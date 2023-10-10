The best October Prime Day deals you can get

It’s that time of the year again. Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, Prime Big Deal Days, is now upon us. The exclusive sales event unofficially kicks off the early-early holiday shopping season, and with it comes a cavalcade of deals and discounts. Some are bound to be repeat deals you may have encountered during a random sale, while others are matching their best price to date or dropping even lower.

If you’re in the market for earbuds, headphones, smart home devices, smartwatches, or Android phones, you’re likely to find a worthwhile deal. For each great deal, however, there are likely to be 20-odd trash ones that are crowding the space for your attention. That’s why our team of reviewers and expert deal hunters is working tirelessly to compile the best tech deals that Amazon has to offer on devices and accessories that are actually worthwhile (as well as any counter deals happening elsewhere for non-Prime members looking to save).

Throughout the two-day sales event, we’ll be frequently updating and revising our main roundup of the best Prime Day deals. We’ll continue to add deals as we find them, while maintaining roundups focusing on categories like Amazon devices, phones, gaming, and more.

Headphone and earbud deals

Google Pixel Buds Pro $ 120 $ 200 40 % off $ 120 $ 120 $ 200 40 % off Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review. $120 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) with USB-C charging case $ 189 $ 249 24 % off $ 189 $ 189 $ 249 24 % off The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning. $189 at Amazon

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless workout earbuds are matching their all-time low price of $149.95 ($100 off). They’re a little long in the tooth, but their ear hooks offer one of the most secure fits for rigorous exercises and long runs. Read our review.

wireless workout earbuds are matching their all-time low price of $149.95 ($100 off). They’re a little long in the tooth, but their ear hooks offer one of the most secure fits for rigorous exercises and long runs. Read our review. If you don’t mind opting for Apple’s oldest and most basic wireless earbuds, the second-gen AirPods with the Lightning charging case are back down to their all-time low of $89 ($40 off) at Amazon. They don’t stack up to newer buds in the audio quality department, but they’re extremely reliable and perfectly fine for listening to music and podcasts.

Beats Fit Pro $ 160 $ 199 20 % off $ 160 $ 160 $ 199 20 % off The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review. $160 at Amazon

The last-gen Beats Studio Buds are selling for just $89.99 ($60 off). The newer Studio Buds Plus may offer better sound and a slick see-through model, but the older Buds remain a compact and comfy option on a much tighter budget. Read our review

are selling for just $89.99 ($60 off). The newer Studio Buds Plus may offer better sound and a slick see-through model, but the older Buds remain a compact and comfy option on a much tighter budget. Read our review Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are matching their all-time low of $59 ($40 off) at Amazon. The pricier Pixel Buds Pro may be getting the software update love from Google, but these entry-level earbuds are still very good for the money and create a tight seal in your ears to block outside sounds in lieu of proper noise cancellation. Read our review

are matching their all-time low of $59 ($40 off) at Amazon. The pricier Pixel Buds Pro may be getting the software update love from Google, but these entry-level earbuds are still very good for the money and create a tight seal in your ears to block outside sounds in lieu of proper noise cancellation. Read our review You can pick up the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation with a wired charging case for just $64.99 ($55 off) on Amazon right now. The comfortable, second-gen earbuds remain a nice upgrade over the new base model, namely because they boast active noise cancellation and better water resistance. Read our review.

Amazon is selling its latest Echo Buds earbuds with a semi-open ear design for $34.99 ($15 off). They may look a little generic, but the affordable buds offer a tight integration with Alexa voice commands.

earbuds with a semi-open ear design for $34.99 ($15 off). They may look a little generic, but the affordable buds offer a tight integration with Alexa voice commands. Skullcandy’s Jib True 2 , another cheap pair of wireless earbuds we recommend, are on sale at Amazon for $27.99 ($12 off). We’ve seen them go for less — they once dropped to a mere $16.99 — but the current price isn’t bad considering they offer serviceable sound, IPX4 dust and water resistance, and built-in Tile tracking.

