The best October Prime Day deals under $25

There’s arguably no better deal than one that makes a handy, low-cost item drop to a price that falls into impulse-buy territory. While big ticket items like iPads and noise-canceling headphones may be more showy and attention-grabbing than something like a USB-C charger or a simple smart speaker, it’s often those smaller items that get the most use in our day-to-day life.
Saving a few bucks on some excellent and affordable tech can go a long way without breaking your budget. And if you’re doing some very early holiday shopping, they can make great stocking stuffers or small gifts for and fall birthdays in your life.
Here, we’re collecting some of the best deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days on items that fall below $25. We always do our best to find deals on affordable tech, and you’ll find some in our main Prime Day roundup just as you will all of our coverage, but for this one we’re being hardliners on affordability. Your money can go a long way here on a wireless charger, a handy desk accessory for working from home, or even a smart plug that breaths new, connected life into a “dumb” old appliance. So let’s feast, shall we?
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.
- You can grab a pair of Kasa Smart Plugs on Amazon for about $12.49 ($8 off), which nearly matches their all-time low. Kasa’s smart plugs are similar to Amazon’s, thus allowing you to set timers and easily add voice controls to any outlet via Alexa or Google Assistant.
- Matter may not be the be-all-end-all solution to all our smart home compatibility woes just yet, but you can get TP-Link’s Tapo S505 Smart Light Switch for $17.49 (about $8 off) if you want to be ready for the Matter revolution.
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for a dirt-cheap pair of wireless earbuds, the JLab Go Air Pop are down to $16.44 (about $9 off) on Amazon. The reliable earbuds feature a handsome enough design, decent sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, and a robust 32 hours of playback with the included charging case, all for less than $20.
- Amazon’s kid-friendly smart lamp, the Echo Glow, is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-compatible lamp can play music and cycle through a myriad of colors with just a tap, and even automatically dim when it’s time for bed.
- Just in time for spooky season, The Quarry on Xbox Series X is selling for just $9.99 ($20 off). The choose-your-own-adventure narrative game is like a teen slasher flick you get to play, and it stars David Arquette, Brenda Song, Ted Raimi, and a bunch of other recognizable actors.
- This adorable Pokémon Nintendo Switch Carrying Case by PowerA with Snorlax’s face on it is just $14.99 ($13 off) at Amazon.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance.
- Goat Simulator 3 for the PS5 is on sale at Amazon for $9.99 ($20 off).
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4 (with free PS5 upgrade) is selling for $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.
- Streets of Rage 4 for PlayStation 4 is just $19.29 ($15 off) at Amazon. That’s a whole lot of four-player co-op arcade brawling for not a lot of money.
Samsung Evo Select microSD card (256GB)
This Samsung Evo Select microSD card offers extra storage for a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally at a good price point.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
Belkin’s BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless charging puck can charge a MagSafe-compatible iPhone at a respectable 7.5W speed. Its lengthy USB-C cable also ensures you’ll have enough slack to use your phone while charging.
Uni USB-C to USB-C cable (10 feet)
A lengthy USB-C cable that delivers 100 watts of power, enough to power a full-size laptop like the 16-inch MacBook Pro when plugged into an adequate power adapter.
- If you’re planning on traveling this fall or winter, Epicka’s Universal Travel Adapter One is on sale at Amazon for $18.39 (around $7 off). The handy adapter is outfitted with four standard USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, not to mention four different plugs that allow you to use it in the US, UK, and more than 150 other countries.
Eufy Security SmartTrack Card
The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode.
Sengled’s hubless, color-changing Wi-Fi bulbs offer a spectrum of colors, as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- The Blink Mini home security camera is selling for a dirt-cheap $19.99 at Amazon, which is $15 off its full price. The ultra-affordable 1080p plug-in camera has motion detection and night vision, and it’s easy to mount to a wall. Read our review.
- It may not be the exact StylusHome third-party Apple Pencil that we tested, but the Stylus Pen for iPads is very similar, offering support for recent iPad Pros, Airs, and Minis. It costs just $19.19 ($10 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon.
LifeStraw personal water filter
LifeStraw’s basic filter removes unwanted viruses, bacteria, and microplastics as you drink, giving you a safe way to hydrate no matter where you are.
LifeStraw Peak Series Straw
LifeStraw’s Peak Series Straw offers a more rugged design and improved flow rate than the original model. It still filters out bacteria and other hazardous materials from water, though, which makes it a great camping companion.