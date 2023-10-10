The best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Aside from Black Friday, there is no better time to buy an Alexa-infused smart device than one of Amazon’s own Prime Day events. Amazon is more than happy to chuck tons of deals your way in an effort to convince you to adopt an Echo smart speaker or smart display and put one (or a dozen) in your home.
Yes, it’s kind of a small Trojan horse to ensure you’re hooked on Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, but many of these devices offer some handy utility when it comes to around-the-house helpfulness — like playing music in multiple rooms, getting weather and news alerts, making video calls, and controlling connected devices like smart light bulbs via voice commands.
For this Prime Big Deal Days event, there are sizable discounts across Amazon’s full line of devices, offering many of them for their all-time low prices.
Echo smart speakers and earbuds
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
Amazon Echo (fourth-gen)
Amazon’s most recent full-size Echo from 2020 has a spherical build and better sound quality than previous iterations, with a broader sound than the smaller Echo Dots. Read our review.
- You can pick up the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation with a wired charging case for just $64.99 ($55 off) on Amazon right now. The comfortable second-gen earbuds remain a nice upgrade over the new base model, namely because they boast active noise cancellation and better water resistance. Read our review.
- Amazon is selling its latest Echo Buds earbuds with a semi-open ear design for $34.99 ($15 off). They may look a little generic, but the affordable buds offer a tight integration with Alexa voice commands.
- Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker, the largest of its offerings, is now selling for a new low of $154.99 ($45 off). The Studio has some big, spacious sound that can fill a large room, and of course, it’s still an Alexa speaker. Read our review.
- The latest Echo Dot Kids smart speaker is selling for just $27.99 ($32 off) at Amazon. It’s the same entry-level Dot speaker but with lots of built-in kid-friendly activities and decorated with either an adorable dragon or owl design.
- Amazon’s latest Echo speaker is on sale at Amazon right now for $54.99 ($45 off), nearly matching its all-time low. The Alexa-based smart speaker has a lot in common with Amazon’s latest Echo Dot — including the ability to serve as a Wi-Fi extender if you’re on an Eero network — but offers better sound. Read our review.
Echo Show smart displays
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
- The second-gen Echo Show 8, the middle child in Amazon’s Echo display lineup, is down to $59.99 ($70 off) on Amazon. The last-gen display isn’t as fast or as capable as the third-gen model, though you can still use it to check the weather, news, and other info. It also supports video calling via its 13MP camera. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen)
Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Show 15 with Alexa Voice Remote
The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers. Read our review.
Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers
- If you need a child-friendly device, Amazon is selling its latest Fire 7 Kids tablet for $54.99 ($55 off). It comes with 16GB of storage, a protective case with a kickstand, ad-free child-appropriate content (for ages three to seven), and a two-year protection plan.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB)
Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (with ads)
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is one of the larger Amazon Fire tablets. Unlike its previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.
2022 Kindle Essentials Bundle
Amazon’s latest Kindle isn’t waterproof and lacks adjustable color temperature, but it’s still easy to recommend given its high-res display and large storage capacity. The Essentials Bundle on offer here also comes with a power adapter and one of four fabric covers.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Fire TV streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)
The hybrid Echo and Fire TV is faster than its predecessor with extensive hands-free voice control capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and excellent performance. Read our review.
- The last-gen version of the Fire TV Stick 4K is selling for $22.99 ($27 off) at Amazon. It’s a new low by about $2, and it’s a fine streaming device if you need something basic for 4K streaming. Otherwise, consider waiting for deals on the outgoing Fire TV Stick 4K Max to come around again or until discounts hit the new model (which hasn’t happened yet).
Amazon Fire TV Omni (50-inch)
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. Only the 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision, however. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.