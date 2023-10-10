The best October Prime Day deals under $50

So far, we’ve seen some pretty good deals during Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, from noise-canceling headphones to laptops. Many of these gadgets are not particularly cheap, however, so unless you have a few hundred lying around, a lot of these deals might feel out of reach.

Don’t feel too disheartened, though, because Amazon is offering plenty of budget-friendly deals if you know where to look. In fact, we’ve found a bunch of discounted gadgets, from magnetic chargers and PlayStation 5 games to inexpensive fitness trackers and fun smart speakers, many of which could make for great holiday gifts. Best of all, we guarantee none of them suck because we can vouch for each and every one of them.

To help you better sift through Amazon’s deluge of cheap tech, we’ve rounded up the gadgets that are on sale for less than $50. And for those on stricter budgets, we’ve also curated guides to the top deals under $25.

Smart speaker and earbud deals

Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are on sale for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The wireless earbuds lack noise cancellation — a hallmark of the aforementioned 2021 model — but offer a semi-open design, which should make it easier to remain aware of your surroundings.

The JLab Go Air Pop are on sale for $16.44 (about $9 off) on Amazon. The wireless earbuds offer decent sound quality for their price, along with IPX4 water resistance and up to 32 hours of battery life, making them a well-rounded pair for less than $20.

Skullcandy's Jib True 2 are on sale at Amazon for $27.99 ($12 off). That's not quite their all-time low of $16.99, but it's still a good price for a pair of wireless earbuds that feature perks like built-in Tile tracking and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Streaming stick deals

The last-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $22.99 ($27 off) at Amazon. The older streaming stick isn’t as powerful as the 2021 model, but it still offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

Amazon's Alexa Voice Remote Pro is down to $29.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. The backlit remote, which integrates well with Alexa, comes with a useful remote finder feature and a pair of customizable buttons that can be mapped to any app installed on your Fire TV. Read our review.

Outdoors and travel deals

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card $ 17 $ 30 43 % off $ 17 $ 17 $ 30 43 % off The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode. $17 at Amazon

Epicka’s Universal Travel Adapter One is on sale at Amazon for $18.39 (about $7 off). The adapter will come in handy if you’re planning on traveling internationally this holiday season. It comes with four different plugs that allow you to use it in over 150 countries, ranging from the UK to Japan, along with four USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

The new AeroPress Clear is down to a new low of $39.95 ($10 off) at Amazon. The portable coffee maker — which is the same as the original model but uses clear plastic — comes with a pack of 100 filters, a filter cap, a stirring paddle, and a measuring scoop.

LifeStraw personal water filter $ 10 $ 20 50 % off $ 10 $ 10 $ 20 50 % off LifeStraw’s basic filter removes unwanted viruses, bacteria, and microplastics as you drink, giving you a safe way to hydrate no matter where you are. $10 at Amazon

Thermacell E90 Mosquito Repeller $ 47 $ 50 6 % off $ 47 $ 47 $ 50 6 % off Thermacell’s long-lasting repeller uses replaceable cartridges and a built-in battery to create a 20-foot bug-free zone that’s fit for any BBQ or outdoor shindig. $47 at Amazon

Gaming deals

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $ 20 $ 60 67 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 67 % off Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance. $20 at Amazon

God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5) $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 70 29 % off While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. Read our review. $50 at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller $ 20 $ 38 47 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 38 47 % off The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs. $20 at Amazon

Samsung Evo Select microSD card (512GB) $ 28 $ 40 30 % off $ 28 $ 28 $ 40 30 % off This Samsung Evo Select microSD card offers 512GB of extra storage for a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally at a good price point. $28 at Amazon

You can buy PowerA’s Pokémon Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch with Snorlax’s face on it for $14.99 ($13 off) at Amazon, the best price we’ve seen on the cute accessory.

The Nintendo Switch version of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is down to just $29.99 ($30 off) at Woot.

Ring Fit Adventure $ 50 $ 80 38 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 80 38 % off Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap. Read our review. $50 at Amazon

Smart home deals

The 1080p Blink Mini camera is on sale for $19.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The ball-and-socket mount can easily be mounted to a wall and features USB-C support, but beware that cloud storage will cost you extra if you don’t already have a Blink subscription. Read our review.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is on sale at Amazon for $49.99 ($50 off). The 1080p security camera offers local storage options and a nice design, and if you sign up for a Blink subscription plan, you'll be able to take advantage of on-device processing of people alerts.

You can buy a pair of Kasa Smart Plugs on Amazon for about $12.49 ($8 off). Kasa's plugs allow you to add modern smarts to more traditional gadgets, thus giving you the ability to set schedules and control them with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Echo Glow is available at an all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-enabled smart lamp for children plays music and can cycle between colors with just a tap; it can also automatically dim when it's bedtime.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $ 49 $ 70 30 % off $ 49 $ 49 $ 70 30 % off Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review. $49 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug $ 13 $ 25 48 % off $ 13 $ 13 $ 25 48 % off Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice. $13 at Amazon

Miscellaneous deals

Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $ 40 $ 70 43 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 70 43 % off A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging. $40 at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe $ 20 $ 50 60 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 50 60 % off Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck. $20 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 7 is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($20 off) with ads and 16GB of storage. The seven-inch tablet offers the lowest screen resolution of any model in Amazon’s current Fire lineup, even if it’s sharper than its predecessor. It’s also slightly faster, making it a good budget pick for watching movies or reading digital books. Read our review.

iOttie wireless car charger $ 42 $ 50 16 % off $ 42 $ 42 $ 50 16 % off Qi wireless car charger with a one-touch mechanism and foot that adjusts to fit large and extra-large smartphones up to 3.7 inches.

$42 at Amazon