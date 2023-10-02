Netflix’s Leave the World Behind is a tense post-apocalyptic thriller in first trailer

The latest end-of-the-world movie coming to Netflix has some serious star power. Leave the World Behind — based on the book of the same name by Rumaan Alam — is helmed by Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail and stars Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. It’s a post-apocalyptic thriller with a decidedly intense vibe, which you can check out in the trailer above.
As for what it’s actually about, here’s the official synopsis:
A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.
Leave the World Behind will also continue Netflix’s dual-release strategy with theaters and streaming. The movie will be in select theaters on November 22nd before eventually streaming on Netflix on December 8th.