The best October Prime Day deals under $50

So far, we’ve seen some pretty good deals during Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, from noise-canceling headphones to laptops. Many of these gadgets are not particularly cheap, however, so unless you have a few hundred lying around, a lot of these deals might feel out of reach.
Don’t feel too disheartened, though, because Amazon is offering plenty of budget-friendly deals if you know where to look. In fact, we’ve found a bunch of discounted gadgets, from magnetic chargers and PlayStation 5 games to inexpensive fitness trackers and fun smart speakers, many of which could make for great holiday gifts. Best of all, we guarantee none of them suck because we can vouch for each and every one of them.
To help you better sift through Amazon’s deluge of cheap tech, we’ve rounded up the gadgets that are on sale for less than $50. And for those on stricter budgets, we’ve also curated guides to the top deals under $25.
Smart speaker and earbud deals
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semi-sphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well. Read our review.
- Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are on sale for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The wireless earbuds lack noise cancellation — a hallmark of the aforementioned 2021 model — but offer a semi-open design, which should make it easier to remain aware of your surroundings.
- The JLab Go Air Pop are on sale for $16.44 (about $9 off) on Amazon. The wireless earbuds offer decent sound quality for their price, along with IPX4 water resistance and up to 32 hours of battery life, making them a well-rounded pair for less than $20.
- Skullcandy’s Jib True 2 are on sale at Amazon for $27.99 ($12 off). That’s not quite their all-time low of $16.99, but it’s still a good price for a pair of wireless earbuds that feature perks like built-in Tile tracking and IPX4 dust and water resistance.
Streaming stick deals
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K maintains its simple interface that puts your apps front and center and adds support for Dolby Vision HDR. Read our review.
- The last-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $22.99 ($27 off) at Amazon. The older streaming stick isn’t as powerful as the 2021 model, but it still offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
- Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote Pro is down to $29.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. The backlit remote, which integrates well with Alexa, comes with a useful remote finder feature and a pair of customizable buttons that can be mapped to any app installed on your Fire TV. Read our review.
Outdoors and travel deals
Amazfit Band 7
The Amazfit Band 7 is an unassuming, basic fitness tracker with a bright OLED display, long battery life, and an incredible feature set for the price. Read our review.
Eufy Security SmartTrack Card
The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode.
- Epicka’s Universal Travel Adapter One is on sale at Amazon for $18.39 (about $7 off). The adapter will come in handy if you’re planning on traveling internationally this holiday season. It comes with four different plugs that allow you to use it in over 150 countries, ranging from the UK to Japan, along with four USB-A ports and one USB-C port.
- The new AeroPress Clear is down to a new low of $39.95 ($10 off) at Amazon. The portable coffee maker — which is the same as the original model but uses clear plastic — comes with a pack of 100 filters, a filter cap, a stirring paddle, and a measuring scoop.
LifeStraw personal water filter
LifeStraw’s basic filter removes unwanted viruses, bacteria, and microplastics as you drink, giving you a safe way to hydrate no matter where you are.
Thermacell E90 Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell’s long-lasting repeller uses replaceable cartridges and a built-in battery to create a 20-foot bug-free zone that’s fit for any BBQ or outdoor shindig.
Gaming deals
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance.
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. Read our review.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.
- Curious what all the fuss over Marvel’s forthcoming Spider-Man 2 game is about? Right now, you can grab a copy of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales spinoff for the PS5, which includes a remaster of the original game, on sale at Amazon for $39 ($20 off). Read our review.
- Fans of the HBO show The Last of Us can currently pick up Part I of the series for $45.99 ($24 off) on Amazon. The PS5 version is essentially just a remake of the original game released in 2013 but with faster load times and better visuals. Read our review.
Returnal (PlayStation 5)
A roguelike third-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of Selene, an astronaut tormented by a seemingly never-ending time loop. Read our review.
- The Nintendo Switch version of the tactical RPG Octopath Traveler II is on sale at Amazon for $43.49 ($20 off), which is one of the better prices we’ve seen on the game.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is on sale at Amazon for $29.99 ($40 off). The family-friendly game doesn’t exactly reinvent the series, but it’s one of the best entries so far thanks to great graphics, fast loading times, and clever gameplay mechanics. Read our review.
- You can pick up a copy of Demon’s Souls, a PS5 remake of FromSoftware’s Souls-like masterpiece from 2009, for just $29.99 ($40 off) on Amazon.
Samsung Evo Select microSD card (512GB)
This Samsung Evo Select microSD card offers 512GB of extra storage for a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally at a good price point.
Resident Evil 4 (2023)
The remake of the 2005 classic, first launching on the Nintendo GameCube, is a massive graphical overhaul that stays true to its horror action roots.
- You can buy PowerA’s Pokémon Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch with Snorlax’s face on it for $14.99 ($13 off) at Amazon, the best price we’ve seen on the cute accessory.
- The Nintendo Switch version of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is down to just $29.99 ($30 off) at Woot.
Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap. Read our review.
Metroid Dread
Metroid Dread is the fifth mainline entry in Nintendo’s storied franchise. The 2D side-scroller is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, a Game Boy Advance title from 2002. Read our review.
Smart home deals
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Blink Video Doorbell
Blink’s Video Doorbell is the best if you’re looking for a budget-friendly buzzer that offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life.
- The 1080p Blink Mini camera is on sale for $19.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The ball-and-socket mount can easily be mounted to a wall and features USB-C support, but beware that cloud storage will cost you extra if you don’t already have a Blink subscription. Read our review.
- The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is on sale at Amazon for $49.99 ($50 off). The 1080p security camera offers local storage options and a nice design, and if you sign up for a Blink subscription plan, you’ll be able to take advantage of on-device processing of people alerts.
- You can buy a pair of Kasa Smart Plugs on Amazon for about $12.49 ($8 off). Kasa’s plugs allow you to add modern smarts to more traditional gadgets, thus giving you the ability to set schedules and control them with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- The Echo Glow is available at an all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-enabled smart lamp for children plays music and can cycle between colors with just a tap; it can also automatically dim when it’s bedtime.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.
Miscellaneous deals
Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
- The latest Amazon Fire 7 is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($20 off) with ads and 16GB of storage. The seven-inch tablet offers the lowest screen resolution of any model in Amazon’s current Fire lineup, even if it’s sharper than its predecessor. It’s also slightly faster, making it a good budget pick for watching movies or reading digital books. Read our review.
iOttie wireless car charger
Qi wireless car charger with a one-touch mechanism and foot that adjusts to fit large and extra-large smartphones up to 3.7 inches.
- The Rocketbook Core is on sale for $20.39 (about $14 off) at Amazon. The 32-page reusable smart notebook makes it easy to take handwritten notes and save them in Google Drive, Dropbox, or other cloud-based services.
- If you’re looking for a camera to keep tabs on your pet while you’re not at home, the PetCube Bites 2 Lite is on sale at Amazon for $79.96 ($50 off). The 1080p camera offers a built-in treat dispenser, night vision, and two-way audio, allowing you to talk to your pet even when you’re away.
- The Anker 715 Charger is on sale for $33.99 ($16 off) at Amazon, which is a new all-time low. The compact 65W charger offers one USB-C port but is powerful enough that it can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air.