The best early Black Friday tech deals you can already get

It’s official: Halloween is over, and the 2023 holiday season has arrived. And if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, retailers like Target and Best Buy have already launched their early Black Friday promos, dropping prices on tablets, wireless earbuds, laptops, and even OLED TVs. What’s more, Amazon and other retailers are matching prices in some cases, letting you save no matter where you shop.

We may see better deals arrive as we get closer to November 24th, but what’s discounted so far is still worth a look. For example, Apple’s updated AirPods Pro with USB-C have already returned to the all-time low they first set during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event. A range of other gadgets and gizmos are also on sale, from the fifth-gen Echo Show 5 and 15-inch MacBook Air to next-gen games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

To make your lives a little easier, we’ve rounded up the absolute best deals available so far. We’ll also continue to update this page as we get closer to Black Friday and more retailers launch their holiday savings events, so stay tuned.

The best headphone and earbud deals

Normally $179.99, you can currently buy Sony’s unique LinkBuds for around $128 at Best Buy and Target. The earbuds offer crisp sound quality, great voice call performance, and use an “open-style” design that allows for better spatial awareness. Read our review.

The more conventional-looking Sony LinkBuds S are also on sale for around $128 ($71 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. Along with a lightweight build, the earbuds offer active noise cancellation and support for Sony's higher-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec. Read our review.

The best tablet deals

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is also on sale for $399 ($50 off) at Target in its base configuration with Wi-Fi. The tablet offers a 10.9-inch screen along with USB-C support and a speedy A14 Bionic processor, though it also ditches the headphone jack found on Apple’s cheapest model and is only compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review.

The best laptop deals

The M2-powered Mac Mini is down to $499 ($100 off) at Best Buy with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The excellent desktop computer is a great choice for everyday computing, though bear in mind you’ll have to supply your own mouse, keyboard, and monitor. Read our review.

The best smart display deals

The second-gen Echo Show 8 is available for just $59.99 at Target and Best Buy, down from $129.99. Although it can’t act as a smart home hub like the newer third-gen model, it’s still a good smart display for making Zoom calls, controlling other smart home gadgets, watching videos, and carrying out a range of other Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.

Google's Nest Hub Max is down to $129.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Target. The smart display features a stunning 10-inch screen with an integrated camera for making video calls. It also delivers personalized information based on whoever is looking at the screen and supports Google Assistant, much like other models. Read our review.

The best gaming deals

The Nintendo Switch version of Octopath Traveler II , a tactical RPG, is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, matching the game’s all-time low.

, a tactical RPG, is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, matching the game’s all-time low. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud is on sale for $29.95 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The slick-looking wireless controller can connect via Bluetooth on Android phones and Windows PCs or in a wired configuration on Xbox Series X / S consoles. It also comes with an excellent mobile phone mount. Read our hands-on impressions.

is on sale for $29.95 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The slick-looking wireless controller can connect via Bluetooth on Android phones and Windows PCs or in a wired configuration on Xbox Series X / S consoles. It also comes with an excellent mobile phone mount. Read our hands-on impressions. Both the PS5 and Xbox editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are on sale for $14.99 ($25 off) at Target.

Dead Space (2023) $ 40 $ 70 43 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 70 43 % off A remake of the 2008 sci-fi third-person horror shooter from Electronic Arts and Motive Studio. Isaac Clarke battles his way through the nightmarish depths of the USG Ishimura to find survivors, now with overhauled visuals and quality-of-life improvements on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. $40 at Best Buy (PS5)$40 at Best Buy (Xbox)

The best smart home deals

Blink Outdoor 4 (two-pack) $ 100 $ 200 50 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 200 50 % off The 1080p Blink Outdoor 4 security camera offers support for motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio. Unlike the third-gen model, it also now supports person detection and a wider field of view. $100 at Amazon $100 at Target

Google’s wired Nest Cam is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Target and Amazon. The 1080p indoor camera offers 24/7 recording as well as smart alerts for people, pets, and more. Read our review.

is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Target and Amazon. The 1080p indoor camera offers 24/7 recording as well as smart alerts for people, pets, and more. Read our review. Target is currently selling a pair of 1080p Blink Mini cameras, which easily mount to the wall and integrate well with Alexa, for $39.98 ($25 off). Note that you’ll have to pay extra for that cloud storage if you don’t already have a Blink subscription. Read our review.

The best TV and streaming device deals

LG A2 OLED TV (48-inch) $ 550 $ 1300 58 % off $ 550 $ 550 $ 1300 58 % off If you want an amazing-looking display at a somewhat low price, LG’s A2 OLED is an excellent value. It lacks the high refresh rate panel and brightness of the pricier LG C2 and C3, but the A2 costs less for fantastic picture quality. $550 at Best Buy

LG C3 OLED (65-inch) $ 1600 $ 2100 24 % off $ 1600 $ 1600 $ 2100 24 % off The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech. $1600 at Best Buy

Miscellaneous deals