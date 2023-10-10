The best anti-Prime Big Deal Day deals

Despite what the name might suggest, Amazon’s fall Prime Day event isn’t just a day filled with deals for Prime members. Thanks to competing sales from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, everybody can take advantage of steep discounts without needing to pay a monthly premium to join in on the fun.
In some cases, retailers are matching Amazon’s pricing, meaning you can score the same discounts available to Prime members on items like the Kindle Paperwhite and Echo Pop. There are also terrific deals available on other gadgets, including noise-canceling headphones, tablets, and smartwatches. To make the deal hunting easier for you, we’ve rounded up all the discounted all of the worthwhile anti-Prime Day deals below.
The best headphone and earbud deals
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony’s over-ear XM4s can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience thanks to their plush ear pads. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. Read our review.
- Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are on sale for just $279 ($100 off) at Best Buy. Although they will likely be phased out in favor of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra headphones, they still offer excellent noise cancellation, exceptional comfort, and solid voice call performance. Read our review.
- The second-gen AirPods are available for $89 ($40 off) at Walmart. Despite the fact they’re an older model, the wireless earbuds deliver reliable performance and good sound quality. Just be aware they lack water resistance like the third-gen AirPods, and they don’t offer the noise cancellation found in the Pro models. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) with USB-C
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning. Read our review.
- Sony’s LinkBuds normally retail for $179.99, but you can snag a pair for $129.99 at Best Buy right now. The wireless earbuds work great for making calls, and offer a unique “open-style” donut-shaped design that keeps you aware of your environment. Read our review.
- The Sony LinkBuds S are also on sale for $129.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. Unlike the aforementioned LinkBuds, these offer active noise cancellation, support for the LDAC lossless audio codec, and a slightly more conventional design. Read our review.
- Sony’s WH-CH720N are down to $99.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The over-ear headphones may not offer all the bells and whistles you’d get with a pair of Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones, but they offer decent ANC and up to 35 hours of battery life.
The best tablet and laptop deals
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.
15-inch MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022. Read our review.
- The 11-inch iPad Pro from 2022 is on sale for $749 ($50 off) at Best Buy with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi. The latest version of the 11-inch iPad Pro offers a faster M2 processor than its predecessor, along with support for a new hover feature when used in conjunction with the second-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review of the latest generation of the iPad Pros.
- The highest-end iPad in Apple’s current lineup, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, is on sale for $1,149 ($50 off) at Best Buy when you buy the Wi-Fi-enabled base model with 128GB of storage. It’s pretty similar to its 11-inch sibling overall but comes with a higher-quality Mini LED display. Read our review.
- The newer 10th-gen iPad is also on sale right now for $399.99 ($50 off) with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi at Best Buy and Walmart. Unlike the last-gen model, the 2022 iPad sports a larger 10.9-inch screen, USB-C support, and a faster processor. Read our review.
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light, portable chassis. It features a Ryzen and GeForce RTX GPUs, along with a vibrant RGB keyboard.
The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate as well as a stylus garage. Read our review.
The best ebook reader deals
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port. Read our review.
2022 Amazon Kindle (16GB, with ads)
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and USB-C charging. Read our review.
Kindle Scribe (Basic Pen, 16GB)
The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s largest e-reader to date, with a crisp 10.2-inch display, terrific battery life, and a stylus for note-taking. Read our review.
- The 2019 Kindle Oasis with 8GB of storage and ads is available for $199.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy. The 7-inch e-reader sports physical page-turning buttons and a waterproof 300ppi E Ink display, but lacks the USB-C support found in newer Kindles. Read our review.
The best smart speaker deals
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique, semi-sphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
- The fourth-gen Echo is on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy. The smart speaker features a smart hub and more robust sound than the fifth-gen Echo Dot, allowing it to fill up a room more easily. It also offers some new features despite being one of Amazon’s older models, like the ability to serve as a Wi-Fi router for Eero mesh networks. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Echo Studio is down to $154.99 ($59.99 off) at Best Buy. Although it’s four years old at this point, it offers better sound quality than the fourth-gen Echo, along with Dolby Atmos support. It, too, comes with some newer capabilities thanks to a relatively recent software update, which should allow for more immersive sound. Read our review.
The best smart display deals
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.
- The last-gen Amazon Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $59.99 ($70 off) at Best Buy. The 8-inch smart display isn’t as fast as the newer model and lacks spatial audio support, but it’s a good Alexa-enabled display with a 13MP camera and good sound quality. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Show 15 with Alexa Voice Remote
The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers. Read our review.
- Amazon’s third-gen Echo Show 10 is on sale for $159.99 ($90 off) at Best Buy. The 10-inch, Alexa-enabled smart display is a lot like the other Show models but is capable of physically rotating, allowing you to stay centered in the frame while on video calls. Read our review.
The best streaming device deals
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K maintains its simple interface that puts your apps front and center and adds support for Dolby Vision HDR. Read our review.
Roku Streambar
The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV.
The best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth)
Samsung’s last-gen smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a body temperature sensor. Read our Galaxy Watch 5 review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at Best Buy starting at $149.99 ($50 off) in the Bluetooth-enabled, 40mm configuration. The older smartwatch includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements. Just note that its battery life isn’t great and it lacks features Samsung’s newer Galaxy watches offer, like a body temperature sensor. Read our review.
The best video doorbell deals
Nest Doorbell (wired)
With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
The flagship Ring doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording. Read our review.
- Blink’s Video Doorbell is half off at Best Buy right now, where you can grab it for just $29.99. The budget-friendly doorbell only features 1080p video, but it offers all the basics, including motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, and two-way audio.
The best smart security camera deals
Google Nest Cam with floodlight
A Google Nest Cam attached to two bright, adjustable floodlights, this camera has free video recording, powerful lights, and on-device processing of smart alerts for people, vehicles, and animals. There’s no siren, but there is 24/7 recording and facial recognition. Read our review.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.
- If you’re looking for an inexpensive indoor home security camera, the Blink Mini is on sale for $19.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy. The camera easily mounts to a wall, though note you’ll have to pay extra for cloud storage if you don’t have a Blink subscription. Read our review.
- The new Blink Outdoor 4 security camera is on sale for $71.99 ($48 off) at Best Buy. The battery-powered, 1080p camera offers new features like person detection, as well as a wider field of view.
- Alternatively, you can buy the third-gen Blink Outdoor with a Sync Module 2 starting at $44.99 ($45 off) from Best Buy. The older camera doesn’t offer person detection, but it still can capture 1080p video and detect motion.
- The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam, which you can use both indoors and outside, is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy. The camera can capture 1080p video and features support for both motion detection and color night vision.
Mesh router deals
Google Nest Wifi Pro
The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model that’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Read our review.
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.
Miscellaneous deals
iRobot Roomba j7 Plus
The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Read our robot vacuum buying guide.
Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to Breath of the Wild’s, but enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. Read our review.