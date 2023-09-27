MOVEit cyberattacks: keeping tabs on the biggest data theft of 2023

How many others? According to a running tally from Emsisoft, over 2,000 organizations have reported being attacked, with data thefts affecting more than 62 million people. The vast majority of attacks were on US-based entities. Most recently, BORN Ontario, which first reported being attacked in June, revealed that data from newborns and pregnant patients in Ontario, spanning from January 2010 to May 2023, was stolen, affecting on the order of about 3.4 million people.

Progress issued two more patches on June 9th and June 15th, both of which addressed further vulnerabilities that were “distinct” from the original exploit. In both cases, the company’s page announcing those patches says that, while its investigations are ongoing, it doesn’t see any evidence they were used for further attacks.