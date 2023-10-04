Here’s how Google’s new Pixel 8 phones compare to their top competitors

Last year’s Pixel 7 phones were an iterative spec bump and nice refinement in the design department (as polarizing as their looks remained), but part of what made those phones special was how much they offered for fairly competitive prices.

Now, Google has announced the $699 Pixel 8 and $999 Pixel 8 Pro (which are $100 price increases over last year’s phones), each due to arrive on October 12th, and once again, they look a lot like a slow burn of subtle hardware improvements — albeit in a slick new light-blue color option on the Pro. But the showstopper feature of the new Pixels may be Google’s software support, as it’s claiming the new phones will see seven whole years of OS and security updates — rivaling Apple’s reign as the longest-lasting phones.

One thing about iPhones that allows people to use them for years on end without too many issues is the massive headroom their speedy A-series processors allow. So, how do Google’s new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro stack up in the spec department? If these phones are to last users seven years, what kind of specs are they packing to get the job done and not feel like someone ends up in the penalty box of sluggish performance after a new Android OS version drops years down the line?

Here, we’ve put together a spec-for-spec comparison of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, pitting them both against some of their biggest competition: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra. Is the Pixel 8 generation destined to be the somewhat cost-effective option that goes on frequent sale like its predecessors, or do they stand on their own when it comes to an on-paper comparison?

We’ll know best once our full reviews are in, but for now, here’s the head-to-head.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23 Category Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Starting price $699 $999 $999 $1,199 $799.99 $1,199.99 OS Android 14 Android 14 iOS 17 iOS 17 Android 13 Android 13 Claimed years of software updates Seven Seven Unstated; usually five to six Unstated; usually five to six Four (with five years of security patches) Four (with five years of security patches) Display 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080) OLED 6.7-inch (2992 x 1344) OLED 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED 6.7-inch (2796 x 1290) OLED 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080) OLED 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) OLED Max screen refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Peak brightness 2,000 nits 2,400 nits 2,000 nits 2,000 nits 1,750 nits 1,750 nits Always-on display Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Dimensions 70.8 x 150.5 x 8.9mm 76.5 x 162.6 x 8.8mm 70.6 x 146.6 x 8.25mm 76.7 x 159.9 x 8.25mm 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm 78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm Weight 187g 213g 187g 221g 168g 234g Battery capacity 4,574mAh 5,050mAh Unstated; reported 3,274mAH Unstated; reported 4,422mAH 3,900mAh 5,000mAh Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes, MagSafe Yes, MagSafe Yes Yes Fast charge-capable Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Processor Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 A17 Pro A17 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 12GB Unstated; reported 8GB Unstated; reported 8GB 8GB 8GB for entry model, 12GB for all other configurations Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C charging and data USB-C charging and data USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s) USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s) USB-C charging and data USB-C charging and data Rear cameras 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, 48-megapixel telephoto 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto 200-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses Highest optical magnification 2x 5x 3x 5x 3x 10x Front cameras 10.5-megapixel 10.5-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Biometrics In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition Face ID Face ID In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition Wi-Fi 6E Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Satellite SOS feature N/A N/A Yes, with Roadside Assistance Yes, with Roadside Assistance N/A N/A IP rating IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 Dual SIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM Yes, both eSIM Yes, both eSIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM

Looking at it all side by side, what do you think? Are either the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro the phone for you? Is seven years of updates enough to convince you to upgrade from an older Pixel or even sway you from Samsung’s or Apple’s camps? Let us know what you think in the comments.