The best anti-Prime Big Deal Day deals

Despite what the name might suggest, Amazon’s fall Prime Day event isn’t just a day filled with deals for Prime members. Thanks to competing sales from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, everybody can take advantage of steep discounts without needing to pay a monthly premium to join in on the fun.

In some cases, retailers are matching Amazon’s pricing, meaning you can score the same discounts available to Prime members on items like the Kindle Paperwhite and Echo Pop. There are also terrific deals available on other gadgets, including noise-canceling headphones, tablets, and smartwatches. To make the deal hunting easier for you, we’ve rounded up all the discounted all of the worthwhile anti-Prime Day deals below.

The best headphone and earbud deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 $ 250 $ 350 29 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 350 29 % off Sony’s over-ear XM4s can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience thanks to their plush ear pads. Read our review. $250 at Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM5 $ 280 $ 300 7 % off $ 280 $ 280 $ 300 7 % off Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. Read our review. $280 at Best Buy

Sony’s LinkBuds normally retail for $179.99, but you can snag a pair for $129.99 at Best Buy right now. The wireless earbuds work great for making calls, and offer a unique “open-style” donut-shaped design that keeps you aware of your environment. Read our review.

The Sony LinkBuds S are also on sale for $129.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. Unlike the aforementioned LinkBuds, these offer active noise cancellation, support for the LDAC lossless audio codec, and a slightly more conventional design. Read our review.

Sony's WH-CH720N are down to $99.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The over-ear headphones may not offer all the bells and whistles you'd get with a pair of Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones, but they offer decent ANC and up to 35 hours of battery life.

The best tablet and laptop deals

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 500 $ 600 17 % off $ 500 $ 500 $ 600 17 % off The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review. $500 at Best Buy

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 250 $ 330 24 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 330 24 % off Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. $250 at Walmart$270 at Best Buy

The best ebook reader deals

The 2019 Kindle Oasis with 8GB of storage and ads is available for $199.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The 7-inch e-reader sports physical page-turning buttons and a waterproof 300ppi E Ink display, but lacks the USB-C support found in newer Kindles. Read our review.

The best smart speaker deals

Echo Pop $ 18 $ 40 55 % off $ 18 $ 18 $ 40 55 % off The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique, semi-sphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. $18 at Best Buy

The best smart display deals

Echo Show 5 (third-gen) $ 40 $ 90 56 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 90 56 % off The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality. $40 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub (second-gen) $ 60 $ 100 40 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 100 40 % off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review. $60 at Walmart

The last-gen Amazon Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $59.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. The 8-inch smart display isn’t as fast as the newer model and lacks spatial audio support, but it’s a good Alexa-enabled display with a 13MP camera and good sound quality. Read our review.

Amazon’s third-gen Echo Show 10 is on sale for $159.99 ($90 off) at Best Buy. The 10-inch, Alexa-enabled smart display is a lot like the other Show models but is capable of physically rotating, allowing you to stay centered in the frame while on video calls. Read our review.

The best streaming device deals

The best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at Best Buy starting at $149.99 ($50 off) in the Bluetooth-enabled, 40mm configuration. The older smartwatch includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements. Just note that its battery life isn’t great and it lacks features Samsung’s newer Galaxy watches offer, like a body temperature sensor. Read our review.

The best video doorbell deals

Blink’s Video Doorbell is half off at Best Buy right now, where you can grab it for just $29.99. The budget-friendly doorbell only features 1080p video, but it offers all the basics, including motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, and two-way audio.

The best smart security camera deals

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro $ 200 $ 250 20 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 250 20 % off The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform. $200 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for an inexpensive indoor home security camera, the Blink Mini is on sale for $19.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy. The camera easily mounts to a wall, though note you’ll have to pay extra for cloud storage if you don’t have a Blink subscription. Read our review.

is on sale for $19.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy. The camera easily mounts to a wall, though note you’ll have to pay extra for cloud storage if you don’t have a Blink subscription. Read our review. The new Blink Outdoor 4 security camera is on sale for $71.99 ($48 off) at Best Buy. The battery-powered, 1080p camera offers new features like person detection, as well as a wider field of view.

is on sale for $71.99 ($48 off) at Best Buy. The battery-powered, 1080p camera offers new features like person detection, as well as a wider field of view. Alternatively, you can buy the third-gen Blink Outdoor with a Sync Module 2 starting at $44.99 ($45 off) from Best Buy. The older camera doesn’t offer person detection, but it still can capture 1080p video and detect motion.

starting at $44.99 ($45 off) from Best Buy. The older camera doesn’t offer person detection, but it still can capture 1080p video and detect motion. The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam, which you can use both indoors and outside, is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy. The camera can capture 1080p video and features support for both motion detection and color night vision.

