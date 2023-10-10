Right-to-repair is now the law in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed SB 244, or the Right to Repair Act, into law, making it easier for owners to repair devices themselves or to take them to independent repair shops. Because California is one of the world’s largest economies, this iFixit-cosponsored bill may make it easier for people all over the US to repair their devices.

The law, which joins similar efforts in New York, Colorado, and Minnesota, is tougher than some of its predecessors.

Manufacturers must make available appropriate tools, parts, software, and documentation for seven years after production for devices priced above $100. (Less expensive devices only have to have these materials available for three years.)

California state senator Susan Eggman sponsored the bill and, in a statement published by California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG), said she was “thrilled” and that “This is a common sense bill that will help small repair shops, give choice to consumers, and protect the environment.”