, another cheap pair of wireless earbuds we recommend, are on sale at Amazon for $27.99 ($12 off). We’ve seen them go for less — they once dropped to a mere $16.99 — but the current price isn’t bad considering they offer serviceable sound, IPX4 dust and water resistance, and built-in Tile tracking. If you’re looking for a dirt-cheap pair of wireless earbuds, the JLab Go Air Pop are down to $16.44 (about $9 off) on Amazon. The reliable earbuds feature a handsome enough design, decent sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, and a robust 32 hours of playback with the included charging case, all for less than $20.

Smart speaker and smart display deals

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) $ 55 $ 100 45 % off $ 55 $ 55 $ 100 45 % off Amazon’s most recent full-size Echo from 2020 has a spherical build and better sound quality than previous iterations, with a broader sound than the smaller Echo Dots. Read our review. $55 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (third-gen) $ 40 $ 90 56 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 90 56 % off The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen) $ 160 $ 250 36 % off $ 160 $ 160 $ 250 36 % off Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls. Read our review. $160 at Amazon

TV and streaming device deals

Roku Streambar $ 100 $ 130 23 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 130 23 % off The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV. $100 at Amazon

You can currently get Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K for $37.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. It’s one of the simplest streaming devices to use, one that includes solid specs like Dolby Vision HDR and support for Dolby Atmos. Read our review

Govee Immersion TV LED backlights (2020) $ 56 $ 90 38 % off $ 56 $ 56 $ 90 38 % off If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. They work with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue.

$56 at Amazon

Smartphone deals

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is down to $329.99 ($120 off) at Amazon, beating its previous low by an additional $20. The excellent midrange Android phone has a 6.4-inch OLED with a high refresh rate and good battery life. Read our review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB, unlocked) $ 800 $ 999 20 % off $ 800 $ 800 $ 999 20 % off Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design that allows it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup. $800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB, unlocked) $ 1400 $ 1799 22 % off $ 1400 $ 1400 $ 1799 22 % off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones. $1400 at Amazon$1500 at Best Buy

Laptop and computing accessory deals

Blue Yeti USB Microphone $ 90 $ 130 31 % off $ 90 $ 90 $ 130 31 % off The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease. $90 at Amazon

Anker’s 565 USB-C Hub is on sale for a new low of $54.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The 11-in-1 multiport adapter has a 4K 60Hz-capable HDMI output, a DisplayPort, a 100W USB-C power port, a gigabit ethernet port, SD / microSD card slots, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C and USB-A port that can each do 10Gbps transfer speeds.

is on sale for a new low of $54.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The 11-in-1 multiport adapter has a 4K 60Hz-capable HDMI output, a DisplayPort, a 100W USB-C power port, a gigabit ethernet port, SD / microSD card slots, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C and USB-A port that can each do 10Gbps transfer speeds. Logitech’s StreamCam is on sale for $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. While it may be annoying that this webcam’s USB-C cable is not detachable, it can stream at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

Smart home deals

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo $ 200 $ 400 50 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 400 50 % off The Roomba i4, which is virtually identical to the Roomba i3 Evo, cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. $200 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4 Plus Evo , which is the same model as the above deal but comes with an auto-empty dock, is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 — a whopping $250 off the MSRP.

, which is the same model as the above deal but comes with an auto-empty dock, is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 — a whopping $250 off the MSRP. The Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum is now just $129.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, a new low price. The affordable bot has three brushes and works with Alexa voice commands.

AV753 robot vacuum is now just $129.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, a new low price. The affordable bot has three brushes and works with Alexa voice commands. You can grab a pair of Kasa Smart Plugs on Amazon for $12.49 ($8 off), which nearly matches their all-time low. Kasa’s smart plugs are similar to Amazon’s, thus allowing you to set timers and easily add voice controls to any outlet via Alexa or Google Assistant.

on Amazon for $12.49 ($8 off), which nearly matches their all-time low. Kasa’s smart plugs are similar to Amazon’s, thus allowing you to set timers and easily add voice controls to any outlet via Alexa or Google Assistant. The 1080p Blink Mini is selling for a dirt-cheap $19.99 at Amazon, which is $15 off its full retail price. The ultra-affordable camera features motion detection and night vision, and it’s easy to mount to a wall. Read our review.

