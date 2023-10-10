The best October Prime Day deals under $100

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year, Prime Big Deal Days, is well underway, offering you yet another chance to save on everything from headphones to robovacs in the run-up to Black Friday. And while many of this year’s best deals are reserved for 4K TVs, laptops, and other big-ticket items, there are still a number of great bargains available for anyone who’s looking to spend under a hundred bucks.
Per usual, this year’s sub-$100 Prime Day deals cover the entire spectrum of tech. Obviously, Amazon is discounting its own devices — including its colorful Echo Pop and latest Echo Show 5 — but it’s also dropping the price of 2-in-1 chargers, Xbox controllers, and wireless earbuds throughout the two-day sales event.
Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favorite deals for under $100, juuuust in case you’re looking to keep your spending in check.
Smart speaker and display deals
Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
- Amazon’s latest Echo speaker is on sale at Amazon right now for $54.99 ($45 off), nearly matching its all-time low. The Alexa-based smart speaker shares a lot in common with Amazon’s latest Echo Dot — including the ability to serve as a Wi-Fi extender if you’re on an Eero network — but offers better sound. Read our review.
- The second-gen Echo Show 8, the middle child in Amazon’s Echo display lineup, is down to $59.99 ($70 off) on Amazon. The last-gen display isn’t as fast or as capable as the third-gen model, though you can still use it to check the weather, news, and other info. It also supports video calling via its 13MP camera. Read our review.
Headphone and earbud deals
Anker Soundcore Sport X10
Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 headphones have powerful bass, flexible ear loops that keep them in place, and an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. They can also provide up to eight hours of continuous battery life. Read our guide to the best workout earbuds.
Beats Studio Buds
The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you. Read our review.
- If you don’t mind opting for Apple’s oldest and most basic wireless earbuds, the second-gen AirPods with the Lightning charging case are back down to their all-time low of $89 ($40 off) at Amazon. They don’t stack up to newer buds in the audio quality department, but they’re extremely reliable and perfectly fine for listening to music and podcasts.
- If you’re looking for a dirt-cheap pair of wireless earbuds, the JLab Go Air Pop are down to $16.44 (about $9 off) on Amazon. The reliable earbuds feature a handsome enough design, decent sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, and a robust 32 hours of playback with the included charging case, all for less than $20.
- You can pick up the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation with a wired charging case for just $64.99 ($55 off) on Amazon right now. The comfortable, second-gen earbuds remain a nice upgrade over the new base model, namely because they boast active noise cancellation and better water resistance. Read our review.
- Skullcandy’s Jib True 2, another cheap pair of wireless earbuds we recommend, are on sale at Amazon for $29.99 ($10 off). They’ve seen them go for less — we once saw them draw to a mere $16.99 — but the current price isn’t bad considering they offer serviceable sound, IPX4 dust and water resistance, and built-in Tile tracking.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros. Read our review.
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well. Read our review.
Sony WH-CH720N
Sony’s wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also come in blue, white, and black.
Smart home deals
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.
Google Nest Thermostat
Google’s Matter-compatible Nest Thermostat is a simple thermostat with a minimalist, mirrored-finish screen. It doesn’t automatically adjust to your habits, but it’s easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems. Read our review.
- Blink’s Alexa-compatible Wired Floodlight Camera is available at Amazon for $49.99 ($50 off) — a new low. We’re currently still in the midst of testing it, but the 1080p camera is a great budget option with a nice design, local storage options, and on-device processing of people alerts (if you opt for a Blink subscription plan).
- Amazon’s kid-friendly smart lamp, the Echo Glow, is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-compatible lamp can play music and cycle through a myriad of colors with just a tap and even automatically dim when it’s time for bed.
- You can grab a pair of Kasa Smart Plugs on Amazon for about $12 ($8 off), which nearly matches their all-time low. Kasa’s smart plugs are similar to Amazon’s, thus allowing you to set timers and easily add voice controls to any outlet via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Blink Video Doorbell
Blink’s Video Doorbell is the best if you’re looking a budget-friendly buzzer that offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life.
Blink Mini
The Blink Mini includes a ball-and-socket mount, a USB-C cable for powering it, and a power adapter. However, note that you’ll need to opt for the optional Blink subscription plan to take advantage of cloud storage and some of the camera’s more premium features. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review.
