The best early deals from Amazon's October Prime Day event

The best early deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day event

We found deals on the new Echo Pop, kid-friendly Kindles, the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus, and a whole lot more.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

A purple Echo Pop smart speaker on a table surrounded by Ring Pop candy.
Amazon’s colorful Echo Pop is on sale for a mere $17.99, matching the smart speaker’s lowest price to date.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s next Prime Day-like sales event, doesn’t officially kick off until October 10th, but the tech giant is already giving Prime members and non-members alike a taste of what’s to come. A whole bunch of (mainly Amazon) gadgets are discounted ahead of the two-day shopping event, including Amazon’s latest smart speakers, e-readers, TVs, tablets, and various smart security devices.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best deals so far, many of which we expect to hold throughout the duration of the event. We’ll also be covering the deluge of other notable discounts once the event kicks off in earnest, so make sure to keep an eye on all of our deals coverage in the coming week.

The best smart speaker and earbud deals

Echo Pop

$4055% off
$18

The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.

$18 at Amazon$19 at Amazon (with Kasa Smart Plug Mini)

Amazon Echo Buds with active noise cancellation

$12046% off
$65

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.

$65 at Amazon (wired charging case)$85 at Amazon (wireless charging case)
  • If you don’t need active noise cancellation, Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are down to $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The wireless earbuds integrate well with Alexa and offer a semi-open design, which should make it easier to hear your surroundings.

The best e-reader deals

2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB)

$17035% off
$110

Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.

$110 at Amazon$110 at Best Buy
A child holding and reading a pink Kindle while sitting on grass.

2022 Kindle Kids

$12033% off
$80

Amazon’s new Kindle Kids is identical to the standard Kindle — meaning it packs a 300ppi display and support for USB-C charging — but comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus.

$80 at Amazon$80 at Target

Kindle Scribe (Basic Pen, 16GB)

$34022% off
$265

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s largest e-reader to date, with a crisp 10.2-inch display, terrific battery life, and a stylus for note-taking.

$265 at Amazon$265 at Target

The best smart display deals

Echo Show 5 (third-gen)

$9056% off
$40

The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.

$40 at Amazon $42 at Amazon (with Philips Hue smart color bulb)$45 at Amazon (with Blink Mini)

Amazon Echo Show 15 with Alexa Voice Remote

$28034% off
$185

The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers. Read our review.

$185 at Amazon $185 at Best Buy$187 at Amazon (with Philips Hue color smart bulb)

The best TV and streaming stick deals

A photo of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube on a TV stand.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)

$14021% off
$110

The hybrid Echo and Fire TV is faster than its predecessor with extensive hands-free voice control capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and excellent performance. Read our review.

$110 at Amazon$110 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

$45016% off
$380

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

$380 at Amazon (43-inch)$440 at Amazon (55-inch)$590 at Amazon (65-inch)
  • You can buy the last-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with an Alexa Voice Remote for $22.99 ($27 off) at Amazon. The older streaming stick isn’t as powerful as the newer model but still offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10 Plus.

The best video doorbell deals

Arlo’s Essential wired video doorbell installed on a front door.

Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell

$15050% off
$75

Arlo’s wired video doorbell has excellent video quality, wide smart home compatibility, extensive smart alerts, and a square aspect ratio for spotting packages. It suffers from some connectivity issues, requires a subscription for recorded video, and doesn’t have 24/7 recording but does include a pre-roll feature.

$75 at Amazon$80 at Arlo
A Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 mounted outside the front door of a house.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

$25040% off
$150

The flagship Ring doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording. Read our review.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy
  • If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly video doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell is available for $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon or with the Sync Module 2 (which adds free local storage and in-demand live views) for $47.49 ($47 off). The battery-powered doorbell only offers 1080p video, but it comes with all the basics, including motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and long battery life.

