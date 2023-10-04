The best early deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day event

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s next Prime Day-like sales event, doesn’t officially kick off until October 10th, but the tech giant is already giving Prime members and non-members alike a taste of what’s to come. A whole bunch of (mainly Amazon) gadgets are discounted ahead of the two-day shopping event, including Amazon’s latest smart speakers, e-readers, TVs, tablets, and various smart security devices.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best deals so far, many of which we expect to hold throughout the duration of the event. We’ll also be covering the deluge of other notable discounts once the event kicks off in earnest, so make sure to keep an eye on all of our deals coverage in the coming week.

The best smart speaker and earbud deals

If you don’t need active noise cancellation, Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are down to $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The wireless earbuds integrate well with Alexa and offer a semi-open design, which should make it easier to hear your surroundings.

The best e-reader deals

2022 Kindle Kids $ 80 $ 120 33 % off $ 80 $ 80 $ 120 33 % off Amazon’s new Kindle Kids is identical to the standard Kindle — meaning it packs a 300ppi display and support for USB-C charging — but comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus. $80 at Amazon$80 at Target

Amazon is also discounting various Kindle bundles. Right now, for instance, you can buy the ad-free Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage, a wireless charging dock, and a leather cover on sale for $200.97 ($64 off).

The best smart display deals

The best TV and streaming stick deals

You can buy the last-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with an Alexa Voice Remote for $22.99 ($27 off) at Amazon. The older streaming stick isn’t as powerful as the newer model but still offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10 Plus.

The best video doorbell deals

Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell $ 75 $ 150 50 % off $ 75 $ 75 $ 150 50 % off Arlo’s wired video doorbell has excellent video quality, wide smart home compatibility, extensive smart alerts, and a square aspect ratio for spotting packages. It suffers from some connectivity issues, requires a subscription for recorded video, and doesn’t have 24/7 recording but does include a pre-roll feature. $75 at Amazon$80 at Arlo

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly video doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell is available for $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon or with the Sync Module 2 (which adds free local storage and in-demand live views) for $47.49 ($47 off). The battery-powered doorbell only offers 1080p video, but it comes with all the basics, including motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and long battery life.

The best smart security camera deals

Blink Mini $ 20 $ 35 43 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 35 43 % off The Blink Mini includes a ball-and-socket mount, a USB-C cable for powering it, and a power adapter. However, note that you’ll need to opt for the optional Blink subscription plan to take advantage of cloud storage and some of the camera’s more premium features. Read our review. $20 at Amazon$20 at Target

The wire-free Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is down to just $179.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. Along with a 1080p HD camera, the Pro features two spotlights with support for 3D motion detection and color pre-roll.

You can buy the last-gen Blink Outdoor security camera , which can capture 1080p video and supports motion detection, for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.

The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam is available for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The 1080p camera supports motion detection and color night vision and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

The best tablet deals

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is on sale with ads and 64GB of storage for $149.99 at Amazon. The 11-inch Fire Max 11 is the most powerful Fire tablet on the market, allowing you to stream 4K video and perform other tasks. That said, it’s better suited for entertainment than work given it lacks support for most productivity apps. Read our review.

Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet, the 2022 Fire 7, is on sale at Amazon starting at $39.99 ($20 off) with ads and 16GB of storage. It offers the lowest resolution display of all the Fire tablets but one that's still sharper than its predecessor's. Read our review.

Invite-only deals

Like last Prime Day, Amazon is also offering a few invite-only deals, which require Prime members to request an invite for a particular item in advance. If accepted, you’ll then be able to buy said item at the discounted price during the actual event. There aren’t many good deals available yet, but here are the most notable so far.

Jabra Elite 7 Active $ 80 $ 180 56 % off $ 80 $ 80 $ 180 56 % off Nearly indistinguishable from the Elite 7 Pro in appearance, the Elite 7 Active make the Pro model more workout-friendly with a rubberized coating that gives them IP57 water resistance and prevents them from falling out during a workout. $80 at Amazon (blue)

Other great tech deals