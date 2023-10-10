Right-to-repair is now the law in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed SB 244, or the Right to Repair Act, into law, making it easier for owners to repair devices themselves or to take them to independent repair shops. Because California is one of the world’s largest economies, this iFixit-cosponsored bill may make it easier for people all over the US to repair their devices.
The law, which joins similar efforts in New York, Colorado, and Minnesota, is tougher than some of its predecessors.
Manufacturers must make available appropriate tools, parts, software, and documentation for seven years after production for devices priced above $100. (Less expensive devices only have to have these materials available for three years.)
California state senator Susan Eggman sponsored the bill and, in a statement published by California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG), said she was “thrilled” and that “This is a common sense bill that will help small repair shops, give choice to consumers, and protect the environment.”
California is home to a number of device makers, most notably Apple, which came out in support of the bill after initially trying to stall it. As a practical matter, the California law may benefit consumers in places without such laws. For instance, Google, also headquartered in California, recently confirmed that the Pixel 8 series will get seven years of spare parts — the same number the California bill mandates.
The bill is effective on electronics made and sold after July 1st, 2021. Though the bill is fairly sweeping, there are carve-outs for game consoles and alarm systems.