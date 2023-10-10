The best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Prime Day

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is underway, for more deals we recommend across all categories, check out our full roundup here.
Now that product launch season is fully underway, it’s a good time of year to find deals and discounts on your favorite smartwatches and fitness trackers, especially if you don’t mind getting last year’s models. This year’s updates have been pretty iterative, so it’s a good opportunity to potentially save on more premium materials like stainless steel and sapphire crystal.
Sorting through all the different colors and models can be a headache, so we’ve rounded up the best deals below. Just keep in mind that you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to participate. And when you’re done snagging a smartwatch or tracker, you can always head back to our main Prime Day deals page for anything else you might be looking for.
Best smartwatch deals
2022 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE. Read our review.
- The second-gen 40mm Apple Watch SE is $199 for the GPS version in midnight, starlight, and silver. The 44mm SE is also available for $229.
- You can also find the 40mm SE (GPS) over at Best Buy for $219.
- Meanwhile, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 is 25 percent off at $299.99 for the GPS-only, Product Red version. The larger 45mm version is $329.99. This may be the last-gen Series watch, but unless you’re into the Series 9’s double tap, this is an excellent option.
- If you want a cellular Series 8, Best Buy has the 45mm Series 8 in Starlight for $379 — that’s $150 off retail. The 41mm Series 8 with LTE is also $70 off at $429. If you want better materials, it also has the 45mm Series 8 in graphite stainless steel with the Milanese loop for $599, or $200 off.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in one size: 49mm. It offers the brightest display of any wearable in Apple’s lineup, along with better battery life and improved performance. It sports Apple’s new S9 SiP, too, allowing you to take advantage of Apple’s new double-tap feature. Read our review.
- The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $50 off at $749. Is this the most amazing discount? No, but it’s pretty par for the course based on what we’ve seen for the Ultra models over the past year. The new Ultra 2 gets you the faster S9 SiP, a screen that goes up to 3000 nits of brightness, offline Siri, precision finding if you have an iPhone 15, and the double tap feature when that arrives over the air this month.
- The Bluetooth version of the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is 10 percent off at $269. If you want the 40mm with LTE, head over to Best Buy, where it’s $30 off at $319.99. The larger 44mm watch is down to $299 for the Bluetooth version, and the LTE version is $349.
- Meanwhile, if you prefer rotating bezels, the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic is $30 off at $369 for the Bluetooth version. The larger 47mm Classic is also $30 off at $399. The LTE versions are also discounted. The 43mm LTE version is down to $418, while the 47mm LTE version is at $449.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)
The rotating bezel returns on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. While the updates are iterative, you now get Wear OS 4, One UI 5 Watch, larger batteries, and a larger display thanks to the 15 percent thinner bezel.
- If you mosey on over to Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in gray titanium is $80 off at $369.99. It may be last year’s model, but it’s still got the best battery life of any Samsung watch.
- Best Buy also has the cellular 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also $50 off at $199.99 in gold, black, and silver. The Bluetooth version is down to $149.99. While these are two generations old, they now have the WearOS 4 upgrade and Samsung’s latest software.
- If you’re okay with last-gen models, the original Google Pixel Watch is 40 percent off at $209.99 for the Wi-Fi version. The newer Pixel Watch 2 ships later this week and costs $350. This isn’t a bad choice if you’re not sold on Android smartwatches and don’t want to spend full price on the latest and greatest.
Google Pixel Watch
The original Google Pixel Watch is $70 off at both Amazon and Best Buy. Just be aware this is a last-gen model and doesn’t have the new cEDA or skin temperature sensors. That said, it does have stainless steel, which the new Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t.
- The Amazfit GTR 4 is 15 percent off at $169.99. This is a great budget smartwatch that offers a ton of features you’ll find on more premium smartwatches but at a more palatable price. There’s a version with a leather band for the same price.
- The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is 20 percent off at $279.99. It’s got Wear OS 3 and the new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus platform — and it’s among the best in terms of battery life for Android smartwatches.
- The 44mm Fossil Gen 6 is $199, a 40 percent discount. It’s also got Wear OS 3, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. The slightly spiffier 44mm Gen 6 Wellness Edition is also $199.
- Amazon’s got the stainless steel Garmin Epix for $549.99. Best Buy also has the titanium Garmin Epix for $649.99. Both are a whopping $250 off list price. This is last year’s model, but it still has basically everything Garmin has to offer in terms of GPS tracking and fitness features. Plus, a week’s worth of battery even with an OLED display. All you’re missing is the Pro’s flashlight.
Best fitness tracker deals
- The Amazfit Band 7 is even more affordable at $41.99, or 15 percent off its retail price. This a great Fitbit alternative for folks who just want a simple tracker.
- The Withings Steel HR Sport is 20 percent off at $159.96. This is a stylish hybrid smartwatch for those who want more basic fitness tracking.
- Again, if you don’t mind a last-gen device, the original Withings Scanwatch is 24 percent off at $227.99. You get FDA-cleared EKG readings, as well as the ability to detect breathing disturbances in your sleep.
- It’s not exactly a tracker, but the Withings Body Plus smart scale is also 30 percent off at $69.95. Withings makes solid smart scales, and it’d pair nicely with the Withings watches I just mentioned.
- The Garmin Lily — it’s a hybrid smartwatch for ladies — is $50 off at Best Buy for $149.99. As far as small trackers go, this one is a delicate 34mm but still has a stylish hidden display.
- The Polar H10 is 24 percent off at $76.46. If you’re looking for a chest strap, this is what I use for heart rate testing and is considered a gold-standard device.
- The Wahoo Tickr X is also a solid chest strap, and it’s 20 percent off at $63.99.
Update October 10th, 12:04 ET: Added additional deals