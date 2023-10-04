The best early deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day event

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s next Prime Day-like sales event, doesn’t officially kick off until October 10th, but the tech giant is already giving Prime members and non-members alike a taste of what’s to come. A whole bunch of (mainly Amazon) gadgets are discounted ahead of the two-day shopping event, including Amazon’s latest smart speakers, e-readers, TVs, tablets, and various smart security devices.
Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best deals so far, many of which we expect to hold throughout the duration of the event. We’ll also be covering the deluge of other notable discounts once the event kicks off in earnest, so make sure to keep an eye on all of our deals coverage in the coming week.
The best smart speaker and earbud deals
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
- The fifth-gen Echo Dot is a more capable smart speaker that offers better sound than the Echo Pop. It starts at $22.99 ($27 off) without a clock, though you can buy it with a Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $2 extra. Alternatively, you can pick up the clock-equipped model on its own for $44.99 ($15 off) or with a Philips Hue color smart bulb for $2 more. Read our review.
- You can also buy the fourth-gen Echo on Amazon for $54.99 ($45 off) or with a 1,100-lumen Philips Hue color smart bulb for $56.98 ($83 off). Though the speaker is three years old, it still can deliver room-filling sound and act as a built-in smart home hub. Read our review.
- Amazon’s larger Echo Studio is on sale at Amazon for $154.99 ($59.99 off) or with a 1,100-lumen Philips Hue color smart bulb for $2 more. The 2019 smart speaker sports Dolby Atmos support and terrific sound, even if it isn’t quite on par with newer speakers from Sonos and other rivals. Read our review.
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.
The best e-reader deals
2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB)
Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.
2022 Kindle Kids
Amazon’s new Kindle Kids is identical to the standard Kindle — meaning it packs a 300ppi display and support for USB-C charging — but comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus.
Kindle Scribe (Basic Pen, 16GB)
The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s largest e-reader to date, with a crisp 10.2-inch display, terrific battery life, and a stylus for note-taking.
- Amazon is also discounting various Kindle bundles. Right now, for instance, you can buy the ad-free Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage, a wireless charging dock, and a leather cover on sale for $200.97 ($64 off).
The best smart display deals
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Amazon Echo Show 15 with Alexa Voice Remote
The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $59.99 ($70 off) at Amazon. You can also get the last-gen smart display with a Philips Hue color smart bulb for $2 more or with a Blink Mini for just $5 more. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker features a more spacious eight-inch display than the Echo Show 5, which makes it well suited for both Zoom calls and streaming. However, it’s not as fast as the newer model and lacks support for spatial audio. Its homescreen also doesn’t change based on how close you are to it.
- You can buy Amazon’s third-gen Echo Show 10 by itself for $159.99 ($90 off) or with a Blink Mini for $179.98 ($105 off). The rotating Alexa-enabled smart display offers a 10-inch screen along with good sound quality and a privacy shutter for the built-in camera. Read our review.
The best TV and streaming stick deals
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)
The hybrid Echo and Fire TV is faster than its predecessor with extensive hands-free voice control capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and excellent performance. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
- You can buy the last-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with an Alexa Voice Remote for $22.99 ($27 off) at Amazon. The older streaming stick isn’t as powerful as the newer model but still offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10 Plus.
The best video doorbell deals
Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell
Arlo’s wired video doorbell has excellent video quality, wide smart home compatibility, extensive smart alerts, and a square aspect ratio for spotting packages. It suffers from some connectivity issues, requires a subscription for recorded video, and doesn’t have 24/7 recording but does include a pre-roll feature.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
The flagship Ring doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly video doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell is available for $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon or with the Sync Module 2 (which adds free local storage and in-demand live views) for $47.49 ($47 off). The battery-powered doorbell only offers 1080p video, but it comes with all the basics, including motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and long battery life.
The best smart security camera deals
Blink Mini
The Blink Mini includes a ball-and-socket mount, a USB-C cable for powering it, and a power adapter. However, note that you’ll need to opt for the optional Blink subscription plan to take advantage of cloud storage and some of the camera’s more premium features. Read our review.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.
- The wire-free Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is down to just $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. Along with a 1080p HD camera, the Pro features two spotlights with support for 3D motion detection and color pre-roll.
- You can buy the last-gen Blink Outdoor security camera, which can capture 1080p video and supports motion detection, for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
- The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam is available for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The 1080p camera supports motion detection and color night vision and can be used both indoors and outdoors.
The best tablet deals
Amazon Fire HD 10 (with ads)
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is one of the larger Amazon Fire tablets. Unlike its previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, with ads)
The latest Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. Its display isn’t as sharp as the Fire HD 10’s, but it’s still a good, basic entertainment device with long battery life and access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, TikTok, and more.
- The Amazon Fire Max 11 is on sale with ads and 64GB of storage for $149.99 at Amazon. The 11-inch Fire Max 11 is the most powerful Fire tablet on the market, allowing you to stream 4K video and perform other tasks. That said, it’s better suited for entertainment than work given it lacks support for most productivity apps. Read our review.
- Amazon’s cheapest Fire tablet, the 2022 Fire 7, is on sale at Amazon starting at $39.99 ($20 off) with ads and 16GB of storage. It offers the lowest resolution display of all the Fire tablets but one that’s still sharper than its predecessor’s. Read our review.
Invite-only deals
Like last Prime Day, Amazon is also offering a few invite-only deals, which require Prime members to request an invite for a particular item in advance. If accepted, you’ll then be able to buy said item at the discounted price during the actual event. There aren’t many good deals available yet, but here are the most notable so far.
Jabra Elite 7 Active
Nearly indistinguishable from the Elite 7 Pro in appearance, the Elite 7 Active make the Pro model more workout-friendly with a rubberized coating that gives them IP57 water resistance and prevents them from falling out during a workout.
Blink Outdoor (third-gen, three cameras)
The Blink Outdoor camera offers 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. You’ll have to pay a monthly fee if you want to store clips and photos, however, or snag the Sync Module 2 to store them locally.
Other great tech deals
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. Read our review.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus
Like the standard j7 Plus, the mop-equipped Combo j7 Plus is great at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Read our review.
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.
- The Eero 6 Plus is also available on Amazon as a single unit for $89.99 ($50 off), as a two-pack for $154.99 ($85 off), or as a three-pack for $194.99 ($105 off). The dual-band, gigabit system covers up to 1,500 square feet and supports Wi-Fi 6.
- Amazon’s Smart Plug is down to $12.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. The plug allows you to add smarts to traditional indoor gadgets like lamps, though be aware it only works with Alexa.
- You can buy the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $48.99 ($21 off) at Amazon. The compact, inexpensive smart home gadget offers voice alerts and the ability to trigger Alexa Routines, allowing it to automatically turn on air purifiers, smart thermostats, and a host of other compatible devices when the air quality falls below a certain threshold. Read our review.