MOVEit cyberattacks: keeping tabs on the biggest data theft of 2023

In May 2023, a ransomware gang called Clop began abusing a zero-day exploit of Progress Software’s MOVEit Transfer enterprise file transfer tool. Progress quickly issued a patch, but the damage was already extensive. Clop’s widespread attack saw it steal data from government, public, and business organizations worldwide, including New York City’s public school system, a UK-based HR solutions and payroll company with clients like British Airways and BBC, and others.
How many others? According to a running tally from Emsisoft, over 2,000 organizations have reported being attacked, with data thefts affecting more than 62 million people. The vast majority of attacks were on US-based entities. Most recently, BORN Ontario, which first reported being attacked in June, revealed that data from newborns and pregnant patients in Ontario, spanning from January 2010 to May 2023, was stolen, affecting on the order of about 3.4 million people.
Progress issued two more patches on June 9th and June 15th, both of which addressed further vulnerabilities that were “distinct” from the original exploit. In both cases, the company’s page announcing those patches says that, while its investigations are ongoing, it doesn’t see any evidence they were used for further attacks.
There has been... so very much legal action after the attacks. Class action lawsuits have been filed against IBM, which ran servers that were breached for multiple organizations, Prudential Financial, Progress Software itself, and others. The MOVEit breach and other high-profile hacks have led to the SEC requiring public companies to issue disclosures within four days of discovering a cybersecurity incident, except when the disclosure could be a national security or public safety risk.
TODAY, A minute agoOver 50,000 students’ data was stolen in a recent MOVEit breach.
National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), a Virginia-based educational nonprofit, said in a sample data breach notice filed with the California Attorney General that it suffered a MOVEit-related cyber attack on May 30th, reported Bleeping Computer.
The NSC says in the letter that stolen data may include SSNs and other personal and school-related records. Bleeping Computer writes that 890 schools’ were affected. The organization acknowledges the breach and subsequent patch on its website.National Student Clearinghouse data breach impacts 890 schools
[BleepingComputer]
Jul 26
New SEC rules put a time limit on reporting hacks and data breaches
Public companies will now have to disclose cybersecurity incidents sooner, thanks to a rule adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the new policy, the SEC will require public companies to report data breaches and hacks four business days after they are discovered.Read Article >
Companies will have to disclose any cybersecurity incidents on a Form 8-K filing. These publicly available documents typically inform shareholders about major changes to the company — and now they’ll include a new Item 1.05 for cybersecurity incidents. The disclosure should include information on “nature, scope, and timing,” as well as “its material impact or reasonably likely” on the company.
Jun 15“Several” federal government agencies have been breached via the MOVEit vulnerabilities.
Ransomware attacks against Progress Software’s MOVEit Transfer product breached several large organizations recently. Now Eric Goldstein of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) says his department is supporting several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions.
Which ones? What data may have been stolen? The TSA and State Department said “not it” and CISA director Jen Easterly tells CNN she’s confident there won’t be “significant impacts,” but no one’s giving up more details.
For more information: CISA, Mandiant, Progress.
Jun 5A security exploit for a file transfer tool is behind data breaches at the BBC, British Airways, and more.
Attackers using an unpatched exploit for Progress Software’s MOVEit Transfer product breached a number of large companies. TechCrunch lists BBC, BA, and Nova Scotia’s government as known victims already.
Microsoft Threat Intelligence linked these to an affiliate of the Clop ransomware group, which TechCrunch notes has previously attacked exploits in other file transfer tools like GoAnywhere, and typically demands payment to not post the stolen records online.