is selling for a dirt-cheap $19.99 at Amazon, which is $15 off its full retail price. The ultra-affordable camera features motion detection and night vision, and it’s easy to mount to a wall. Read our review. Ring’s last-gen Stick Up Cam is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The indoor / outdoor camera can capture motion-activated video in 1080p, and it has versatile mounting options in addition to a rechargeable battery pack.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro $ 200 $ 250 20 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 250 20 % off The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform. $200 at Amazon

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock $ 158 $ 230 31 % off $ 158 $ 158 $ 230 31 % off Expensive but with a premium feel, this smart lock is reliable, feels good in your hand, and doesn’t require switching out your entire deadbolt. You can keep your existing key, and it will auto-unlock as you arrive home. But beware of the poor battery life and prepare to stockpile those CR123 batteries. $158 at Amazon

Anker’s Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is selling for a new low of $189.99 ($110 off) at Amazon. The wired camera is accompanied by a three-panel floodlight that can output up to 3,000 lumens of light, allowing it to easily illuminate a yard or driveway when motion is detected.

is selling for a new low of $189.99 ($110 off) at Amazon. The wired camera is accompanied by a three-panel floodlight that can output up to 3,000 lumens of light, allowing it to easily illuminate a yard or driveway when motion is detected. Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell Wired is matching its all-time low of $59.99 ($90 off) at Amazon. It’s a great doorbell that works with any smart home system and records in a high-quality 1536 x 1536 square format, letting you see your entire porch. Read our buying guide.

is matching its all-time low of $59.99 ($90 off) at Amazon. It’s a great doorbell that works with any smart home system and records in a high-quality 1536 x 1536 square format, letting you see your entire porch. Read our buying guide. Ring’s Battery Doorbell Plus is matching its all-time low of $129.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The midrange video doorbell can record a large field of view and its rechargeable, hot-swappable battery can last up to a couple of months on a single charge.

is matching its all-time low of $129.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The midrange video doorbell can record a large field of view and its rechargeable, hot-swappable battery can last up to a couple of months on a single charge. If you prefer to pick up a Ring Video Doorbell for as cheap as possible, the wired version is on sale for $34.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. It records 1080p video and requires a subscription to unlock most of its best features, though, including the ability to save your recorded videos for up to 180 days.

Blink Video Doorbell $ 30 $ 60 50 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 60 50 % off Blink’s Video Doorbell is the best if you’re looking a budget-friendly buzzer that offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life. $30 at Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (second-gen) with 1080p recording and a built-in privacy shutter is matching its all-time low at Amazon, where you can currently grab it for $29.99 ($20 off).

with 1080p recording and a built-in privacy shutter is matching its all-time low at Amazon, where you can currently grab it for $29.99 ($20 off). The Amazon-owned Blink Outdoor (third-gen) is selling for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The last-gen security camera can last for up to two years on a pair of AA lithium batteries, while withstanding the elements throughout.

Google Nest Thermostat $ 90 $ 130 31 % off $ 90 $ 90 $ 130 31 % off Google’s Matter-compatible Nest Thermostat is a simple thermostat with a minimalist, mirrored-finish screen. It doesn’t automatically adjust to your habits, but it’s easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems. Read our review. $90 at Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell (wired) $ 150 $ 180 17 % off $ 150 $ 150 $ 180 17 % off With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people. $150 at Amazon

Blink’s Alexa-compatible Wired Floodlight Camera is available at Amazon for $49.99 ($50 off) — a new low. We’re currently still in the midst of testing it, but the 1080p camera is a great budget option with a nice design, local storage options, and on-device processing of people alerts (if you opt for a Blink subscription plan).

is available at Amazon for $49.99 ($50 off) — a new low. We’re currently still in the midst of testing it, but the 1080p camera is a great budget option with a nice design, local storage options, and on-device processing of people alerts (if you opt for a Blink subscription plan). Amazon’s kid-friendly smart lamp, the Echo Glow, is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-compatible lamp can play music and cycle through a myriad of colors with just a tap, and even automatically dim when it’s time for bed.

