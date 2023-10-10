Skip to main content
The best Apple deals available for Amazon’s October Prime Day event

Prime Big Deal Days is here, bringing with it great deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and other Apple products.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro pictured in a side profile photo of a woman’s head.
Even the updated second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C are on sale right now.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is underway. For more deals we recommend across all categories, check out our full roundup here.

Apple rarely discounts its own products, so if you want to score a great deal on a pair of AirPods or a MacBook, it’s best to set your eyes on third parties like Amazon. If you missed out on the Apple discounts we saw during the first Prime Day, however, Amazon’s October Prime Day event has brought some of them back. We’re once again seeing steep discounts on Apple Watches, tablets, and even the new second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C, which launched less than a month ago.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Apple deals you can currently get at Amazon and other retailers, so even non-Prime members can save.

The best deals on Apple earbuds and headphones

A photo of the iPhone 14 next to Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro. Both devices are wet with visible raindrops on them.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) with USB-C

$24924% off
$189

The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning. Read our review.

$189 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy
A product photo of the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones.

Beats Studio Pro

$35049% off
$180

The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.

$180 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

$19920% off
$160

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.

$160 at Amazon
  • The second-gen AirPods are down to $89 at Amazon and Walmart. Although the four-year-old earbuds lack the newer AirPods’ water resistance and the noise cancellation found in the Pro models, they still deliver good sound quality and reliable performance. Read our review.
  • Speaking of older earbuds that are still good, the Beats Powerbeats Pro have dropped to an all-time low of $149.95 ($100 off) at Amazon. The buds are designed for workouts, with over-ear hooks that should fit securely in your ears during intense workouts and long runs. Read our review.
  • The last-gen Beats Studio Buds are selling for just $89.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. The comfortable earbuds offer USB-C support and good sound quality, even if their noise cancellation doesn’t compare to the new Beats Studio Buds Plus. Read our review.

The best iPad and MacBook deals

A 9th gen iPad on a wood table viewed from the top down

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$32924% off
$249

Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$249 at Amazon$249 at Walmart
The iPad Air standing on a red table in front of a white background.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$60017% off
$500

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$500 at Amazon$500 at Best Buy
Best Laptop 2023: A Starlight MacBook Air 15-inch open on a gray couch.

15-inch MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$129919% off
$1049

Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022. Read our review.

$1049 at Amazon$1049 at Best Buy
  • You can buy the Wi-Fi-enabled, 11-inch iPad Pro from 2022 with 128GB of storage on sale for $749 ($50 off) at Best Buy. Apple’s latest iPad Pro is equipped with the new M2 chip, which allows for faster performance and support for the new hover feature when used with the second-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review.
  • The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale at Amazon with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $1,049 ($50 off). The tablet sports a higher-quality Mini LED display than the 11-inch model but otherwise shares many of the same features. Read our review.
The M2 MacBook Air is opened, facing the camera. Its display is on, showcasing a psychedelic purple and black wallpaper created by The Verge’s art and illustration team.

13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)

$109918% off
$899

The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. Read our review.

$899 at Best Buy (256GB)$1199 at Best Buy (512GB)
The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

2020 MacBook Air with M1 (256GB)

$100025% off
$750

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$750 at Best Buy$750 at Amazon

The best Apple Watch deals

Man in yellow jacket models Apple Watch SE (2022)

2022 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)

$24920% off
$199

The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE.

$199 at Amazon$219 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$7996% off
$749

The rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in one size: 49mm. It offers the brightest display of any wearable in Apple’s lineup, along with better battery life and improved performance. It sports Apple’s new S9 SiP, too, allowing you to take advantage of Apple’s new double-tap feature. Read our review.

$749 at Amazon$749 at Best Buy
The Series 8 on a woman’s wrist

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)

$39925% off
$300

The last mainline smartwatch from Apple features Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on previous models. Read our review.

$300 at Amazon$319 at Walmart
  • The first-gen Apple Watch Nike SE is on sale in the LTE-equipped, 44mm configuration for $149 ($201 off) at Walmart. The last-gen wearable is a good entry-level watch that offers all the standard health and fitness features, even if it isn’t as fast as the new Apple Watch SE and lacks Crash Detection. Read our review.

Miscellaneous deals

Picture of Magsafe Duo charger with phone and Apple watch on it.

Apple MagSafe Duo charger

$13027% off
$95

The MagSafe Duo is Apple’s discontinued 2-in-1 charger, which includes a MagSafe charger on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other.

$95 at Woot
AirTags

Apple AirTag (four-pack)

$10011% off
$89

Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating. Read our review.

$89 at Amazon$89 at Walmart

