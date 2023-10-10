It feels like we just had Prime Day, but here we are again. For whatever reason, there aren’t a ton of great smartphone deals going into Prime Big Deal Days. Maybe it’s that the timing is off — the iPhone 15 series just came out last month, and the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were just announced last week and haven’t even shipped yet. But there are still good deals to find on the Pixel 7A, both of this year’s major flip phones, the Samsung Z Fold 5, and more.

Or maybe we’ve passed peak prime day and we’re all going to wake up soon, as if from a bad dream. No? Alright. There are some decent deals over on our main October Prime Day deals post.

The best Android phone deals of Prime Big Deal Days

Google Pixel 7A $ 399 $ 499 20 % off $ 399 $ 399 $ 499 20 % off The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance. $399 at Amazon

The best flippin’ deals (and the best folding ones)

Good time to buy a flip phone! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Plus are both down to $800, which is $200 off in both cases. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,400 (from $1,800) — still expensive, but, you know, not as expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB, unlocked) $ 800 $ 999 20 % off $ 800 $ 800 $ 999 20 % off Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design that allows it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup. $800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB, unlocked) $ 1400 $ 1799 22 % off $ 1400 $ 1400 $ 1799 22 % off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones. $1400 at Amazon$1500 at Best Buy

Budget Android phone deals

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is $329.99 ($120 off) at Amazon, beating its previous low price by $20. The excellent midrange Android phone has a 6.4-inch OLED with a high refresh rate and good battery life. Read our review.

Some Pixel deals

The Pixel Tablet: not a phone! But it is 18 percent off.

Google Pixel Tablet $ 409 $ 499 18 % off $ 409 $ 409 $ 499 18 % off Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display. $409 at Amazon