The best smart security camera deals

Blink Mini

Blink Mini

$3543% off
$20

The Blink Mini includes a ball-and-socket mount, a USB-C cable for powering it, and a power adapter. However, note that you’ll need to opt for the optional Blink subscription plan to take advantage of cloud storage and some of the camera’s more premium features. Read our review.

$20 at Amazon$20 at Target

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

$25020% off
$200

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.

$200 at Amazon$200 at The Home Depot$200 at Best Buy
  • The wire-free Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is down to just $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. Along with a 1080p HD camera, the Pro features two spotlights with support for 3D motion detection and color pre-roll.
  • You can buy the last-gen Blink Outdoor security camera, which can capture 1080p video and supports motion detection, for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
  • The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam is available for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The 1080p camera supports motion detection and color night vision and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The best tablet deals

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet sitting upright on a night table.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (with ads)

$15050% off
$75

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is one of the larger Amazon Fire tablets. Unlike its previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.

$75 at Amazon$75 at Best Buy
A person holding the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, with ads)

$10040% off
$60

The latest Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. Its display isn’t as sharp as the Fire HD 10’s, but it’s still a good, basic entertainment device with long battery life and access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, TikTok, and more.

$60 at Amazon$60 at Best Buy
  • The Amazon Fire Max 11 is on sale with ads and 64GB of storage for $149.99 at Amazon. The 11-inch Fire Max 11 is the most powerful Fire tablet on the market, allowing you to stream 4K video and perform other tasks. That said, it’s better suited for entertainment than work given it lacks support for most productivity apps. Read our review.
  • Amazon’s cheapest Fire tablet, the 2022 Fire 7, is on sale at Amazon starting at $39.99 ($20 off) with ads and 16GB of storage. It offers the lowest resolution display of all the Fire tablets but one that’s still sharper than its predecessor’s. Read our review.

Invite-only deals

Like last Prime Day, Amazon is also offering a few invite-only deals, which require Prime members to request an invite for a particular item in advance. If accepted, you’ll then be able to buy said item at the discounted price during the actual event. There aren’t many good deals available yet, but here are the most notable so far.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

$18056% off
$80

Nearly indistinguishable from the Elite 7 Pro in appearance, the Elite 7 Active make the Pro model more workout-friendly with a rubberized coating that gives them IP57 water resistance and prevents them from falling out during a workout.

$80 at Amazon (blue)
The third-gen Blink Outdoor hung outside with drops of water on it.

Blink Outdoor (third-gen, three cameras)

$25060% off
$100

The Blink Outdoor camera offers 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. You’ll have to pay a monthly fee if you want to store clips and photos, however, or snag the Sync Module 2 to store them locally.

$100 at Amazon

Other great tech deals

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$8030% off
$56

Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. Read our review.

$56 at Amazon$56 at The Home Depot$56 at Best Buy
Photo of the Roomba Combo J7 approaching its auto-empty base. The base is about the size of a small kitchen trash can.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus

$110027% off
$799

Like the standard j7 Plus, the mop-equipped Combo j7 Plus is great at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Read our review.

$799 at Amazon$799 at Target$799 at Walmart

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

$25028% off
$180

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

$180 at Amazon$280 at Amazon (two-pack)$400 at Amazon (three-pack)
  • The Eero 6 Plus is also available on Amazon as a single unit for $89.99 ($50 off), as a two-pack for $154.99 ($85 off), or as a three-pack for $194.99 ($105 off). The dual-band, gigabit system covers up to 1,500 square feet and supports Wi-Fi 6.
  • Amazon’s Smart Plug is down to $12.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. The plug allows you to add smarts to traditional indoor gadgets like lamps, though be aware it only works with Alexa.
  • You can buy the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $48.99 ($21 off) at Amazon. The compact, inexpensive smart home gadget offers voice alerts and the ability to trigger Alexa Routines, allowing it to automatically turn on air purifiers, smart thermostats, and a host of other compatible devices when the air quality falls below a certain threshold. Read our review.

