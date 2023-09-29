Google Pixel event: how to watch and what to expect

Google is gearing up to launch a new lineup of Pixel products during its upcoming Made by Google event. Even though Google has already said that it will reveal the Pixel 8 alongside the updated Pixel Watch 2, it may have some other surprises in store.

If you’re interested in watching the event, here’s when and where you can tune in as well as what exactly you can expect.

How to watch the Made by Google event

The Google Pixel event will take place on October 4th, 2023, starting at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. Google will host an in-person audience at the event’s New York City venue, but you can follow along by watching the livestream on Google’s website, YouTube channel, or via the video embedded at the top of this article.

All-around upgrades for the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

The new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will headline this year’s Made by Google event, with both devices featuring some notable upgrades over their predecessors. After a series of leaks, Google released an official teaser showing off the lineup, confirming some of the rumors we’ve been hearing over the past several months.

So far, leaks suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro will come with the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro. Meanwhile, the base Pixel 8 is expected to have a smaller display than its predecessor, measuring 6.17 inches as opposed to 6.3 inches. A spec sheet spotted by leaker Kamila Wojciechowska shows that the Pixel 8 Pro could come with an upgraded rear camera array, featuring a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens. The Pixel 8 Pro may even have a body temperature reading feature as an added plus.

Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is rumored to come with a 50MP wide camera on its rear, along with a 12MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus. The leaked spec sheet says that both devices will have a 10.5MP front-facing camera, which is slightly lower than the 10.8MP selfie camera that came on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could also support staggered HDR, a technique that could result in clearer images, as well as support AI-enhanced features like Magic Editor and DSLR-style controls.

The Pixel 8 Pro might even feature a temperature sensor. Screenshot: 91mobiles (YouTube)

The spec sheet also suggests that the two smartphones will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G3 chip, offering 8GB of RAM on the Pixel 8 and 12GB on the Pixel 8 Pro. Their displays could also offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, an upgrade over the 90Hz screen on the Pixel 7. Other leaks indicate that Google will offer seven years of software support for its latest Pixel lineup and may even include a free Pixel Watch 2 with the purchase of a Pixel 8 Pro.

Google still hasn’t confirmed the pricing on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro just yet, but rumors indicate that both models could be getting a price hike. 9to5Google reports that the Pixel 8 will cost $699 (up from the $599 Pixel 7), with the Pixel 8 Pro coming with a $999 price tag (up from the $899 Pixel 7 Pro). Renders obtained by MySmartPrice give us a potential look at the different color options for both devices, which include gray, black, and pink for the Pixel 8 and sky blue, porcelain, and black for the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel Watch 2 gets a new crown and revamped sensor array

Not only did Google show off a sneak peek of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro but it also released a preview of the new Pixel Watch 2. In the teaser, you can see glimpses of the Pixel Watch 2’s new crown that sits flatter against the watch’s side. The bottom of the device, however, shows a new sensor array that could hint at the addition of more health tracking features.

Leaked specs shared with 91mobiles suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 could adopt some of the same features offered by Google’s Fitbit fitness trackers. That includes a new heart rate tracker that uses Fitbit’s multi-path heart rate sensor that checks your heart rate in more ways and places. It may even incorporate Fitbit’s stress management system that uses a cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensor to help detect when you’re feeling stressed.

Other features listed by 91mobiles include a way for the watch to automatically detect new exercises, including running and outdoor cycling, as well as a new Safety Check option that lets you set a timer if you feel that you’re in an unsafe situation. When the timer runs out, the watch will ask you to confirm whether you’re safe or if you would like it to share your location with emergency services, according to 91mobiles. If you don’t respond, it will automatically share your location with your emergency contacts.

Image: Google

According to Android Authority, the Pixel Watch 2 may feature an upgraded Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and an ultra wideband chip. Outside of all this, not much else is changing. The Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to have the same up to 24 hours of battery life as its predecessor and will also retain a similar design, aside from the rumored swap to an all-aluminum chassis.

We don’t know how much the Pixel Watch 2 will cost just yet or whether it’ll be more expensive than the original $350 Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to come in gold, black, or silver color options.

Pixel Buds Pro in new colors

In addition to a new Pixel phone and smartwatch, Google is also rumored to reveal some new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro. During another teaser for its Made by Google event, the company briefly shows a case for the Pixel Buds Pro in a porcelain case to match its new Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Image: Google

This might not be the only new color the Pixel Buds Pro are getting, as a report from 9to5Google suggests that they may also come in a sky blue color, too. However, it’s still not clear whether Google will make any changes to the design of the buds themselves or the hardware powering them.

The release of Android 14 — and maybe some new Pixel-only features?

Android 14 is expected to drop on October 4th — the same day as Google’s event. The latest version of the operating system is set to introduce a ton of new features, including passkeys, AI-generated wallpapers, larger text options, stylus enhancements, and maybe even the ability to use your phone as a webcam.