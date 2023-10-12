The best deals you can still get from Amazon’s October Prime Day

Love it or leave it, Prime Big Deal Days is now in the rearview mirror. Amazon’s latest two-day bombardment of deals — which will (most likely) function as the last discount-heavy holiday prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday — technically wrapped yesterday, yet there’s still a scattershot helping of deals available to those who missed it.
In typical Amazon fashion, there’s not a whole lot of rhyme or reason as to what remains, with many of Amazon’s marque deals having vanished as soon as the clock struck midnight. Still, between earbuds and Apple stuff, we’ve rounded up a nice selection of both budget-friendly and big-ticket items, which is good news for procrastinators or deal sickos like us who think two straight days of discounts is simply not enough.
Prime Big Deal Days spotlight
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
iRobot Roomba i4 Evo
The Roomba i4, which is virtually identical to the Roomba i3 Evo, cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones.
2020 MacBook Air with M1 (256GB)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
Beats Studio Pro
The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.
ChomChom pet hair remover
The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover that works great for furniture.
Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable
The two-speed Victrola Stream Onyx may be a cheaper alternative to last year’s $800 Stream Carbon, but it still features a carbon tonearm, a metal platter, and the unique ability to stream records straight to a Sonos system.
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
15-inch MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022. Read our review.
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. Read our review.
16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021 is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s last-gen silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports. Read our review.
- You can buy the red 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS for $299.99 ($100 off) from Amazon. The last-gen watch may not offer Series 9 perks like support for Apple’s double-tap feature, but it’s still an excellent wearable with features the latest Watch SE lacks, like EKG, SpO2, and temperature sensors. Read our review.
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive and waterproof and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating.
- If you don’t mind opting for Apple’s oldest and most basic wireless earbuds, the second-gen AirPods with the Lightning charging case are back down to their all-time low of $89 ($40 off) at Amazon. They don’t stack up to newer buds in the audio quality department, but they’re extremely reliable and perfectly fine for listening to music and podcasts.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.
- The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless workout earbuds are matching their all-time low price of $149.95 ($100 off). They’re a little long in the tooth, but their ear hooks offer one of the most secure fits for rigorous exercises and long runs. Read our review.
- The last-gen Beats Studio Buds are selling for just $89.95 ($60 off). The newer Studio Buds Plus may offer better sound and a slick see-through model, but the older Buds remain a compact and comfy option on a much tighter budget. Read our review.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the company’s best set of noise-canceling earbuds yet, with a more refined design, even better sound quality than before, and support for wireless charging. Read our review.
Shokz OpenRun
Instead of covering your ears or resting within them, the Shokz OpenRun deliver sound via bone conduction, helping you to remain present during indoor and outdoor activities.
- Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are matching their all-time low of $59 ($40 off) at Amazon. The pricier Pixel Buds Pro may be getting the software update love from Google, but these entry-level earbuds are still very good for the money and create a tight seal in your ears to block outside sounds in lieu of proper noise cancellation. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros. Read our review.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
In addition to excellent noise cancellation, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time.
Sony WF-C700N
The WF-C700N are a budget-minded pair of noise-canceling earbuds from Sony — offering a fine value proposition for a comfy fit, good quality sound, and fast pairing on Android phones. Read our review.
Sony SRS-XB100
Sony’s adorable SRS-XB100 speaker offers USB-C charging, a built-in strap, and great sound for the price, rendering it a terrific travel speaker or home office companion.
JBL Clip 4
The latest entry in the JBL clip line of Bluetooth speakers retains the same integrated carabiner of its predecessor while including a more powerful speaker.
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.
Best Prime Day charger-related and battery pack deals
Belkin’s triple charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds and keeps your phone and Apple Watch elevated for easy reading.
- Nomad is selling its new Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $150 ($20 off) on its site. The wireless pad simultaneously charges a MagSafe iPhone, a pair of AirPods, and an Apple Watch — just be sure to get a 30W or higher USB-C power adapter to plug it into.
Zendure SuperTank Pro
The SuperTank Pro has a 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh capacity, which is the maximum that you can take on a commercial flight, per FAA rules. It features four USB-C ports, an info-dense OLED panel, and more.
