Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The best anti-Prime Big Deal Day deals

The best anti-Prime Big Deal Day deals

/

As it turns out, you don’t actually have to be an Amazon Prime member to save big this week.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds.
Sony’s WF-1000XM5, our favorite pair of wireless earbuds, are on sale.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Despite what the name might suggest, Amazon’s fall Prime Day event isn’t just a day filled with deals for Prime members. Thanks to competing sales from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, everybody can take advantage of steep discounts without needing to pay a monthly premium to join in on the fun.

Related

In some cases, retailers are matching Amazon’s pricing, meaning you can score the same discounts available to Prime members on items like the Kindle Paperwhite and Echo Pop. There are also terrific deals available on other gadgets, including noise-canceling headphones, tablets, and smartwatches. To make the deal hunting easier for you, we’ve rounded up all the discounted all of the worthwhile anti-Prime Day deals below.

The best headphone and earbud deals

Sony WH-1000XM4

$35029% off
$250

Sony’s over-ear XM4s can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience thanks to their plush ear pads. Read our review.

$250 at Best Buy
A photo of Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM5

$3007% off
$280

Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. Read our review.

$280 at Best Buy
A photo of the iPhone 14 next to Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro. Both devices are wet with visible raindrops on them.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) with USB-C

$25020% off
$200

The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning. Read our review.

$200 at Best Buy
  • Sony’s LinkBuds normally retail for $179.99, but you can snag a pair for $129.99 at Best Buy right now. The wireless earbuds work great for making calls, and offer a unique “open-style” donut-shaped design that keeps you aware of your environment. Read our review.
  • The Sony LinkBuds S are also on sale for $129.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. Unlike the aforementioned LinkBuds, these offer active noise cancellation, support for the LDAC lossless audio codec, and a slightly more conventional design. Read our review.
  • Sony’s WH-CH720N are down to $99.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The over-ear headphones may not offer all the bells and whistles you’d get with a pair of Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones, but they offer decent ANC and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Related

The best tablet and laptop deals

The iPad Air standing on a red table in front of a white background.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$60017% off
$500

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.

$500 at Best Buy
Best Laptop 2023: A Starlight MacBook Air 15-inch open on a gray couch.

15-inch MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$129919% off
$1049

Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022. Read our review.

$1049 at Best Buy
  • The 11-inch iPad Pro from 2022 is on sale for $749 ($50 off) at Best Buy with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi. The latest version of the 11-inch iPad Pro offers a faster M2 processor than its predecessor, along with support for a new hover feature when used in conjunction with the second-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review of the latest generation of the iPad Pros.
  • The highest-end iPad in Apple’s current lineup, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, is on sale for $1,149 ($50 off) at Best Buy when you buy the Wi-Fi-enabled base model with 128GB of storage. It’s pretty similar to its 11-inch sibling overall but comes with a higher-quality Mini LED display. Read our review.
  • The newer 10th-gen iPad is also on sale right now for $399.99 ($50 off) with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi at Best Buy and Walmart. Unlike the last-gen model, the 2022 iPad sports a larger 10.9-inch screen, USB-C support, and a faster processor. Read our review.
A 9th gen iPad on a wood table viewed from the top down

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$33024% off
$250

Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$250 at Walmart$270 at Best Buy

Razer Blade 14 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX)

$350043% off
$2000

The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light, portable chassis. It features a Ryzen and GeForce RTX GPUs, along with a vibrant RGB keyboard.

$2000 at Razer
The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$110018% off
$900

The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate as well as a stylus garage. Read our review.

$900 at Best Buy

The best ebook reader deals

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader turned on resting on a bunch of analog books.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)

$14032% off
$95

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port. Read our review.

$95 at Best Buy
A hand holding the 2022 Kindle in front of red flowers.

2022 Amazon Kindle (16GB, with ads)

$10025% off
$75

Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and USB-C charging. Read our review.

$75 at Best Buy

Kindle Scribe (Basic Pen, 16GB)

$34022% off
$265

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s largest e-reader to date, with a crisp 10.2-inch display, terrific battery life, and a stylus for note-taking. Read our review.

$265 at Target
  • The 2019 Kindle Oasis with 8GB of storage and ads is available for $199.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The 7-inch e-reader sports physical page-turning buttons and a waterproof 300ppi E Ink display, but lacks the USB-C support found in newer Kindles. Read our review.

The best smart speaker deals

Echo Pop

$4055% off
$18

The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique, semi-sphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender.

$18 at Best Buy
An Echo Dot with Clock on a counter

Echo Dot (fifth-gen)

$5054% off
$23

The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.

