The best Prime Day smart home deals

It’s another Prime Day — or a Prime Big Deal Day in Amazon parlance — which means another day to save a dollar or two on some great new gear for your smart home. Whether you’re looking for a robot helper to clean your floors, an extra set of eyes to watch over your property, or another smart speaker to bark commands at Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant through, there are some good bargains to be had during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event.

As usual, robot vacuums are seeing some decent sales, including on the top-of-the-line models that don’t see discounts as often as the rest of the bunch. (My advice is never buy a bot that’s not on sale because they're always on sale). Ecovac’s newest flagship robot vacuum, the X2 Omni, launched last week and is already $200 off. I’ve started testing it, and it’s an impressive machine; its square shape gives it the advantage of getting into corners better than most rounder ‘bots.

The higher-end Ring smart security cameras are also getting deep discounts: the Ring Pro 2 Video Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Pro add radar motion detection and better video quality over the base models. These are rarely on sale and are seeing up to $100 off.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best deals on good products that I’ve spotted so far. I’ll update this throughout the sale’s event, so check back often.

Best robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs newest flagship robot vac and mop, the Deebot X2 Omni , is already seeing a discount, down from $1499.99 to $1199.99 at Amazon. A complete redesign of the Deebot X1 Omni, the X2 has a new square shape and a charging dock that empties the bin, washes and dries the mops and drains, and refills the robot’s water tank. Its party trick is that it can lift its mops up 15mm to avoid getting your carpets wet.

Yeedi also has a sale on its brand-new Yeedi Cube. The first budget robot vacuum mop with a self-emptying, self-washing, self-filling dock, it's $559.99 at Amazon, $140 off.

The first Roomba vacuum to also mop, the Roomba Combo j7 Plus is $799 at Amazon, down from $1,100. It has an auto-empty charging dock and can avoid a long list of common household objects, including socks, charging cables, and pet poop; read my review for more. If you're less worried about obstacle avoidance, the Roomba j6 Plus, which avoids fewer objects than the j7 (but still dodges poop), is a steal at $399.99.

Roborock Q5 Plus $ 400 $ 700 43 % off $ 400 $ 400 $ 700 43 % off The Roborock Q5 Plus is a great robot vacuum that can empty itself and features mapping and virtual keep-out zones with lidar navigation for the bargain price of $399.99. This is one of the few Roborocks you can get without a mop, making it a good choice for homes with lots of carpet.

For a basic bump-and-roll Roomba, you can’t go wrong with the Roomba 692 , down from $299.99 to $165.

For a true budget bot, the Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum is just $129.99 ($100 off). This is one of my favorite budget bots. Read my review.

Security cameras and doorbells

Smart speakers and displays

Echo smart speaker (fourth-gen) $ 55 $ 100 45 % off $ 55 $ 55 $ 100 45 % off The best Amazon Alexa smart speaker, thanks to its excellent sound, nice design, and built-in smart home hub, the Echo (fourth-gen) is a great way to get started with the smart home. Along with being a smart speaker it’s also a Matter controller, Thread border router, and Zigbee bridge, so can connect all your gadgets to your smart home. $55 at Amazon

Smart lighting, locks, and more