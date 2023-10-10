The best Apple deals available for Amazon’s October Prime Day event

Apple rarely discounts its own products, so if you want to score a great deal on a pair of AirPods or a MacBook, it’s best to set your eyes on third parties like Amazon. If you missed out on the Apple discounts we saw during the first Prime Day, however, Amazon’s October Prime Day event has brought some of them back. We’re once again seeing steep discounts on Apple Watches, tablets, and even the new second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C, which launched less than a month ago.