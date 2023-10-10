The best October Prime Day gaming deals

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on a wide variety of video games. Titles released in the last few months are getting some decent discounts (which still beats paying full price), and many older games from the last few years fall to their best bargain-bin prices (which is great for stocking up on those “Man, I’ve been meaning to get around to that one” games).
Here, we’ll go over all the best gaming deals we can scrounge up during Prime Big Deal Days across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’re also on the lookout for hardware deals on things like controllers, streaming peripherals, and the consoles themselves.
Video games
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. Read our review.
- Just in time for spooky season, The Quarry on Xbox Series X is selling for just $9.99 ($20 off). The choose-your-own-adventure narrative game is like a teen slasher flick you get to play, and it stars David Arquette, Brenda Song, Ted Raimi, and a bunch of other recognizable actors.
- The standard edition of Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital’s love letter to all things cars, is selling for $41.39 ($29 off) at Amazon.
- If you were hoping to burn through Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives later this month, the PlayStation 5 exclusive is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($30 off), nearly its best price to date. Read our review.
Demon’s Souls (2020)
A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.
- Atomic Heart on PS5 and Xbox Series X is selling for a new low price of $34.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.
- The Last of Us Part I, a remastered version of the landmark PS3 game that inspired the much-lauded HBO show, is down to $45.99 ($24 off) on Amazon. The recent PS5 remake tells the same story as the 2013 original, only with improved visuals, faster load times, and a number of quality-of-life improvements. Read our review.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 is on sale at Amazon for $29.99 ($40 off).
- The Switch version of Octopath Traveler II, a tactical RPG that pulls heavily from classic Final Fantasy titles, is on sale at Amazon for $43.49 ($17 off). You don’t have to have played the prior game to enjoy the game’s storyline or attractive “HD-2D” sprites, either, as it’s just as welcoming to newcomers as returning players.
- The recently-launched co-operative heist shooter Payday 3 on PS5 is selling for $29.99 ($10 off) at Amazon.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance.
Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap.
- Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch is selling for $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. The arcade soccer game starring Mario supports up to eight players online or locally.
Stray
There’s a great game underneath the charm in Stray. It’s a puzzle-based stealth game where you have to see solutions as a cat would and occasionally run for your life from the all-consuming zurk species.
- Comedic first-person shooter High On Life for PC is selling for $36.02 ($39 off) on Steam. The game features various celebrity cameos in the form of talking alien guns that you wield.
- Goat Simulator 3 for the PS5 is on sale at Amazon for $9.99 ($20 off).
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion on Xbox Series X is selling for $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.
A gift card for Sony’s PlayStation Store is good for all kinds of titles, add-ons, and downloadable content. They are normally sold in $10, $25, $50, and $100 values. For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days you can get a $10 Amazon digital credit with the purchase of a $100 PlayStation gift card when you redeem the on-page coupon or use code PSN100 at checkout.
Controllers and gamepads
Backbone One
The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.
- Razer’s wired Wolverine V2 Chroma has fallen to a new low at Amazon, where you can grab it for just $87.99 ($62 off). The terrific Xbox controller features a total of six remappable buttons — more than any other Xbox controller we’re aware of — along with clicky buttons and an attractive touch of RGB lighting on the grips.
- The GameSir G7 wired controller for Xbox and PC is on sale for $35.99 ($9 off) at Amazon. It’s a straightforward third-party gamepad, though it also has two programmable rear buttons, clicky face buttons, and a paintable front shell that attached with magnets.
- Another nifty GameSir controller on offer is the T4 Kaleid, which is on sale for $33.59 ($8 off). This is the first time the transparent wired controller with RGB lighting has gone on sale. It sports drift-free Hall effect sticks and is compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.
Hori Split Pad Compact
The Hori Split Pad Compact offers a comfortable grip for using your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode without the added bulk that comes with the Split Pad Pro.
- The RGB-ified PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox and PC is on sale at Amazon for $29.99 ($15 off). In addition to its colorful lights, it’s one of the cheapest controllers around to sport hair trigger lockouts.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Wireless gaming headsets, Laptops, and PC accessories
Sony InZone H9
The H9 are at the top end of Sony’s InZone gaming headsets. They feature active noise cancellation, compatibility with both PCs and the PlayStation 5, and can simultaneously connect to two devices (one over 2.4GHz wireless and one over Bluetooth).
The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light and portable chassis. It features a Ryzen and GeForce RTX GPUs, with a vibrant RGB keyboard.
Elgato Stream Deck Mini
Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini is a smaller, six-key version of its popular macro pads. Its LCD keys can be customized to offer quick one-button macros during a live stream, or it can simply control shortcuts on your computer and connected to your smart home.
Storage for consoles and PCs
Samsung Evo Select microSD card (512GB)
This Samsung Evo Select microSD card offers 512GB of extra storage for a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally at a good price point.
The WD_Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,300 MB/s and a write speed of up to 6,600 MB/s. It performs best in a PC with a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5 (with a requisite heatsink).
Seagate Storage Expansion Card
Proprietary SSD expansion for the Xbox Series X / S consoles. The plug-and-play drives are designed to be as fast as the Xbox internal SSD and are sold in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.
- The Western Digital WD_Black C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X / S consoles is selling for a new low price of $124.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.