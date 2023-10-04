Skip to main content
Here’s how Google’s new Pixel 8 phones compare to their top competitors

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro look promising, but how do they stack up to the best from Apple and Samsung?

Two Pixel 8 phones, one in pink and one in gray, sitting face-down on a table with people having a meal.
Google’s new Pixel 8 certainly looks a whole lot like last year’s Pixel 7, which looked a lot like the Pixel 6.
Last year’s Pixel 7 phones were an iterative spec bump and nice refinement in the design department (as polarizing as their looks remained), but part of what made those phones special was how much they offered for fairly competitive prices.

Now, Google has announced the $699 Pixel 8 and $999 Pixel 8 Pro (which are $100 price increases over last year’s phones), each due to arrive on October 12th, and once again, they look a lot like a slow burn of subtle hardware improvements — albeit in a slick new light-blue color option on the Pro. But the showstopper feature of the new Pixels may be Google’s software support, as it’s claiming the new phones will see seven whole years of OS and security updates — rivaling Apple’s reign as the longest-lasting phones.

One thing about iPhones that allows people to use them for years on end without too many issues is the massive headroom their speedy A-series processors allow. So, how do Google’s new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro stack up in the spec department? If these phones are to last users seven years, what kind of specs are they packing to get the job done and not feel like someone ends up in the penalty box of sluggish performance after a new Android OS version drops years down the line?

Here, we’ve put together a spec-for-spec comparison of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, pitting them both against some of their biggest competition: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra. Is the Pixel 8 generation destined to be the somewhat cost-effective option that goes on frequent sale like its predecessors, or do they stand on their own when it comes to an on-paper comparison?

We’ll know best once our full reviews are in, but for now, here’s the head-to-head.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23

CategoryGoogle Pixel 8Google Pixel 8 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro MaxSamsung Galaxy S23Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Starting price$699$999$999$1,199$799.99$1,199.99
OSAndroid 14Android 14iOS 17iOS 17Android 13Android 13
Claimed years of software updatesSevenSevenUnstated; usually five to sixUnstated; usually five to sixFour (with five years of security patches)Four (with five years of security patches)
Display6.2-inch (2400 x 1080) OLED6.7-inch (2992 x 1344) OLED6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED 6.7-inch (2796 x 1290) OLED 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080) OLED6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) OLED
Max screen refresh rate120Hz120Hz120Hz120Hz120Hz120Hz
Peak brightness2,000 nits2,400 nits2,000 nits2,000 nits1,750 nits1,750 nits
Always-on displayYesYesYesYesYesYes
Dimensions70.8 x 150.5 x 8.9mm76.5 x 162.6 x 8.8mm70.6 x 146.6 x 8.25mm76.7 x 159.9 x 8.25mm146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm
Weight187g213g187g221g168g234g
Battery capacity4,574mAh5,050mAhUnstated; reported 3,274mAHUnstated; reported 4,422mAH3,900mAh5,000mAh
Wireless chargingYesYesYes, MagSafeYes, MagSafeYesYes
Fast charge-capableYesYesYesYesYesYes
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G3Google Tensor G3A17 ProA17 ProSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM8GB12GBUnstated; reported 8GBUnstated; reported 8GB8GB8GB for entry model, 12GB for all other configurations
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
PortsUSB-C charging and dataUSB-C charging and dataUSB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s)USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s)USB-C charging and dataUSB-C charging and data
Rear cameras50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, 48-megapixel telephoto48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto200-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses
Highest optical magnification2x5x3x5x3x10x
Front cameras10.5-megapixel10.5-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognitionIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognitionFace IDFace IDIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognitionIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition
Wi-Fi 6EYesYesYesYesYesYes
Satellite SOS featureN/AN/AYes, with Roadside AssistanceYes, with Roadside AssistanceN/AN/A
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68IP68IP68IP68
Dual SIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIMYes, both eSIMYes, both eSIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM

Looking at it all side by side, what do you think? Are either the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro the phone for you? Is seven years of updates enough to convince you to upgrade from an older Pixel or even sway you from Samsung’s or Apple’s camps? Let us know what you think in the comments.