Amazon Smart Plug $ 13 $ 25 48 % off $ 13 $ 13 $ 25 48 % off Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice. $13 at Amazon

If you want a more affordable Eero router that can achieve gigabit speeds, you can buy a three-pack of the Eero 6 Plus on Amazon for a new low of $194.99 ($105 off). Three of these units is enough to cover most multi-floor homes.

on Amazon for a new low of $194.99 ($105 off). Three of these units is enough to cover most multi-floor homes. If you exclusively use Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, then smart bulbs don’t come much cheaper than the Amazon Basics Smart 7.5W LED bulb. The soft white bulbs offer a decent 800 lumens of brightness and come in a four-pack for $27.19 ($7 off).

Tablet and ebook reader deals

2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) $ 110 $ 170 35 % off $ 110 $ 110 $ 170 35 % off Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers. $110 at Amazon

If you need an ad-free device for your child, Amazon is selling its latest Fire 7 Kids tablet for $54.99 ($55 off). It comes with 16GB of storage, a protective case with a kickstand, access to a trove of kid-friendly content (for ages three to seven), and a two-year protection plan.

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Amazfit GTR 4 $ 170 $ 200 15 % off $ 170 $ 170 $ 200 15 % off The Amazfit GTR 4 is a platform-agnostic smartwatch that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. It has dual-band GPS, is Alexa-compatible, and has 14 days of battery life. Read our review. $170 at Amazon

The Amazfit Band 7 is on sale in select colors for $41.99 ($8 off) at Amazon. That’s not quite as good as its all-time low of $37.99, but it’s still a terrific price for a super affordable fitness tracker that can track your heart rate and other basic metrics. Read our review.

Gaming deals

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller $ 23 $ 38 39 % off $ 23 $ 23 $ 38 39 % off The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs. $23 at Amazon

Razer’s wired Wolverine V2 Chroma has fallen to a new low at Amazon, where you can grab it for just $87.99 ($62 off). The terrific Xbox controller features a total of six remappable buttons — more than any other Xbox controller we’re aware of — along with clicky buttons and an attractive touch of RGB lighting on the grips.

has fallen to a new low at Amazon, where you can grab it for just $87.99 ($62 off). The terrific Xbox controller features a total of six remappable buttons — more than any other Xbox controller we’re aware of — along with clicky buttons and an attractive touch of RGB lighting on the grips. You can get the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade at Amazon for $64.99 ($65 off) or the 2TB version for $89.99 ($120 off), the latter of which is an all-time low. The SSD comes with a heatsink and is PlayStation 5-ready if you need to expand your console’s built-in storage to fit more games.

at Amazon for $64.99 ($65 off) or the for $89.99 ($120 off), the latter of which is an all-time low. The SSD comes with a heatsink and is PlayStation 5-ready if you need to expand your console’s built-in storage to fit more games. The Western Digital WD_Black C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X / S consoles is selling for a new low price of $124.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.

A massive 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card is now $89.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. That can store a whole lot of games on a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

Samsung Evo Select microSD card (512GB) $ 28 $ 40 30 % off $ 28 $ 28 $ 40 30 % off This Samsung Evo Select microSD card offers 512GB of extra storage for a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally at a good price point. $28 at Amazon

God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5) $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 70 29 % off While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. Read our review. $50 at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $ 20 $ 60 67 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 67 % off Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance. $20 at Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure $ 50 $ 80 38 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 80 38 % off Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap. $50 at Amazon

Charger and battery pack deals

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe $ 20 $ 50 60 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 50 60 % off Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck. $20 at Amazon

Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $ 40 $ 70 43 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 70 43 % off A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging. $40 at Amazon

Anker’s 747 Charger is selling for $79.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. The beefy, 150W charger has enough output to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro and similarly-sized laptops; it also offers three USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

is selling for $79.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. The beefy, 150W charger has enough output to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro and similarly-sized laptops; it also offers three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The smaller Anker 715 Charger has fallen to a new low of $33.99 ($16 off) on Amazon. The tiny 65W charger offers just a single USB-C port but can still manage to charge even a 13-inch MacBook Air.

