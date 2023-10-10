The best Prime Day smart home deals

It’s another Prime Day — or a Prime Big Deal Day in Amazon parlance — which means another day to save a dollar or two on some great new gear for your smart home. Whether you’re looking for a robot helper to clean your floors, an extra set of eyes to watch over your property, or another smart speaker to bark commands at Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant through, there are some good bargains to be had during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event.
As usual, robot vacuums are seeing some decent sales, including on the top-of-the-line models that don’t see discounts as often as the rest of the bunch. (My advice is never buy a bot that’s not on sale because they're always on sale). Ecovac’s newest flagship robot vacuum, the X2 Omni, launched last week and is already $200 off. I’ve started testing it, and it’s an impressive machine; its square shape gives it the advantage of getting into corners better than most rounder ‘bots.
The higher-end Ring smart security cameras are also getting deep discounts: the Ring Pro 2 Video Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Pro add radar motion detection and better video quality over the base models. These are rarely on sale and are seeing up to $100 off.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best deals on good products that I’ve spotted so far. I’ll update this throughout the sale’s event, so check back often.
Best robot vacuum deals
Roomba i4 Evo
The Roomba i4 Evo robot vacuum (the Roomba i3 by another name and with a bigger battery) cleans just as well as the flagship Roomba j7 and can map your house for more accurate vacuuming. But there’s no AI-powered obstacle avoidance or virtual keep-out zones, so you do have to clean up your clutter before you run it.
- Ecovacs newest flagship robot vac and mop, the Deebot X2 Omni, is already seeing a discount, down from $1499.99 to $1199.99 at Amazon. A complete redesign of the Deebot X1 Omni, the X2 has a new square shape and a charging dock that empties the bin, washes and dries the mops and drains, and refills the robot’s water tank. Its party trick is that it can lift its mops up 15mm to avoid getting your carpets wet.
- Yeedi also has a sale on its brand-new Yeedi Cube. The first budget robot vacuum mop with a self-emptying, self-washing, self-filling dock, it’s $559.99 at Amazon, $140 off.
- The first Roomba vacuum to also mop, the Roomba Combo j7 Plus is $799 at Amazon, down from $1,100. It has an auto-empty charging dock and can avoid a long list of common household objects, including socks, charging cables, and pet poop; read my review for more. If you’re less worried about obstacle avoidance, the Roomba j6 Plus, which avoids fewer objects than the j7 (but still dodges poop), is a steal at $399.99.
Roborock Q5 Plus
The Roborock Q5 Plus is a great robot vacuum that can empty itself and features mapping and virtual keep-out zones with lidar navigation for the bargain price of $399.99. This is one of the few Roborocks you can get without a mop, making it a good choice for homes with lots of carpet.
- For a basic bump-and-roll Roomba, you can’t go wrong with the Roomba 692, down from $299.99 to $165.
- For a true budget bot, the Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum is just $129.99 ($100 off). This is one of my favorite budget bots. Read my review.
Security cameras and doorbells
Ring Pro 2 video doorbell
The excellent Ring Pro 2 video doorbell is $100 off —a very good price for a very good doorbell with the best video quality, good connectivity, and superb motion detection. Read my review.
- My budget pick for a video doorbell — the Blink Video Doorbell — is just $47.49 at Amazon, down from $94.98. This comes with the Blink sync module that enables local recording, so you don’t have to pay a subscription fee. This buzzer gets two years on battery or can be wired to your existing doorbell wires. Read my review.
- My top pick for a video doorbell, the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen), is $30 off, $149.99 at Amazon. It has great video, snappy alerts, and on-device processing, plus the option of 24/7 recording. Read my review.
- The new Ring Battery Plus video doorbell is $129.99, $50 off at Amazon. It has the same great video quality as the Pro 2, but it's battery-powered and my top pick for a battery-powered doorbell. Read my review.
- The Aqara G4 video doorbell with support for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video is just $83.99, its lowest price ever. With free cloud storage, smart alerts, facial recognition, and 24/7 recording, it has a lot of features for a very low price and is the only battery-powered doorbell that works with Apple Home. Read my review.
