The best early Black Friday tech deals you can already get

It’s official: Halloween is over, and the 2023 holiday season has arrived. And if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, retailers like Target and Best Buy have already launched their early Black Friday promos, dropping prices on tablets, wireless earbuds, laptops, and even OLED TVs. What’s more, Amazon and other retailers are matching prices in some cases, letting you save no matter where you shop.
We may see better deals arrive as we get closer to November 24th, but what’s discounted so far is still worth a look. For example, Apple’s updated AirPods Pro with USB-C have already returned to the all-time low they first set during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event. A range of other gadgets and gizmos are also on sale, from the fifth-gen Echo Show 5 and 15-inch MacBook Air to next-gen games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
To make your lives a little easier, we’ve rounded up the absolute best deals available so far. We’ll also continue to update this page as we get closer to Black Friday and more retailers launch their holiday savings events, so stay tuned.
The best headphone and earbud deals
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning. Read our review.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.
- Normally $179.99, you can currently buy Sony’s unique LinkBuds for around $128 at Best Buy and Target. The earbuds offer crisp sound quality, great voice call performance, and use an “open-style” design that allows for better spatial awareness. Read our review.
- The more conventional-looking Sony LinkBuds S are also on sale for around $128 ($71 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. Along with a lightweight build, the earbuds offer active noise cancellation and support for Sony’s higher-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec. Read our review.
The best tablet deals
Google Pixel Tablet
Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display. Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.
2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. Read our review.
- Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is also on sale for $399 ($50 off) at Target in its base configuration with Wi-Fi. The tablet offers a 10.9-inch screen along with USB-C support and a speedy A14 Bionic processor, though it also ditches the headphone jack found on Apple’s cheapest model and is only compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review.
The best laptop deals
15-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022. Read our review.
- The M2-powered Mac Mini is down to $499 ($100 off) at Best Buy with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The excellent desktop computer is a great choice for everyday computing, though bear in mind you’ll have to supply your own mouse, keyboard, and monitor. Read our review.
The best smart display deals
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.
- The second-gen Echo Show 8 is available for just $59.99 at Target and Best Buy, down from $129.99. Although it can’t act as a smart home hub like the newer third-gen model, it’s still a good smart display for making Zoom calls, controlling other smart home gadgets, watching videos, and carrying out a range of other Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.
- Google’s Nest Hub Max is down to $129.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Target. The smart display features a stunning 10-inch screen with an integrated camera for making video calls. It also delivers personalized information based on whoever is looking at the screen and supports Google Assistant, much like other models. Read our review.
The best gaming deals
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the captivating sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, one that continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber. Read our review.
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. This particular bundle comes with a copy of Diablo IV, the latest installment in Activision Blizzard’s dungeon-crawling series. Read our reviews of the Xbox Series X and Diablo IV.
- The Nintendo Switch version of Octopath Traveler II, a tactical RPG, is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, matching the game’s all-time low.
- The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud is on sale for $29.95 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The slick-looking wireless controller can connect via Bluetooth on Android phones and Windows PCs or in a wired configuration on Xbox Series X / S consoles. It also comes with an excellent mobile phone mount. Read our hands-on impressions.
- Both the PS5 and Xbox editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are on sale for $14.99 ($25 off) at Target.
Dead Space (2023)
A remake of the 2008 sci-fi third-person horror shooter from Electronic Arts and Motive Studio. Isaac Clarke battles his way through the nightmarish depths of the USG Ishimura to find survivors, now with overhauled visuals and quality-of-life improvements on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance.
The best smart home deals
Nest Doorbell (wired)
With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording, Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)
The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.
Blink Outdoor 4 (two-pack)
The 1080p Blink Outdoor 4 security camera offers support for motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio. Unlike the third-gen model, it also now supports person detection and a wider field of view.
- Google’s wired Nest Cam is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Target and Amazon. The 1080p indoor camera offers 24/7 recording as well as smart alerts for people, pets, and more. Read our review.
- Target is currently selling a pair of 1080p Blink Mini cameras, which easily mount to the wall and integrate well with Alexa, for $39.98 ($25 off). Note that you’ll have to pay extra for that cloud storage if you don’t already have a Blink subscription. Read our review.
The best TV and streaming device deals
LG A2 OLED TV (48-inch)
If you want an amazing-looking display at a somewhat low price, LG’s A2 OLED is an excellent value. It lacks the high refresh rate panel and brightness of the pricier LG C2 and C3, but the A2 costs less for fantastic picture quality.
LG C3 OLED (65-inch)
The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.
- The latest Amazon Fire TV Cube is selling for $109.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The hybrid streaming device offers speedy performance, hands-free voice control via Amazon Alexa, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Read our review.
Miscellaneous deals
Google Pixel 7A
The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance. Read our review.
Google Pixel Watch
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. The 41mm wearable comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review.