Rick and Morty sound pretty much just like they used to in new season 7 trailer

Rick and Morty’s new voice actors (plural) make their debut in the show’s latest season 7 trailer.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

A boy wearing a yellow shirt and a bulletproof vest, a girl in a pink tank top and white capri pants, and an old man wearing a bulletproof vest, a lab jacket, and slacks. The old man and the boy are both holding guns, and the girl is is wearing a pair of handcuffs around one wrist.
Rick, Summer, and Morty.
Image: Adult Swim

Adult Swim has been tight-lipped about its plans to keep Rick and Morty going following the scandal-related departure of series co-creator and star Justin Roiland earlier this year. For months, fans have wondered how the show might continue with its titular characters being voiced by someone else, and while Adult Swim hasn’t announced the new actors’ names just yet, Rick and Morty’s latest season 7 trailer makes it pretty clear the newcomers are up to the task.

Between the haunted jewelry, robot ghosts, and voracious inhalation of spaghetti, it’s difficult to tell just where Rick and Morty’s seventh season will pick up. What does jump out rather shockingly, though, is how Rick and Morty sound essentially the same as they did before the casting change, the details of which The Hollywood Reporter says Adult Swim plans to reveal when the season debuts.

From the looks of it, Adult Swim’s banking on Rick and Morty being able to just steamroll through the fracas by being its typical self with a few tweaks on the back end. And from the sounds of it, that plan just might work when Rick and Morty season 7 premieres on October 15th.

