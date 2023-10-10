Skip to main content
The best phone deals of Prime Big Deal Days

Good deals on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Moto Razr Plus, and not much else so far.

By Nathan Edwards, a senior reviews editor who's been testing tech since 2007. Previously at Wirecutter and MaximumPC. Current fixations: keyboards, DIY tech, and the smart home.

Motorola Razr Plus in-hand showing colorful clockface on cover screen.
You gotta know when to fold ’em on Prime Big Deal Days.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

It feels like we just had Prime Day, but here we are again. For whatever reason, there aren’t a ton of great smartphone deals going into Prime Big Deal Days. Maybe it’s that the timing is off — the iPhone 15 series just came out last month, and the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were just announced last week and haven’t even shipped yet. But there are still good deals to find on the Pixel 7A, both of this year’s major flip phones, the Samsung Z Fold 5, and more.

Or maybe we’ve passed peak prime day and we’re all going to wake up soon, as if from a bad dream. No? Alright. There are some decent deals over on our main October Prime Day deals post.

The best Android phone deals of Prime Big Deal Days

Google Pixel 7A standing upright on a table showing home screen.

Google Pixel 7A

$49920% off
$399

The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance.

$399 at Amazon
Samsung S23 Ultra standing upright on a table in front of two notebooks and a plant with the home screen on.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

$120021% off
$950

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a huge 6.8-inch screen, built-in S Pen stylus, two telephoto cameras, and a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s pricey, but there’s nothing else quite like it on the market. Read our review.

$950 at Amazon (265GB)$1030 at Amazon (512GB)

The best flippin’ deals (and the best folding ones)

Good time to buy a flip phone! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Plus are both down to $800, which is $200 off in both cases. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,400 (from $1,800) — still expensive, but, you know, not as expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in-hand showing customized cover lock screen with a photo wallpaper

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB, unlocked)

$99920% off
$800

Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design that allows it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup.

$800 at Amazon
Motorola Razr Plus on a stack of books with cover screen on showing illustrated home screen background.

Motorola Razr Plus

$100020% off
$800

The Razr Plus, Motorola’s latest foldable, improves upon previous models with a better processor, better cameras, and a more useful cover screen. Read our review.

$800 at Amazon
Samsung Z Fold 5 shown standing upright unfolded and folded with outer screen exposed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB, unlocked)

$179922% off
$1400

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones.

$1400 at Amazon$1500 at Best Buy

Budget Android phone deals

  • The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is $329.99 ($120 off) at Amazon, beating its previous low price by $20. The excellent midrange Android phone has a 6.4-inch OLED with a high refresh rate and good battery life. Read our review.

Some Pixel deals

A Pixel Tablet mounted on its speaker dock showing a Weather Frog screensaver.

Google Pixel Tablet

$49918% off
$409

Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display.

$409 at Amazon
  • You can preorder the Pixel 8 Pro for $999 at Amazon and get a free Pixel Watch 2. That’s the same deal they have at Google and Best Buy, and it’s not a Prime Day deal at all, but it’s better than a kick in the pants.
Pixel 8 Pro shown in bay blue.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

$999

The Pixel 8 Pro includes what Google says is its best Pixel camera yet. It also features a built-in thermometer and Google’s third-gen Tensor G3 chip. It’s available for preorder with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

$999 at Google$999 at Best Buy $999 at Amazon

