Pro chip and said high-fidelity games like Resident Evil Village, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Death Stranding would all be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro, I didn’t believe they would run very well in practice.

    But after actually seeing footage of Resident Evil Village in action on an iPhone 15 Pro, I’m coming around to the idea that Apple’s vision isn’t as far out as I thought.

    Read Article >
  • Allison Johnson

    Sep 19

    Allison Johnson

    Got any questions about the iPhone 15 Pro? Let’s answer them!

    I just reviewed the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and I’m sitting down to answer all your burning questions about the new iPhone. USB-C port, action button, new camera lenses, you name it.

    Just leave your question in the comments of this quickpost and I’ll be answering them from 3-4PM ET today. I’ll USB-C you then! (Sorry, couldn’t help it.)


  • Dan Seifert

    Sep 19

    Dan Seifert

    Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus review: mainstream crossovers

    Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus standing up in front of a small plant on a wood table.
    The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus inherit a lot of the features from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, but not all of them.

    There probably isn’t much you don’t know about the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Much like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 models repackage many, but not all, of the features found in last year’s Pro lineup at a lower price. There’s the Dynamic Island instead of a notch, a higher-resolution 48-megapixel camera, the A16 Bionic processor pulled from the iPhone 14 Pro, and an all-new USB-C port in place of the Lightning connector.

    But the $799 iPhone 15 or $899 iPhone 15 Plus isn’t for the person who is cataloging every spec and feature difference year after year. It’s not for the person demanding the absolute best camera, most cutting-edge processor, and fanciest design; that person should just buy the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max. 

    Read Article >
  • Allison Johnson

    Sep 19

    Allison Johnson

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max review: by the numbers

    There are very few surprises from new smartphones these days. Breakthrough new features? Astounding new camera hardware? Get out of here. That’s the stuff of early 2010 mobile technology.

    The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are no exception to recent trends: they’re not seismic shifts; they’re just a bit better than the things that came before them in a lot of small but meaningful ways. 

    Read Article >
  • Sheena Vasani

    Sep 13

    Sheena Vasani

    How the new iPhone 15 models differ from one another (and the iPhone 14)

    A hand holding up an iPhone 15 Pro model
    Every version of the iPhone 15 includes a brighter display and Apple’s Dynamic Island feature.
    Photo by Nilay Patel / The Verge

    To the surprise of no one, Apple announced the new iPhone 15 during its Wonderlust event on Tuesday, introducing it alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and an updated pair of AirPods Pro that come with a USB-C charging case. That means, as of today, Apple’s iPhone lineup consists of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, as well as the last-gen iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and the third-gen iPhone SE. The iPhone 15 lineup won’t be available until September 22nd, but you can preorder the phones on September 15th, starting at $799.

    Every phone in the new iPhone 15 lineup comes with a USB-C port and does away with the notch in favor of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature. Meanwhile, the more premium phones — specifically the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — come equipped with the new A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and 10Gbps transfer speeds.

    Read Article >
  • Antonio G. Di Benedetto

    Sep 13

    Antonio G. Di Benedetto

    Here’s how Apple’s new iPhone 15 models compare to some of the best Android phones

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in titanium
    The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which are now made of titanium chassis.
    Photo by NIlay Patel / The Verge

    Apple finally got with the program and put USB-C on its new iPhones, but how do they compare to Android phones from the likes of Samsung and Google, where USB-C is nothing but old hat?

    The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models Apple announced at its “Wonderlust” keynote have various other updates and niceties aside from a new port — like new cameras, Dynamic Islands up and down the line, Roadside Assistance through the satellite function, and an Action Button and lighter titanium build on the Pros — but these still look quite like iPhones until you plug in a charger. And just like many years prior, USB-C represents yet another iPhone adoption that Android phones have had for years.

    Read Article >
  • Jennifer Pattison Tuohy

    Sep 12

    Jennifer Pattison Tuohy

    The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the first smartphones with Thread

    Apple didn't mention Thread connectivity during its iPhone lunch event, but this screenshot shows that along with Wi-Fi 6e support, support for Thread is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
    Apple didn’t mention Thread connectivity during its iPhone lunch event, but this screenshot shows that along with Wi-Fi 6e support, support for Thread is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
    Screenshot by The Verge

    The latest iPhones will be the first Thread-enabled smartphones, according to Apple. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (but not the iPhone 15) will support the open-source smart home protocol Thread to “open up future opportunities for Home app integrations,” the company announced during its iPhone 15 event in Cupertino.

    How exactly this will impact Apple’s smart home isn’t immediately clear. The Verge asked around on the ground at the event, and it doesn't seem like even Apple is sure what the Thread radio will do yet.

    Read Article >
  • Jess Weatherbed

    Sep 12

    Jess Weatherbed

    Apple’s India-made iPhones to be available at launch for the first time

    iPhone Pro models on a bed of bouncy balls.
    After shifting some iPhone 14 (pictured) production to India shortly after launch last year, the iPhone 15 may be the first model to sell India-made units on launch day.
    Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

    Apple will reportedly hit a major milestone regarding its global supply chain with the expected launch of the iPhone 15 later today. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is set to make India-built iPhone 15 units available to purchase in India and “some other regions” on the first day of sales — arriving at the same time as the China-made ones for the first time.

    While the vast majority of the global iPhone 15 stock will still come from China, this milestone highlights that Apple’s attempt to scale production in India is finally bearing fruit as it moves away from its reliance on Chinese-based manufacturing. Apple first started assembling existing generations of iPhones in India back in 2017.

    Read Article >