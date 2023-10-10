See the first Lego Animal Crossing sets

Last week, Lego officially revealed that Animal Crossing was making its way to bricks with a brief tease; today, we’re getting our first look at the first five actual Lego sets that will arrive March 1st, 2024.

It turns out they’re not big and blocky like Lego Super Mario or the pricey detailed replicas the Danish company often creates. Instead, Lego and Nintendo want to let you build your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons island one (relatively) affordable set at a time.

Here’s what it would look like if you spent $180 on all five sets at once:

This is five sets — not just one. Click here for a larger image. Image: Lego

And here’s the full array of Animal Crossing villager minifigs they include:

It’s yet not clear if the minifigs will be sold separately. Image: Lego

Now, let’s take a look at each set individually. $75, €75, or £65 buys you the 535-piece Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s House:

Tom Nook, always happy to take your hard-earned Bells. Image: Lego

That’s right. Tom isn’t just going to let you borrow that cup of sugar. Image: Lego

The 389-piece Isabelle’s House Visit is $40, €40, or £35:

Isabelle’s house. Image: Lego

With carrot, pumpkin, acorn, apples, flowers, and a watering can, it’s definitely the green thumb set. Image: Lego

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour is $30, €30, or £25 for 233 pieces:

K.K. Slider represent. (Check out what Kapp’n is holding.) Image: Lego

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities is $20, €20, or £18 for 164 bricks and bits:

Lego did a lot with a tiny space here. Image: Lego

Lastly, Julian’s Birthday Party is $15, €15, or £13 for the 170-piece set.

Minifig and desserts. Image: Lego

The scale of each set is honestly just about right for how the outside of these places would appear in the games. Here’s Nook’s Cranny again for comparison:

Nintendo Switch... Image: Nintendo

...vs Lego. Image: Lego

Just like a Tardis, the in-game locales are always much bigger on the inside — but I can totally see why the company went this way instead of making something more detailed.