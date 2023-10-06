Castlevania: Nocturne is coming back for a second season

Castlevania: Nocturne’s season 1 finale made it crystal clear that there was even more to Richter Belmont’s story still waiting to be told. But just in case there was any doubt that Netflix planned to bring the show back, the streamer’s already teasing what’s coming next.

Along with a brief teaser video featuring production footage from the series, Netflix announced today that Castlevania: Nocturne will return for a second season following the adventures of Richter Belmont, Maria Renard, and Annette as they continue to wage war against demons. Both Sam and Adam Deats will return to direct the second season, and studios Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation will continue to produce.