Best Prime Day TV, soundbar, and streaming device deals
TCL QM8 Mini LED TV
The QM8 is TCL’s flagship TV for 2023, featuring a bright Mini LED panel, 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh, a built-in subwoofer, a stand with height adjustments to accommodate a soundbar in front, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Of its four HDMI ports, two support the 2.1 spec for 4K / 120Hz output.
Roku Streambar
The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
2023 Hisense U6K Series 4K QLED (55-inch)
Hisense’s U6K TV supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Google TV built-in. It also comes with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and full-array local dimming, allowing for better contrast and black levels.
Govee Immersion TV LED backlights (2020)
If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. They work with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue.
- You can currently get Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K for $37 ($13 off) at Amazon. It’s one of the simplest streaming devices to use, one that includes solid specs like Dolby Vision HDR and support for Dolby Atmos. Read our review.
The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light and portable chassis. It features a Ryzen and GeForce RTX GPUs, with a vibrant RGB keyboard.
Dell XPS 13
Dell’s XPS 13 is the ultimate execution on the traditional thin-and-light clamshell laptop design. It’s sleek and compact, has a great keyboard and trackpad, and has excellent performance.
The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate as well as a stylus garage. Read our review.
- Acer’s Aspire 5 is on sale for $299.99, a 21 percent discount from its standard price of $379.99. With a full number pad, plenty of ports, and upgradable RAM and storage, this is a decent option if you’re looking to buy a laptop for less than $300. Read our review.
- Lenovo’s Legion 5i Pro, usually $1,599.99, is down to an attractive $1,249.99 ($350 off). The 5i is consistently one of our favorite gaming laptops, bringing stellar build quality and great performance at a price that’s very affordable (as gaming laptops go). Read our review.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a thin, lightweight laptop with a 3:2 display and a number of color options. All models have 12th Gen Intel processors.
- Elgato’s Ring Light is selling for a new low price of $125.99 ($74 off) at Amazon. The large 2,500-lumen LED creates a soft and pleasing light on you for Zoom calls and streaming. It comes with a desk mount, allowing you to mount a camera within the center of the light.
- If you want PC speakers with a bass-y subwoofer and colorful RGB lighting, the SteelSeries Arena 7 are on sale at Amazon for $239.99 ($60 off). Frankly, it’s not quite as good as last Prime Day when they fell to $224.99, but it’s still a solid discount on a 2.1 setup that also supports Bluetooth connections and PlayStation consoles.
- Anker’s 565 USB-C Hub is on sale for a new low of $54.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The 11-in-1 multiport adapter has a 4K 60Hz-capable HDMI output, a DisplayPort, a 100W USB-C power port, a gigabit ethernet port, SD / microSD card slots, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C and USB-A port that can each do 10Gbps transfer speeds.
Corsair’s Xeneon Flex does as its name promises, allowing you to bend and flex it from a flat 45-inch gaming monitor with 250Hz refresh rate to a curved 45-inch gaming monitor with 250Hz refresh rate. Seeing it in action is uncanny, but the flex-able OLED with a 3440 x 1440 resolution is quite unique.
Logitech C920s Pro HD
The C920s Pro HD can record in 1080p at 30 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view and two mics for recording in stereo. It also ships with a lens cover for privacy.
Insta360 Link
The Link features a 0.5-inch Sony sensor mounted on a gimbal that can follow you around the room. It typically runs $299.99, and it comes with numerous features that take advantage of the gimbal’s flexibility. Read our review.
- If you fancy yourself a huge Neon Genesis Evangelion fan and you’re in need of a wireless gaming mouse, the Asus ROG Keris EVA Edition mouse in its EVA-01 purple and green color scheme is $89.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD (with heatsink)
Samsung’s ultra-fast 990 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD that can reach sequential read speeds of 7,450MB/s and write speeds of 6,900MB/s. It’s more than capable for high-end PC builds, and its preinstalled heatsink means it’s easily installable into a PlayStation 5. Its heatsink even has a bit of RGB lighting for some extra pop (if you’re able to see it).
Western Digital WD_Black SN850X SSD
The WD_Black SN850X is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,300 MB/s and a write speed of up to 6,600 MB/s. It performs best in a PC with a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5 (with a requisite heatsink).
iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus
Like the standard j7 Plus, the mop-equipped Combo j7 Plus is great at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Read our review.
