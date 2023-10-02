Skip to main content
Netflix’s Leave the World Behind is a tense post-apocalyptic thriller in first trailer

The star-studded movie starts streaming on December 8th.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

The latest end-of-the-world movie coming to Netflix has some serious star power. Leave the World Behind — based on the book of the same name by Rumaan Alam — is helmed by Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail and stars Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. It’s a post-apocalyptic thriller with a decidedly intense vibe, which you can check out in the trailer above.

As for what it’s actually about, here’s the official synopsis:

A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Leave the World Behind will also continue Netflix’s dual-release strategy with theaters and streaming. The movie will be in select theaters on November 22nd before eventually streaming on Netflix on December 8th.

