The best deals you can still get from Amazon’s October Prime Day

Love it or leave it, Prime Big Deal Days is now in the rearview mirror. Amazon’s latest two-day bombardment of deals — which will (most likely) function as the last discount-heavy holiday prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday — technically wrapped yesterday, yet there’s still a scattershot helping of deals available to those who missed it.

In typical Amazon fashion, there’s not a whole lot of rhyme or reason as to what remains, with many of Amazon’s marque deals having vanished as soon as the clock struck midnight. Still, between earbuds and Apple stuff, we’ve rounded up a nice selection of both budget-friendly and big-ticket items, which is good news for procrastinators or deal sickos like us who think two straight days of discounts is simply not enough.