Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch 2

Google’s Pixel Watch has been with us for a full year now, and the surprise hit smartwatch now gets the honor of having its own iterative update. While the original Pixel Watch was a good first crack at a wearable from Google, the Pixel Watch 2 is poised to improve on it with more Fitbit-inspired health and wellness features and a claim of improved battery life.

Google announced the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro at its fall Made by Google event in New York, and the new $349.99 wearable is slated to arrive soon on October 12th. Just like its predecessor, it’s being offered as a base model with Wi-Fi or with the option of a cellular LTE connection for an additional $50 (plus the usual subscription fee from your carrier of choice).

We’ll have to see how the Pixel Watch 2’s new features like improved heart rate tracking, stress detection, and Safety Check shape up in our full review, though if you’re looking to get the watch when it lands on the 12th, here are the best places to do so — along with some preorder incentives.

Where to preorder the Pixel Watch 2

Like last year’s debut, the Pixel Watch 2 comes only in a 41mm case size as a one-size-fits-all for most wrists. It’s being offered in three finishes — matte black, champagne gold, and polished silver — accompanied by different strap styles and colors (which are compatible with last year’s straps). You can preorder the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 for $349.99 at Google, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, or you can get the LTE-equipped cellular version for $399.99 at Google, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. Both versions are expected to launch on October 12th.

Additionally, if you plan to go all in on Google’s latest devices, you can preorder the new flagship Pixel 8 Pro for $999 at Google or Best Buy and get a Pixel Watch 2 thrown in for free. Google is thirsty as ever to get people into its Pixel phone line, and perhaps it’s taking a cue from Apple that a wearable acts as an attractive entry ticket into a bit of ecosystem lock-in.

How to get the Pixel Watch 2 through US cell carriers

Since the Pixel Watch 2 is a wearable with an optional cell connection, the carriers are more than happy to get you paying them a monthly subscription to keep your smartwatch connected at all times — even when it’s away from your phone. Here’s what the big three are offering for the $399.99 model.

Verizon: The big red carrier is offering the Pixel Watch 2 for $11.11 per month for 36 months when you purchase it on a Verizon Device Payment program (remember, these deals are typically done via bill credits, and when you add it up the total is still $399.99). Additionally, if you’re buying a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro on Verizon with a qualifying trade-in on select Unlimited plans, you’ll get the Pixel Watch 2 for “free.”

T-Mobile: T-Mobile is offering the $399.99 LTE Pixel Watch 2 for $16.67 per month over 24 months, and adding a line can get you the watch for free over time via rebate.