Verge Favorites and miscellaneous deals

Lego Marvel Hulkbuster $ 300 $ 550 45 % off $ 300 $ 300 $ 550 45 % off Lego’s 4,049-piece Iron Man Hulkbuster armor building set stands tall at about 21 inches high when fully built, and includes a Tony Stark minifig to tower over on display. $300 at Amazon

If you’re into Lego Star Wars kits, the AT-AT Imperial Walker is on sale for a new low of $118.99 ($51 off) and the BD-1 Droid (of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor) is $84 ($15 off) — both at Amazon.

Thermacell E90 Mosquito Repeller $ 47 $ 50 6 % off $ 47 $ 47 $ 50 6 % off Thermacell’s long-lasting repeller uses replaceable cartridges and a built-in battery to keep create a 20-foot, bug-free zone that’s fit for any BBQ or outdoor shindig. $47 at Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera $ 145 $ 210 31 % off $ 145 $ 145 $ 210 31 % off Furbo’s rotating, 1080p gadget can fling treats on command and automatically track your dog as they roam around your home, allowing you to keep a closer eye on your pet via a mobile app when you’re away. $145 at Amazon

LifeStraw personal water filter $ 10 $ 20 50 % off $ 10 $ 10 $ 20 50 % off LifeStraw’s basic filter removes unwanted viruses, bacteria, and microplastics as you drink, giving you a safe way to hydrate no matter where you are. $10 at Amazon

The PetCube Bites 2 Lite , a notable alternative to Furbo’s aforementioned offering, is on sale at Amazon for $79.96 ($50 off). It’s got a lot of the same features — including a 1080p camera, two-way audio, and a built-in treat dispenser — but it offers a wider field of view and better digital zoom. The tradeoff, however, is that it doesn’t swivel.

, a notable alternative to Furbo’s aforementioned offering, is on sale at Amazon for $79.96 ($50 off). It’s got a lot of the same features — including a 1080p camera, two-way audio, and a built-in treat dispenser — but it offers a wider field of view and better digital zoom. The tradeoff, however, is that it doesn’t swivel. The 32-page Rocketbook Core is down to $20.39 (about $14 off) on Amazon, a new all-time low. In a way, the reusable smart notebook offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to jot down notes and quickly store them in popular cloud services like Google Drive.

is down to $20.39 (about $14 off) on Amazon, a new all-time low. In a way, the reusable smart notebook offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to jot down notes and quickly store them in popular cloud services like Google Drive. The new AeroPress Clear is on sale at Amazon for $39.95 ($10 off), its best price to date. The Clear model is the same AeroPress we know and love here at The Verge, only it uses a clear type of plastic called Tritan that allows you to easily see the brewing process.

is on sale at Amazon for $39.95 ($10 off), its best price to date. The Clear model is the same AeroPress we know and love here at The Verge, only it uses a clear type of plastic called Tritan that allows you to easily see the brewing process. If you’re planning on traveling this fall or winter, Epicka’s Universal Travel Adapter One is on sale at Amazon for $18.39 (about $7 off). The handy adapter is outfitted with four standard USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, not to mention four different plugs that allow you to use it in the US, UK, and more than 150 other countries.

is on sale at Amazon for $18.39 (about $7 off). The handy adapter is outfitted with four standard USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, not to mention four different plugs that allow you to use it in the US, UK, and more than 150 other countries. Air fryers may function as glorified convection ovens for your countertop, but they can be very handy. Cosori’s 1800W Air Fryer Oven Combo is on sale for $139.99 ($20 off) with a variety of accessories that allow for small-batch baking, roasting, and toasting. That’s in addition to the usual basket of french fries or nugs, of course.

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card $ 17 $ 30 43 % off $ 17 $ 17 $ 30 43 % off The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode. $17 at Amazon

iOttie wireless car charger $ 42 $ 50 16 % off $ 42 $ 42 $ 50 16 % off Qi wireless car charger with a one-touch mechanism and foot that adjusts to fit large and extra-large smartphones up to 3.7 inches.

$42 at Amazon

Theragun Mini (second-gen) $ 169 $ 199 15 % off $ 169 $ 169 $ 199 15 % off The Theragun Mini is a small, ultra-portable massage device that’s quiet and effective at providing relief for muscle pain and melting away tension. $169 at Amazon