- The latest Ring Indoor Cam with a physical privacy shutter is just $29.99 at Amazon, that’s half its regular price of $59.99. A compact, wired camera, it records in 1080p and requires a subscription for viewing motion-activated recordings.
- The excellent Ring Floodlight Cam Pro is $50 off at Amazon, selling for $199.99. This features radar-powered motion detection for more accurate alerts, and its floodlights give off 2,000 lumens to light up your yard. Read my review.
- Google’s Nest Cam with floodlight is $80 off at Amazon, selling for $199.99. This is one of the only floodlight cameras that offers 24/7 recording. It also has on-device AI processing, so it’s quick to tell you if it spots a person, animal, or vehicle. Read my review.
Smart speakers and displays
Echo smart speaker (fourth-gen)
The best Amazon Alexa smart speaker, thanks to its excellent sound, nice design, and built-in smart home hub, the Echo (fourth-gen) is a great way to get started with the smart home. Along with being a smart speaker it’s also a Matter controller, Thread border router, and Zigbee bridge, so can connect all your gadgets to your smart home.
- At $22.99, down from $59.99, the Echo Dot (fifth-gen) is a great buy. This smart speaker has good sound, speedy responses from Alexa, a temperature sensor and motion sensor built-in, and can be a Wi-Fi extender for your Eero router. You can also grab a deal on this awesome Mandalorian Echo speaker stand during Prime Day, just $53 for the speaker and stand, regularly $89.98. There’s also a Darth Vader and Storm Trooper version.
- The very capable Echo Show 8 (second-gen) smart display is just $59.99 on Amazon today, down from $129.99. While the third-gen Show 8 Amazon announced last week has some excellent internal upgrades (it's a smart home hub and has the newer AZ2 processor), this older model is still a great option for watching video in your kitchen, controlling smart home devices, and even making Zoom calls. Read our review.
Smart lighting, locks, and more
Aqara U100 smart lock
This versatile smart lock is seeing its lowest price. It supports Apple Home Key and has a built-in fingerprint reader plus a touchscreen keypad. It’s Matter-compatible and requires an Aqara Zigbee hub for Matter support (the Hub M2 is also on sale at $41.99, 30 percent off). Read my review.
- The quirky Switchbot Smart Lock is just $78.99 on Amazon, a 20 percent savings. It’s a great way to add smarts to any existing door lock without even pulling out a screwdriver. Add the SwitchBot Hub 2, and it will also work with Matter. Read my review.
- The newer Google Nest Thermostat is $40 off, selling for $89.99 at Amazon. This shiny thermostat doesn't have the advanced learning features of the original Nest, but it gets the basics right. It is also the only thermostat that works with the new smart home standard, Matter, so it's compatible with every major smart home platform, including Apple Home. Read our review.
- A starter kit of the excellent Philips Hue color and white ambiance light bulbs (60W) and a Hue Bridge is $55 off, down to $79.99 at Amazon. The Bridge can be updated to support Matter.
Meross Smart Power Strip (Apple Home)
The excellent Apple Home-compatible Meross Smart Power Strip is down to $32.54 (with on-page coupon). You get four sockets and 4 USB ports, all controllable through Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home.
- The Wi-Fi Kasa smart outdoor plug is a great option for automating your outdoor holiday lights. On sale for just $16 on Amazon, a 36 percent savings, it has two waterproof outlets that work with Alexa and Google Home.
- If you’re looking for Apple Home support on an outdoor plug, the Meross Outdoor Smart Plug is compatible with Apple Home and is a two-socket plug that works over Wi-Fi. It’s on sale for $21.75 at Amazon.
- The Meross smart garage door controller is down to $39.99 on Amazon. This lets you control your garage door from anywhere and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. It can work with Liftmaster and Chamberlain doors with a simple add-on accessory.
- Aqara has a slew of deals on everything from smart switches and plugs to motion sensors and light strips, most of which will work with Matter through an Aqara hub and some of which are at their lowest price ever (the powerful yet complicated FP2 Presence sensor is just $64.99). Check out the Aqara deal page for all the markdowns.