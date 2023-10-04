Where to preorder the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google announced the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on Wednesday during its Made by Google Event, introducing it alongside the new Pixel Watch 2. Both phones will be available on October 12th starting at $699 and $999, respectively, with preorders beginning today, October 4th.

Powered by the new Google Tensor G3, both phones should offer improved performance, audio, and voice quality. The chip also allows for new AI capabilities, like Audio Magic Eraser, which removes distracting sounds from videos. In addition, both phones now feature a max refresh rate of 120Hz and the promise of seven years of software support and Android updates. The Pro model, meanwhile, offers improved cameras and additional bells and whistles, like the ability to measure the temperature of objects.

We still have a few days left until the phones ship, but in the meantime, you can preorder either model from Google and other retailers. We’ll also be publishing our hands-on impressions shortly ahead of our full reviews, so stay tuned.

Where to preorder the Google Pixel 8

The Pixel 8 arrives with a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate that can vary between 60 and 120Hz. The phone also now comes with the new, more powerful Google Tensor G3 chip and new capabilities. In addition to Audio Magic Eraser, Google Assistant can now read aloud, summarize, and translate webpages, while Call Screen filters out spam calls. Google claims the phones offer all-day battery life, as well as improved rear cameras.

The Pixel 8 starts at $699 and is available in three colors: black, pink, and “hazel,” which is like a light gray with a hint of green. You can buy it with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and both configurations come with 8GB of RAM. The phone will ship on October 12th and is available to preorder now from Amazon and Google. Google is also throwing in a free Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off the Pixel Watch 2.

Other retailers are also already offering preorder deals. For example, if you preorder the Pixel 8 from Best Buy, you’ll get the Pixel Buds Pro for free as well as up to $800 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Where to preorder the Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro offers a larger, brighter 6.7-inch OLED screen than the standard model with a variable refresh rate that can go all the way from 1Hz to 120H. Like the Pixel 8, it also runs on the new Google Tensor G3 chip. However, the phone offers a triple-camera array with an upgraded 48-megapixel ultrawide camera lens. It also sports a built-in temperature sensor, so you can take the temperature of cookware, drinks, and other objects.

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999, features 12GB of RAM, and comes in one of four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It’s available in black, light blue, and “porcelain,” which is like a combination of white and beige. You can preorder it now from Google ahead of its October 12th release date with a free Pixel Watch 2 or pair of Pixel Buds Pro.