- The iRobot Roomba i4 Plus Evo, which is the same model as the above deal but comes with an auto-empty dock, is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 — a whopping $250 off the MSRP.
- The Shark Ion AV753 robot vacuum is now just $129.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, a new low price. The affordable bot has three brushes and works with Alexa voice commands.
Roborock Q Revo
The price is high, but this is the first sub-$1,000 bot that can do everything, just not quite as well as the top-of-the-line options. It vacuums, mops, self-empties, fills its mop reservoir, and cleans and dries its oscillating mops, plus it looks nice.
- Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell Wired is matching its all-time low of $59.99 ($90 off) at Amazon. It’s a great doorbell that works with any smart home system and records in a high-quality 1536 x 1536 square format, letting you see your entire porch. Read our buying guide.
TP-Link Tapo L930-5 smart light strip
A great price for a great smart light strip that works with every smart home platform including Apple Home. The Tapo is an RGBWIC gradient light strip with color and tunable white light, dimming, and music sync, and it works over Wi-Fi, so doesn’t need a hub. Read my review.
- Govee’s ultrabright 16.4-foot LED Strip Light M1 is on sale at Amazon for just $69.99 ($30 off), matching its all-time low. The tunable RGBWIC light strip is a great option with addressable segments and one of the few that works with the new Matter standard, which renders it compatible with a wide range of platforms. Read our review.
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
Arlo’s budget line of smart security cameras is a real bargain at $130 for three, $44 each. They work over Wi-Fi, so they don’t need a hub (although you can connect to an Arlo base station for local storage and Apple Home support). While only 1080p, they have great video quality, a built-in siren and spotlight, plus excellent smart alert features (although you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription).
Google Nest Thermostat
Google’s Matter-compatible Nest Thermostat is a simple thermostat with a minimalist, mirrored-finish screen. It doesn’t automatically adjust to your habits, but it’s easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems. Read our review.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired)
With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.
Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired)
The most stylish, if least flexible, indoor camera, Google’s Nest Cam (indoor, wired), is on sale for $69.99. With the option of 24/7 recording, plus smart alerts for people, pets, and more, this is a reliable camera for keeping an eye on your home. Read our review.
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps. Read our review.
Google Nest Wifi Pro
The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model that’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Read our review.
- If you want a more affordable Eero router that can achieve gigabit speeds, you can buy a three-pack of the Eero 6 Plus on Amazon for a new low of $194.99 ($105 off). Three of these units are enough to cover most multi-floor homes.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)
The last mainline smartwatch from Apple features Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on previous models. Read our review.
- The stainless steel Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch is $549.99 ($250 off) at Amazon. The last-gen model is still a very formidable wearable with lots of fitness features and battery life that can last up to a week.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)
The rotating bezel returns on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. While the updates are iterative, you now get Wear OS 4, One UI 5 Watch, larger batteries, and a larger display thanks to the 15 percent thinner bezel.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.
- This Kirby version of the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for the Nintendo Switch, which may just be the cutest gamepad in existence, is $18.49 ($9 off) at Amazon.
- Razer’s wired Wolverine V2 Chroma has fallen to a new low at Amazon, where you can grab it for just $87.99 ($62 off). The terrific Xbox controller features a total of six remappable buttons — more than any other Xbox controller we’re aware of — along with clicky buttons and an attractive touch of RGB lighting on the grips.
- You can get the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade at Amazon for $64.99 ($65 off). The SSD comes with a heatsink and is PlayStation 5-ready if you need to expand your console’s built-in storage to fit more games.
- The Western Digital WD_Black C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X / S consoles is selling for a new low price of $124.99 ($25 off) at Amazon.
- A massive 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card is now $89.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. That can store a whole lot of games on a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.
Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro is a lightweight gaming mouse that’s comfortable to use and is a good wireless alternative to its wired counterpart, with five onboard profiles and a 20K DPI optical sensor.
Razer Basilisk V3
The wired version of the Basilisk V3 drops $100 from the price of the wireless one, and you never need to charge it.
- The Xbox Series X edition of Diablo IV is on sale at Amazon right now for just shy of $50, which is about $20 off and a new low on the excellent roleplaying game. Read our review.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is quite possibly one of the best co-op beat-’em-ups of all time. It supports up to six players locally or online, and Amazon is selling the physical version for Xbox for $24.99.
