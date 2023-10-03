Skip to main content
1,000 photos later, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still missing something

But a USB-C port is no longer it.

By Becca Farsace, a senior video producer and host of YouTube series Full Frame. She has worked at Vox Media since 2016, producing more than 250 videos for multiple sites.

What many folks are calling a slow year of advancements in the iPhone 15 lineup is far from true for the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s camera. Willy-nilly use of the word “lenses” aside, there are more framing options this year thanks to extra digital lenses and a dedicated 5x telephoto lens. The video quality is now the best you can get on a smartphone and even offers a ProRes log output. Photos of people at night have improved dramatically. And a software trick allows you to add a portrait mode blur effect after a photo is taken. These are some of the small changes that make for a better experience, but as a professional photographer, there is still a missing piece.

Every year, I set out to take 1,000 photos with the newest smartphone camera systems. And this year, I got to take my YouTube series “Full Frame” on the road to Southern California, where I put the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the test. I did everything they tell you not to do in the desert, including off-roading in a rental car, hiking in the middle of the day, and climbing sand dunes at night. But I came home with over 1,500 photos and videos from what is certainly Apple’s best camera system to date.

Above are my 10 favorite photos I took with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but check out the video for more samples and to learn about the one thing Apple wrongfully left out of this system.

