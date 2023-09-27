Netflix is making a Devil May Cry anime

Dante is coming back — in animated form. At its Drop 01 animation event, Netflix announced that it is teaming up with Capcom for a new animated series based on the action series Devil May Cry. Adi Shankar — who previously worked on Netflix’s adaptation of Castlevania — will serve as showrunner, while Studio Mir will be handling the animation. There’s no premiere date yet, but Netflix lists the show as “coming soon.” You can get a very brief taste in the teaser trailer above.
Not much else is known about the series, but in a statement, Shankar said, “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise. [Writer] Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”
This isn’t the first collab between Netflix and Capcom; the streamer has made several different Resident Evil projects, and a Mega Man film is also in the works. Netflix also has not been shy about adapting video games, with in-development projects including Horizon Zero Dawn, Gears of War, Assassin’s Creed, and BioShock.
As for Devil May Cry, the fifth entry in the series, which launched in 2019, was an attempt from director Hideaki Itsuno to try and bring back pure action games. “I wanted to prove that the genre could exist if you just focus on that,” he told The Verge in 2019 when discussing the game’s stylish action.