The first trailer for Apple’s sci-fi film Fingernails shows a retrofuturistic romcom

The movie stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White and starts streaming on November 3rd.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Just yesterday, I included Fingernails in a list of movies from the Toronto International Film Festival that would be streaming very soon. And now, we have our very first trailer for the sci-fi romcom, which is coming to Apple TV Plus.

Directed by Christos Nikou, Fingernails is set in a sort of retrofuturistic world where scientists have developed a test that can prove that two people are (or aren’t) in love. It then uses this oddball premise to set up a love triangle between its trio of stars — Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White — as they attempt to navigate a world where a machine can determine whether a relationship lives or dies. It’s a quiet, dark comedy with a touch of body horror — the test itself involves yanking off a fingernail from each person.

We’ll have a full review of Fingernails very soon; in the meantime, you can check out this trailer ahead of its streaming premiere on November 3rd.