$23 at Best Buy$45 at Best Buy (with clock)
  • The fourth-gen Echo is on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy. The smart speaker features a smart hub and more robust sound than the fifth-gen Echo Dot, allowing it to fill up a room more easily. It also offers some new features despite being one of Amazon’s older models, like the ability to serve as a Wi-Fi router for Eero mesh networksRead our review.
  • Amazon’s Echo Studio is down to $154.99 ($59.99 off) at Best Buy. Although it’s four years old at this point, it offers better sound quality than the fourth-gen Echo, along with Dolby Atmos support. It, too, comes with some newer capabilities thanks to a relatively recent software update, which should allow for more immersive sound. Read our review.

The best smart display deals

The third-gen Echo Show 5 turned on while on a desk in front of the window during a rainy day.

Echo Show 5 (third-gen)

$9056% off
$40

The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.

$40 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub (second-gen)

$10040% off
$60

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.

$60 at Walmart
  • The last-gen Amazon Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $59.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. The 8-inch smart display isn’t as fast as the newer model and lacks spatial audio support, but it’s a good Alexa-enabled display with a 13MP camera and good sound quality. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 15 with Alexa Voice Remote

$28034% off
$185

The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers. Read our review.

$185 at Best Buy
  • Amazon’s third-gen Echo Show 10 is on sale for $159.99 ($90 off) at Best Buy. The 10-inch, Alexa-enabled smart display is a lot like the other Show models but is capable of physically rotating, allowing you to stay centered in the frame while on video calls. Read our review.

The best streaming device deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

$5024% off
$38

Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K maintains its simple interface that puts your apps front and center and adds support for Dolby Vision HDR. Read our review.

$38 at Roku

Roku Streambar

$13023% off
$100

The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV.

$100 at Target$100 at Best Buy$100 at B&H Photo

The best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth)

$45018% off
$370

Samsung’s last-gen smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a body temperature sensor. Read our Galaxy Watch 5 review.

$370 at Best Buy
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at Best Buy starting at $149.99 ($50 off) in the Bluetooth-enabled, 40mm configuration. The older smartwatch includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements. Just note that its battery life isn’t great and it lacks features Samsung’s newer Galaxy watches offer, like a body temperature sensor. Read our review.

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /

Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals

Follow us!

The best video doorbell deals

Nest Doorbell (wired)

$18017% off
$150

With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.

$150 at Best Buy$150 at Target
A Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 mounted outside the front door of a house.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

$25040% off
$150

The flagship Ring doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording. Read our review.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy
  • Blink’s Video Doorbell is half off at Best Buy right now, where you can grab it for just $29.99. The budget-friendly doorbell only features 1080p video, but it offers all the basics, including motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, and two-way audio.

The best smart security camera deals

Google Nest Cam with floodlight

$28029% off
$200

A Google Nest Cam attached to two bright, adjustable floodlights, this camera has free video recording, powerful lights, and on-device processing of smart alerts for people, vehicles, and animals. There’s no siren, but there is 24/7 recording and facial recognition. Read our review.

$200 at Best Buy$200 at Google

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

$25020% off
$200

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.

$200 at Best Buy
  • If you’re looking for an inexpensive indoor home security camera, the Blink Mini is on sale for $19.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy. The camera easily mounts to a wall, though note you’ll have to pay extra for cloud storage if you don’t have a Blink subscription. Read our review.
  • The new Blink Outdoor 4 security camera is on sale for $71.99 ($48 off) at Best Buy. The battery-powered, 1080p camera offers new features like person detection, as well as a wider field of view.
  • Alternatively, you can buy the third-gen Blink Outdoor with a Sync Module 2 starting at $44.99 ($45 off) from Best Buy. The older camera doesn’t offer person detection, but it still can capture 1080p video and detect motion.
  • The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam, which you can use both indoors and outside, is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy. The camera can capture 1080p video and features support for both motion detection and color night vision.

Related

Mesh router deals

White Google Nest Wifi Pro router on a white table in front of a window.

Google Nest Wifi Pro

$20020% off
$160

The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model that’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Read our review.

$160 at Best Buy$220 at Best Buy (two-pack)$300 at Best Buy (three-pack)

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

$25028% off
$180

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

$180 at Best Buy$280 at Best Buy (two-pack)$400 at Best Buy (three-pack)

Miscellaneous deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus

$80050% off
$399

The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Read our robot vacuum buying guide.

$399 at Walmart
Screenshot from Tears of the Kingdom featuring Link, a blond-haired slight build man, falling through the sky as Hyrule unfolds below him.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

$7031% off
$48

Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to Breath of the Wild’s, but enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special. Read our review.

$48 at Walmart

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$8030% off
$56

Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. Read our review.

$56 at Best Buy$56 at The Home Depot

More from Deals