- If you were hoping to burn through Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives later this month, the PlayStation 5 exclusive is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($20 off), nearly its best price to date. Read our review.
- The Last of Us Part I, a remastered version of the landmark PS3 game that inspired the much-lauded HBO show, is down to a new low of $45.99 ($25 off) on Amazon. The recent PS5 remake tells the same story as the 2013 original, only with improved visuals, faster load times, and a number of quality-of-life improvements. Read our review.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the captivating sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, one that continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber. Read our review.
Resident Evil 4 (2023)
The remake of the 2005 classic, first launching on the Nintendo GameCube, is a massive graphical overhaul that stays true to its horror action roots.
Stray
There’s a great game underneath the charm in Stray. It’s a puzzle-based stealth game where you have to see solutions as a cat would and occasionally run for your life from the all-consuming zurk species.
- Mario Golf: Super Rush on the Switch is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) in physical cartridge form at Amazon.
- Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch is also $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon for the digital version. Enjoy some of the most punishing Mario levels in existence (care of the vibrant community’s user-created stages) for the lowest price around.
- The recently launched cooperative heist shooter Payday 3 on PS5 is selling for $29.99 ($10 off) at Amazon.
Cameras and photography
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good-quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode. It’s sold in a variety of fun colors that’ll especially appeal to kids and tweens.
- The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 has dropped to just shy of $90 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, matching its best price to date. The compact photo printer uses the same film as Fujifilm’s popular line of Instax cameras and connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, letting you churn out credit card-size prints in just a matter of minutes.
Polaroid Go
The Polaroid Go is the smallest and most affordable Polaroid instant camera on the market.
Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro
Kodak’s hybrid Mini Shot 3 Retro instant camera comes with a fun companion app you can use to add frames, stickers, filters, conceal blemishes, and more. As long as you don’t mind the so-so image quality, this is a good digital instant camera for parties.
Elgato Stream Deck Mini
Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini is a smaller six-key version of its popular macro pads. Its LCD keys can be customized to offer quick one-button macros during a livestream, or it can simply control shortcuts on your computer and connect to your smart home.
Lego Marvel Hulkbuster
Lego’s 4,049-piece Iron Man Hulkbuster armor building set stands tall at about 21 inches high when fully built and includes a Tony Stark minifig to tower over on display.
- If you’re into Lego Star Wars kits, the smaller, non-UCS version of the AT-AT Imperial Walker is on sale for $152.99 ($17 off) at Amazon.
- Amazon is discounting a number of movies and TV box sets. You can, for instance, buy the first season of HBO’s hit show The Last of Us in 4K for $27.99 ($22 off) or all eight seasons of Game of Thrones along with additional content in 4K for $99.99 ($120 off). Read our review.
Original Tamagotchi
The Original Tamagotchi is a virtual creature you can feed, play with, and care for — or discipline when needed.
Catan
The iconic board game classic that has players strategically competing and trading for resources.
Anchor Pro under-desk headphone hanger
An under-desk dual headphone hanger that uses 3M adhesive for mounting and an included Velcro strap to anchor a headphone cable.
Grownsy Baby Nasal Aspirator
The Grownsy snot sucker comes with three interchangeable soft tips for a good fit and provides three levels of suction. Your kid might still hate it, but at least one of you will have an easier time with it.
- Happy Salmon is selling for just $9.09 ($3 off) at Amazon. The kid-friendly party card game by the Exploding Kittens creators is something you can play to completion in just a few minutes. It’s a great ice breaker for adults and children alike, getting everyone out of their seats and quickly causing a raucous. Just try not to make those salmon so happy you end up with bruised forearms (you’ll see what I mean).
iOttie wireless car charger
Qi wireless car charger with a one-touch mechanism and foot that adjusts to fit large and extra-large smartphones up to 3.7 inches.
- Air fryers may function as glorified convection ovens for your countertop, but they can be very handy. Cosori’s 1800W Air Fryer Oven Combo is on sale for $139.99 ($20 off) with a variety of accessories that allow for small-batch baking, roasting, and toasting. That’s in addition to the usual basket of french fries or nugs, of course.
Breville Barista Express
Breville’s Barista Express certainly isn’t the cheapest option out there, but it’s elegant, straightforward, and relatively easy to maintain.