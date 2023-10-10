The best Apple deals available for Amazon’s October Prime Day event

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is underway. For more deals we recommend across all categories, check out our full roundup here.
Apple rarely discounts its own products, so if you want to score a great deal on a pair of AirPods or a MacBook, it’s best to set your eyes on third parties like Amazon. If you missed out on the Apple discounts we saw during the first Prime Day, however, Amazon’s October Prime Day event has brought some of them back. We’re once again seeing steep discounts on Apple Watches, tablets, and even the new second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C, which launched less than a month ago.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Apple deals you can currently get at Amazon and other retailers, so even non-Prime members can save.
The best deals on Apple earbuds and headphones
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) with USB-C
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning. Read our review.
Beats Studio Pro
The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.
- The second-gen AirPods are down to $89 at Amazon and Walmart. Although the four-year-old earbuds lack the newer AirPods’ water resistance and the noise cancellation found in the Pro models, they still deliver good sound quality and reliable performance. Read our review.
- Speaking of older earbuds that are still good, the Beats Powerbeats Pro have dropped to an all-time low of $149.95 ($100 off) at Amazon. The buds are designed for workouts, with over-ear hooks that should fit securely in your ears during intense workouts and long runs. Read our review.
- The last-gen Beats Studio Buds are selling for just $89.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. The comfortable earbuds offer USB-C support and good sound quality, even if their noise cancellation doesn’t compare to the new Beats Studio Buds Plus. Read our review.
The best iPad and MacBook deals
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
15-inch MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022. Read our review.
- You can buy the Wi-Fi-enabled, 11-inch iPad Pro from 2022 with 128GB of storage on sale for $749 ($50 off) at Best Buy. Apple’s latest iPad Pro is equipped with the new M2 chip, which allows for faster performance and support for the new hover feature when used with the second-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review.
- The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale at Amazon with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $1,049 ($50 off). The tablet sports a higher-quality Mini LED display than the 11-inch model but otherwise shares many of the same features. Read our review.
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. Read our review.
2020 MacBook Air with M1 (256GB)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
The best Apple Watch deals
2022 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in one size: 49mm. It offers the brightest display of any wearable in Apple’s lineup, along with better battery life and improved performance. It sports Apple’s new S9 SiP, too, allowing you to take advantage of Apple’s new double-tap feature. Read our review.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)
The last mainline smartwatch from Apple features Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on previous models. Read our review.
The first-gen Apple Watch Nike SE is on sale in the LTE-equipped, 44mm configuration for $149 ($201 off) at Walmart . The last-gen wearable is a good entry-level watch that offers all the standard health and fitness features, even if it isn’t as fast as the new Apple Watch SE and lacks Crash Detection. Read our review.
Miscellaneous deals
Apple MagSafe Duo charger
The MagSafe Duo is Apple’s discontinued 2-in-1 charger, which includes a MagSafe charger on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other.
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating. Read our review.