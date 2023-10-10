The best October Prime Day deals under $25

There’s arguably no better deal than one that makes a handy, low-cost item drop to a price that falls into impulse-buy territory. While big ticket items like iPads and noise-canceling headphones may be more showy and attention-grabbing than something like a USB-C charger or a simple smart speaker, it’s often those smaller items that get the most use in our day-to-day life.

Saving a few bucks on some excellent and affordable tech can go a long way without breaking your budget. And if you’re doing some very early holiday shopping, they can make great stocking stuffers or small gifts for and fall birthdays in your life.

Here, we’re collecting some of the best deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days on items that fall below $25. We always do our best to find deals on affordable tech, and you’ll find some in our main Prime Day roundup just as you will all of our coverage, but for this one we’re being hardliners on affordability. Your money can go a long way here on a wireless charger, a handy desk accessory for working from home, or even a smart plug that breaths new, connected life into a “dumb” old appliance. So let’s feast, shall we?