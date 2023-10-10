Skip to main content
The best Prime Day earbud and headphone deals

Amazon’s two-day fall sale is a great opportunity to finally buy the buds you’ve been eyeing.

By Chris Welch, a reviewer specializing in personal audio and home theater. Since 2011, he has published nearly 6,000 articles, from breaking news and reviews to useful how-tos.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A product photo of the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

We’re moving deeper into fall and inching towards the holidays, which means enticing discounts on wireless earbuds and headphones are starting to become more frequent. Amazon’s October Prime Day 2023 is a great opportunity to nab enticing deals on products from Apple, Beats, Bose, Google, Samsung, Sony, and other brands.

Whether you’re shopping for noise-canceling buds or something with a semi-open design for outdoor workouts, there’s a nice selection to pick from. We’ll be updating the list of deals over the course of both days to highlight our favorite sales.

Apple / Beats headphones and earbuds

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro photographed on a reflective black surface.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) with USB-C charging case

$24924% off
$189

The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning.

$189 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

$19920% off
$160

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.

$160 at Amazon
  • The recently released Beats Studio Pro over-ear noise canceling headphones are being offered at a serious discount for October Prime Day: they’re just $179.99, down from the standard $350. These headphones support lossless wired audio over USB-C and even have different tuning modes for music, movies, and podcast listening. Read our review.

Bose headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45

$32930% off
$231

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.

$231 at Amazon

Google earbuds

A photo of the Google Pixel Buds Pro on a clear stand with a purple background.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$20040% off
$120

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review.

$120 at Amazon

Samsung earbuds

A photo of Samsung’s purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$23022% off
$179

Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros. Read our review.

$179 at Amazon

Earbuds and headphones under $100

  • Amazon’s ”semi-in-ear” Echo Buds are on sale for $34.99, a 30 percent discount compared to their regular $49.99 price. With multipoint Bluetooth and a comfort-first design, they’re a decent pick if you want to take Alexa on the go.
  • The higher-end Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation can be had for just $64.99 ($55 off). The comfortable, second-gen earbuds remain a nice upgrade over the base model because of their ANC and more secure in-ear fit. Read our review.
  • Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are matching their all-time low of $59 ($40 off) at Amazon. The pricier Pixel Buds Pro may be getting the software update love from Google, but these entry-level earbuds are still very good for the money and create a tight seal in your ears to block outside sounds in lieu of proper noise cancellation. Read our review

