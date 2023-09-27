Netflix is making a Devil May Cry anime

Dante is coming back — in animated form. At its Drop 01 animation event, Netflix announced that it is teaming up with Capcom for a new animated series based on the action series Devil May Cry. Adi Shankar — who previously worked on Netflix’s adaptation of Castlevania — will serve as showrunner, while Studio Mir will be handling the animation. There’s no premiere date yet, but Netflix lists the show as “coming soon.” You can get a very brief taste in the teaser trailer above.

Not much else is known about the series, but in a statement, Shankar said, “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise. [Writer] Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”