Streaming device deals
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K maintains its simple interface that puts your apps front and center and adds support for Dolby Vision HDR. Read our review.
Roku Streambar
The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV.
Tablet and ebook reader deals
Amazon Fire HD 10 (with ads)
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is one of the larger Amazon Fire tablets. Unlike its previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port. Read our review.
Gaming deals
Backbone One
The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.
- Razer’s wired Wolverine V2 Chroma has fallen to a new low at Amazon, where you can grab it for just $87.99 ($62 off). The terrific Xbox controller features a total of six remappable buttons — more than any other Xbox controller we’re aware of — along with clicky buttons and an attractive touch of RGB lighting on the grips.
- If you were hoping to burn through Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives later this month, the PlayStation 5 exclusive is on sale at Amazon for $39 ($21 off), nearly its best price to date. Read our review.
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. Read our review.
Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap. Read our review.
Cuphead (Nintendo Switch)
Inspired by the animated cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a platformer and bullet-hell game with a stylish nod to old cartoons. It’s also an unforgiving platformer with a high skill ceiling and little room for error. The Nintendo Switch cartridge version includes the Delicious Last Course DLC expansion, adding Ms. Chalice as a playable character.
- The Last of Us Part I, a remastered version of the landmark PS3 game that inspired the much-lauded HBO show, is down to $45.99 ($24 off) on Amazon. The recent PS5 remake tells the same story as the 2013 original, only with improved visuals, faster load times, and a number of quality-of-life improvements. Read our review.
- The Switch version of Octopath Traveler II, a tactical RPG that pulls heavily from classic Final Fantasy titles, is on sale at Amazon for $42.98 ($17 off). You don’t have to have played the prior game to enjoy the game’s storyline or attractive “HD-2D” sprites, either, as it’s just as welcoming to newcomers as returning players.
Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro is a lightweight gaming mouse that’s comfortable to use and is a good wireless alternative to its wired counterpart, with five onboard profiles and a 20K DPI optical sensor.
Sony InZone H3
The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s latest lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.
Miscellaneous deals
Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds. It can also juice up a pair of AirPods on its base.
iOttie wireless car charger
Qi wireless car charger with a one-touch mechanism and foot that adjusts to fit large and extra-large smartphones up to 3.7 inches.
ChomChom pet hair remover
The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover that works great for furniture.
- The 32-page Rocketbook Core is down to $20.39 (about $14 off) on Amazon, a new all-time low. In a way, the reusable smart notebook offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to jot down notes and quickly store them in popular cloud services like Google Drive.
- The new AeroPress Clear is on sale at Amazon for $39.95 ($10 off), its best price to date. The Clear model is the same AeroPress we know and love here at The Verge, only it uses a clear type of plastic called Tritan that allows you to easily see the brewing process.
- The PetCube Bites 2 Lite, a notable alternative to Furbo’s 360° Dog Camera, is on sale at Amazon for $79.96 ($50 off). It’s got a lot of the same features — including a 1080p camera, two-way audio, and a built-in treat dispenser — but it offers a wider field of view and better digital zoom. The tradeoff, however, is that it doesn’t swivel.
Amazfit Band 7
The Amazfit Band 7 offers a lot of features for the price, including an OLED display, long battery life, and features like abnormal heart rate notifications. Read our review.
Govee Immersion TV LED backlights (2020)
If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. They work with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue.
SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers
The SteelSeries Arena 3 are the entry-level speakers in the lineup. They don’t come with a subwoofer or RGB lighting, but they do feature four-inch drivers and 3.5mm ports.
- If you’re planning on traveling this fall or winter, Epicka’s Universal Travel Adapter One is on sale at Amazon for $18.39 (about $7 off). The handy adapter is outfitted with four standard USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, not to mention four different plugs that allow you to use it in the US, UK, and more than 150 other countries.
- The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card, one of our favorite location trackers, is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Find My-compatible tracker is a great little AirTag alternative if you’re looking for something to keep tabs on your wallet, though it also comes with a clip for attaching it to other devices.
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
LifeStraw personal water filter
LifeStraw’s basic filter removes unwanted viruses, bacteria, and microplastics as you drink, giving you a safe way to hydrate no matter where you are.