The Verge Guide to Amazon’s October Prime Day event

For the second year in a row, Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the fall. This year’s two-day deal blitz — aka Prime Big Deal Days — will run from Tuesday, October 10th, through Wednesday, October 11th, presenting Amazon Prime members with yet another opportunity to get a head start on their holiday shopping before Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive.

As you might expect, the best deals will likely land on Amazon’s own devices, including Echo smart speakers and displays, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Amazon’s smart TV lineup. However, we typically see steep discounts on other electronics as well, such as noise-canceling earbuds, robot vacuums, smartwatches, laptops, and various smart home accessories (including video doorbells).

Like in previous years, our team of experts will be meticulously combing through the never-ending deluge of deals and discounts, helping you make the most of Prime Day 2.0. We’ll also be covering sales at competing retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, offering up a bevy of helpful tips and tricks, and pulling together any pertinent news you may want to know heading into the two-day affair.

Prime Day, after all, comes but once twice a year.

An illustration of someone holding a PlayStation 5 controller and a Stream Deck surrounded by Amazon boxes.
Illustration by Hugo Herrera for The Verge

The best early deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day event

Sheena Vasani

How to find the best deals during Amazon’s October Prime Day event

Cameron Faulkner
 and Sheena Vasani

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Barbara Krasnoff

Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is happening October 10th and 11th

Antonio G. Di Benedetto

Know the price-matching policies for Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others

Barbara Krasnoff
 and Sheena Vasani

